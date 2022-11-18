Read full article on original website
Was Texas the real site of the first Thanksgiving?
According to many historians and the first Thanksgiving celebration in the United States took place near El Paso in 1598, 23 years before the Pilgrims held their famous dinner at Plymouth Rock.
Texas food bank lines near pandemic highs. Here’s what organizations say they need.
Prices at the grocery store are up about 13% over last year. It’s even worse when it comes to specific products such as eggs – which are up about 30%. “Texans everywhere are struggling with the rising cost of food. But for people living on a limited income, it’s become that much harder for them to stretch their dollars,” said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, the largest network of food banks in the state.
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals, food pantries in Central Texas
If you're not planning on cooking up a large Thanksgiving feast, there are organizations and places offering meals for the November holiday.
Advocates asking for changes in the STAAR test
AUSTIN, Texas — A group of advocates is asking Texas lawmakers to not use the STAAR test as the only source of measuring students' and schools' success. "At the middle school and elementary school level, the 'A' to 'F' rating is based 100% on STAAR," said Bob Popinski, Raise Your Hand Texas senior director of policy.
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
What's the BEST state for a girl's night out or a bachelorette party?
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Henderson County tradition to your list.
CBS Austin
Texas has nation's fastest job growth for 12th straight month
AUSTIN, Texas — The number of people on the job in Texas continues to grow over the 12 months. The Texas Workforce Commission said jobs in the state are growing at the fastest rate in the nation. The Austin metro area is also seeing a boost in jobs. Texas'...
Texans urged to prevent the spread of invasive pests and diseases by not moving firewood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS) is urging all Texans to help reduce the spread of oak wilt and invasive insects when collecting and purchasing firewood this fall and winter. According to a press release from TAMFS, firewood is one of the main ways many...
Texans want to move to these states the most: study
We all know that Texas has been one of the most popular destinations for people moving to since the pandemic, but what about those in Texas moving out of the Lone Star State, where are they going?
North Texas city named safest place in Texas & one of safest cities in the US
Whenever you're looking to move to a new city, safety is always top of mind especially if you have a family.
Gov. Abbott directs TEA, school superintendents to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Education Agency and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements, according to a release. The Texas law will override the recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control that added the vaccine...
5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families
HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
Which city could become ‘Wellness Capital of Texas’
State Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Graford, filed a resolution Monday that would bestow that distinction on Mineral Wells, located in Palo Pinto County about an hour west of Fort Worth. He writes in his proposal that the town "has become an increasingly popular destination for travelers seeking wellness experiences."
New bill, again, aims to improve Texas maternal death data
House bill 663 would require reporting certain maternal mortality information to the Texas Department of State Health Services and creating a work group for a maternal mortality and morbidity data registry.
Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of Texas
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Texas is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Whoopee Bowl in Canutillo. Keep reading to learn more.
Advocacy group proposes changes to STAAR test
Raise Your Hand Texas, a public policy group, is pushing for lawmakers to file a bill to make changes to the STAAR test. Here's what they want to see.
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef chubs sold in Texas H-E-B stores
The meat may be contaminated with mirror-like material, according to H-E-B officials.
Schools and treatment centers dealing with a rise in fentanyl use among young people
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Texas has seen a spike in opioid and fentanyl deaths over the past several years. With that, local school districts and treatment facilities are trying to amplify their warnings to teens and young adults. Fentanyl is a deadly drug that can be taken in many...
30 pediatric ICU beds open in Texas as RSV, flu surge rages on
9 of the available 30 pediatric ICU beds are in the San Antonio area.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Announces $1.4 Billion Food Benefits, Are You Eligible?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) that an amount of $1.4 billion will be given to Texas families. Gov. Greg Abbott’s Statement on $1.4 Billion Food Benefits. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has been given U.S. approval, according to...
