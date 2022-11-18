ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 6

Related
kut.org

Texas food bank lines near pandemic highs. Here’s what organizations say they need.

Prices at the grocery store are up about 13% over last year. It’s even worse when it comes to specific products such as eggs – which are up about 30%. “Texans everywhere are struggling with the rising cost of food. But for people living on a limited income, it’s become that much harder for them to stretch their dollars,” said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, the largest network of food banks in the state.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Advocates asking for changes in the STAAR test

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of advocates is asking Texas lawmakers to not use the STAAR test as the only source of measuring students' and schools' success. "At the middle school and elementary school level, the 'A' to 'F' rating is based 100% on STAAR," said Bob Popinski, Raise Your Hand Texas senior director of policy.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Texas has nation's fastest job growth for 12th straight month

AUSTIN, Texas — The number of people on the job in Texas continues to grow over the 12 months. The Texas Workforce Commission said jobs in the state are growing at the fastest rate in the nation. The Austin metro area is also seeing a boost in jobs. Texas'...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families

HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
HOUSTON, TX
KXAN

Which city could become ‘Wellness Capital of Texas’

State Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Graford, filed a resolution Monday that would bestow that distinction on Mineral Wells, located in Palo Pinto County about an hour west of Fort Worth. He writes in his proposal that the town "has become an increasingly popular destination for travelers seeking wellness experiences."
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of Texas

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Texas is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Whoopee Bowl in Canutillo. Keep reading to learn more.
CANUTILLO, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy