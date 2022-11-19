Read full article on original website
Whip Tea and Cafe Heads to Huntington Beach
The cafe promises "a modern twist on afternoon tea."
Al’s Hot Chicken to Heat Up Huntington Beach
This will be the first Orange County outpost for owner Almasri Abdal's rapidly expanding brand.
Wienerschnitzel Eyes Long Beach Location for a Total Redo
Galardi Group Inc. – the entity behind the famed frankfurter joint – is rehauling handfuls of California Weinerschnitzels, with a Long Beach outpost under consideration as well
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC
Two Lots in a Line of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Yet, Developers and Private Parties are finding unique and exciting opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
River Jetty Restaurant Group’s A PCH Restaurant Lands a Home and Altered Launch Date
Specifics are surfacing about the incoming eatery on the heels of What Now Los Angeles’ April coverage
New Dining Options part of Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Project
Headline the dining developments is The Boathouse, a curated artisanal food court.
The Father and Son-Owned Ham ‘n Scram Will Soon Come to Long Beach
Forrest and Jeremy Frederick are gearing up to open a second ham-centric outpost
Pasadena: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Pasadena, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pasadena California. Located in Los Angeles County, Pasadena is a city that offers a mix of attractions and outdoor activities. It’s also home to a number of world-class museums. Among the most popular tourist attractions in Pasadena are Old Town and the Rose Bowl Stadium.
Skip the L.A. beach towns you know, and visit this one instead
Don't miss this awesome SoCal beach town.
REVIEW: Capirotada and Holiday Ponche for the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure
Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill is getting in on the Festival of Holidays fun with a new bread pudding and holiday ponche. Menu for Cocina Cucamonga at Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays 2022. Food:. 🆕 Capirotada – $6.49. Beverages:. Holiday Ponche (non-alcoholic) – $5.99. Holiday Ponche Cocktail...
5 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
SoCal to see warm, breezy conditions on Monday
Southern California will see sunny and breezy conditions on Monday and the next several days, with a very warm Thanksgiving Day.
15 Restaurants in San Juan Capistrano, CA
Whether you’re a local or a tourist, San Juan Capistrano in California has a wide variety of high-quality dining options. The culinary scene in this city is diverse in style and cuisine; from sophisticated French bistros to casual American eateries, there’s something for everyone. Of course, that does raise an important question: out of all these choices, which ones are the best restaurants in San Juan Capistrano?
Firefighters battle three-alarm RV fire in Garden Grove
Approximately 80 firefighters knocked down a third-alarm fire at an RV storage lot in Garden Grove Saturday, as well as a blaze involving some pallets about a block away, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 10:43 a.m. to a reported RV fire in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue and a...
3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy
Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
Schools are out this week; here’s some free things to do to keep kids entertained
Thankful for the week off from school (maybe not), but not sure what to do? We’ve got you covered with kid-friendly locations right here in Long Beach to entertain—and even educate. The post Schools are out this week; here’s some free things to do to keep kids entertained appeared first on Long Beach Post.
New ALDI grocery store now open in Tustin
Tustin, California – ALDI, one of the country’s most trusted grocers,* is now open in Tustin with food (and more) that the whole family will love, all at great prices. The new store in Tustin will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is located at 1091 Old Irvine Blvd., Tustin, CA 92780.
Shopping center sells for $8.4 million
A 20,600-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Chino has been sold. Chino Village sold recently for $8.4 million, along with 2.5 acres of open space next door that is ripe for development, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive marketed the property at 4103 Riverside Drive and represented...
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lights
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching and photographing a silent, low-flying, rectangle-shaped object at about 4:39 a.m. on February 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
