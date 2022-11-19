Read full article on original website
Pet killed in Sioux Falls garage fire Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on 14th street and McKnelley Avenue Sunday afternoon. The department said in a press release that they received reports of a garage fully engulfed around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, crews confirmed that the garage as...
How to get the most out of your security cameras
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Security companies in KELOLAND say they are slammed with customers wanting to install surveillance cameras. More affordable digital camera systems available at big box stores and the internet are prompting homeowners to install systems themselves. And for good reason. “Having so many cameras out...
Dawley Farm Village continues to grow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you haven’t been to the east side of Sioux Falls in a while, you may have an image of Dawley Farm that appears something like this: A movie theater, a Buffalo Wild Wings, a strip mall with a Target, a Burlington, a Cherry Berry and maybe a few other things, plus a little building with a Subway in it.
Lots people on the road for Thanksgiving this year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people might be choosing to avoid the traffic this year and stay home for Thanksgiving for various reasons. “Traveling is getting expensive, gas is getting pretty high right now,” Steven Blair from Sioux Falls said. “Mostly everybody is going to travel to...
Nothing but smiles from new homeowners
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many, owning a home is a life-long goal. A Sioux Falls family can now say that’s something they’ve achieved. This Sioux Falls family had nothing but smiles on their faces — and how could they not? They just received the keys to their very own home.
Mason Jar Boutique, Wild Rustic Home open new store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular clothing boutique has moved to a larger storefront in The Bridges at 57th Street in Sioux Falls, thanks to a new partnership. “We just moved across the parking lot, it’s a great space,” Wild Rustic Homeowner Courtney Hult said. The...
Shopping small in a small town
GARRETSON, SD (KELO) — The holiday shopping season begins in earnest next week with Black Friday circled on the shopping calendar. Retailers are anticipating a strong start whether they’re located in the mall or on Main Street. The often-heard slogan “shop small” applies especially to small towns.
‘Sealey’s Legacy’: A Sioux Falls family’s adoption story of 2 special needs kids from Ukraine
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November is National Adoption Month, and a Sioux Falls family is celebrating an adoption anniversary from just over four years ago. Randall and Jenny Pohl have always been big advocates of adoption. Jenny worked closely with “Reece’s Rainbow,” an organization that connects families with orphans worldwide that have special needs. Randall is 67 and Jenny is 58.
Christmas trees more expensive this year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are paying more for just about everything these days, from gas to groceries to utilities. Well now as we head into the holiday shopping season, you can add Christmas trees to that list. Money doesn’t grow on trees, but the price tag on...
Looking a lot like Christmas at local tree farm
CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — A local tree farm opened for the season this weekend as it prepares for Christmas. Riverview Christmas Tree Farm near Canton is ready to help customers pick out the perfect tree this holiday season. However, growing trees in this part of the state can be a challenge.
Work to begin on restoring 150-year-old covered wagon
MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – Thanks to the help of donations, a piece of South Dakota history will now be restored. This covered wagon is on the move once again. “I would say it’s been in that spot for a few decades,” director of Lake County Museum, Julie Breu said.
Pride, family, fans arrive in New York City
NEW YORK, NY (COLLEGIAN) — The Pride of the Dakotas, family and friends landed in New York City Sunday afternoon after an early morning start to their five-day trip to the Big Apple to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. After loading the buses at 4:30 a.m....
A look at the current snow cover in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For those that have received it, the snow is sticking around. Our strong winds Thursday helped reinforce the cold air. While we’ve had snow showers from time to time, we’ve had more persistent snow elsewhere. While snow in Sioux Falls is hard...
Board of Education Standards hosting Sioux Falls meeting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Debate around the proposed social studies standards will continue Monday in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Board of Education Standards is hosting its second of four statewide meetings on the proposed standards at 9 a.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The official agenda for the meeting lists a public hearing for standards as the sixth item of business and you can listen to the meeting online.
Love late in life
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls couple is proving it’s never too late to find someone special. They are an example of what love, respect and friendship bring to a marriage. But for one of them, the clock is ticking. Both widowed, Orv and Kay Nettifee...
Saturday Boredom Busters: November 19th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Walk a Mile in My Shoes, hosted by the St. Francis House, is an event to raise homeless awareness in Sioux Falls. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. at the Homeless Memorial located on 6th Street and the Big Sioux River, behind the LSS building. The walk to the St. Francis House begins at 11 a.m. Participants are asked to donate a new, or gently-used, backpack filled with 15-pounds of essential supplies.
Winter Wonderland returns to Falls Park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Falls Park in Sioux Falls is making its annual transformation into a Winter Wonderland. The scene is set for Winter Wonderland at Falls Park. Crews beat the cold and put the finishing touches on the display ahead of schedule. “We did a test lighting...
Whittier’s administration honored after fine arts dept. nominates them
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whittier Middle School’s principal and assistant principal are 2022’s South Dakota Music Education Association’s Distinguished Administrators following a nomination from the school’s fine arts department. “Mike and Erika have done so much for the fine arts programs here at Whittier,”...
Results: Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge Round 2
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Round two of the KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge has come to a close, and some promising contenders have emerged. Mashed Potatoes continued to reign supreme, winning once again by the largest margin, with a tally of 158-27. The most competitive matchup this round...
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra featuring Orion Weiss
If you’re looking for something to be thankful for this holiday season, we’ve got just the ticket for you. And you’re going to want a ticket for Saturday night’s South Dakota Symphony concert. The evening’s featured performer is one of the most sought-after soloists of his generation, pianist Orion Weiss.
