Read full article on original website
Related
New Hampshire Secretary of State faces challenger next month
David Scanlan became Secretary of State in January after serving as deputy secretary for 20 years.
WGME
Discovered ballots could decide balance of power in New Hampshire House
BRENTWOOD (WGME)-- Election officials in Brentwood, NH have just discovered 27 absentee ballots which could swing the election for House of Representatives in the state. Local officials are asking the state's Ballot Law Commission to formally demand that they be opened and counted. In the initial count, Democrat Eric Turer...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Democrats confident state will retain first-in-nation status
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The fate of the first-in-the-nation primary will be decided, at least on the Democratic side, in early December, but New Hampshire Democrats are more confident than ever they'll hold onto the state's century-old tradition. New Hampshire Democrats held the line in the 2022 midterm elections and...
Where do historic Election Day losses leave the Vermont GOP?
Vermont Republicans lost all but one statewide contest, did not pick up any state Senate seats and lost ground in the state House. Read the story on VTDigger here: Where do historic Election Day losses leave the Vermont GOP?.
NHPR
Ballot counting will continue for two N.H. House seats narrowly held by Democrats
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. More ballots need to be counted before finalizing the recount result of Manchester Ward 6, a seat that flipped from Republican to Democratic control Monday, Secretary of State Dave Scanlan announced Thursday.
nhtalkradio.com
New Hampshire Headlines: Annmarie Timmins
Senior Reporter Annmarie Timmins of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead to discuss the possible NH Statehouse culture after the election, the insurance ‘family glitch,’ and the new forensic hospital. More at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/11/16/family-glitch-fix-makes-thousands-of-granite-staters-newly-qualified-for-cheaper-insurance/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/forensic-hospital-on-track-but-over-budget/
WMUR.com
New Hampshire officials seek more funding for rental assistance over winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With federal funds about to run out for rental assistance, New Hampshire officials are trying to get help for more people over the winter. In the past year and a half, 25,000 people in New Hampshire requested rental assistance, but federal funds in that program run out next month. The state office that handles the emergency relief funding said it's concerned for the hundreds of people who are using those funds to live in hotels and motels.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
manchesterinklink.com
For asylum seekers, NH Host Homes offer shelter, path to independence, chance to ‘breathe in peace’
This story is part of an occasional Granite State News Collaborative series focusing on immigration issues and the experiences of immigrants settling in New Hampshire, including what it’s like seeking asylum here and finding work as an immigrant — the challenges involved, as well as efforts underway to help remove barriers and create more opportunities for advancement.
manchesterinklink.com
NH is second-best state for working with animals
MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire is the second-best state in the U.S. to be employed working with animals, a study has found. Animal-related jobs may seem on the surface to be relatively well-paying in New Hampshire, with the average salary $53,818, according to the study. But that includes everything from veterinarians to dog-walkers, with veterinarian salaries boosting the number.
nhbr.com
(Opinion) The quiet struggles of New Hampshire nursing homes
With the midterm election behind us, more than $17 billion will have been spent on state and federal campaigns, creating deafening noise alongside obsessive media coverage. Lost in this uproar of political divisiveness were quieter facts, such as a healthcare system still reeling from Covid-19. In the short window of...
Candidates call for recounts in 3 Vermont House races
Results of the recounts in the Rutland-2, Bennington-1 and Grand Isle-Chittenden districts are expected at the end of the month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Candidates call for recounts in 3 Vermont House races.
WMUR.com
Florida teen runs mile in several New England states to honor fallen first responders
SEABROOK, N.H. — A teen from Florida is running a mile in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Hampshire in honor of fallen first responders. The run is a part of a nonprofit called Running 4 Heroes, which raises awareness and funds for families of those who died in the line of duty.
NECN
New Hampshire Republicans React to Trump's 2024 Presidential Bid
Promising to bring "true glory to the nation," former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he will be a presidential candidate in 2024. Republicans in "First In The Nation" New Hampshire were watching. Reaction was mixed. There was “never Trump", like former NH GOP Chair Fergus Cullen. “You...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Fish and Game ask for public's help in finding missing 20-year-old hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game are asking the public for help in finding a 20-year-old woman who has not yet returned from her intended hike. Conservation officers said Emily Sotelo was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia with the intent to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
When Two Major Earthquakes Rocked New Hampshire During the Holidays
It’s 1940. You’re just digging out of the Great Depression and praying for loved ones fighting in World War II. There’s never been a time when New Hampshire was in greater need of a little Christmas. So of course, that’s when the Granite State experiences its biggest...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire in Vermont
CHESTER, Vt. — Firefighters from New Hampshire helped battle a fire in Vermont on Sunday night. Alstead Fire and Rescue crews said the flames broke out at a building in Chester. There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt.
WMUR.com
45 attorneys general, including NH, urge DEA to extend rules for opioid use disorder treatment
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire's attorney general is joining a bi-partisan effort to allow doctors to continue using virtual visit to prescribe a drug that treats opioid use disorder. During the early days of the pandemic, the DEA allowed telehealth providers to prescribe drugs like buprenorphine. In a letter...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire homeowners advised to get chimneys inspected, swept to avoid fires this winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One Manchester business owner is sharing what to look out for to prevent a chimney fire this winter. Chimney fires are dangerous and costly, but they are preventable. John Ceaser is the owner of Ceaser Chimney Services, the largest chimney company in the Granite State. He...
WMUR.com
Who makes the best chicken tenders in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're in the mood for some quick comfort food, and few things hit the spot like tasty chicken tenders. And whether you call them chicken fingers or chicken tenders, they're a staple on bar and pub menus everywhere, and you can even find gourmet versions at some restaurants.
Comments / 0