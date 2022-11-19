ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Discovered ballots could decide balance of power in New Hampshire House

BRENTWOOD (WGME)-- Election officials in Brentwood, NH have just discovered 27 absentee ballots which could swing the election for House of Representatives in the state. Local officials are asking the state's Ballot Law Commission to formally demand that they be opened and counted. In the initial count, Democrat Eric Turer...
Ballot counting will continue for two N.H. House seats narrowly held by Democrats

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. More ballots need to be counted before finalizing the recount result of Manchester Ward 6, a seat that flipped from Republican to Democratic control Monday, Secretary of State Dave Scanlan announced Thursday.
New Hampshire Headlines: Annmarie Timmins

Senior Reporter Annmarie Timmins of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead to discuss the possible NH Statehouse culture after the election, the insurance ‘family glitch,’ and the new forensic hospital. More at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/11/16/family-glitch-fix-makes-thousands-of-granite-staters-newly-qualified-for-cheaper-insurance/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/forensic-hospital-on-track-but-over-budget/
New Hampshire officials seek more funding for rental assistance over winter

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With federal funds about to run out for rental assistance, New Hampshire officials are trying to get help for more people over the winter. In the past year and a half, 25,000 people in New Hampshire requested rental assistance, but federal funds in that program run out next month. The state office that handles the emergency relief funding said it's concerned for the hundreds of people who are using those funds to live in hotels and motels.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?

Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
For asylum seekers, NH Host Homes offer shelter, path to independence, chance to ‘breathe in peace’

This story is part of an occasional Granite State News Collaborative series focusing on immigration issues and the experiences of immigrants settling in New Hampshire, including what it’s like seeking asylum here and finding work as an immigrant — the challenges involved, as well as efforts underway to help remove barriers and create more opportunities for advancement.
NH is second-best state for working with animals

MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire is the second-best state in the U.S. to be employed working with animals, a study has found. Animal-related jobs may seem on the surface to be relatively well-paying in New Hampshire, with the average salary $53,818, according to the study. But that includes everything from veterinarians to dog-walkers, with veterinarian salaries boosting the number.
(Opinion) The quiet struggles of New Hampshire nursing homes

With the midterm election behind us, more than $17 billion will have been spent on state and federal campaigns, creating deafening noise alongside obsessive media coverage. Lost in this uproar of political divisiveness were quieter facts, such as a healthcare system still reeling from Covid-19. In the short window of...
New Hampshire Republicans React to Trump's 2024 Presidential Bid

Promising to bring "true glory to the nation," former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he will be a presidential candidate in 2024. Republicans in "First In The Nation" New Hampshire were watching. Reaction was mixed. There was “never Trump", like former NH GOP Chair Fergus Cullen. “You...
New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire in Vermont

CHESTER, Vt. — Firefighters from New Hampshire helped battle a fire in Vermont on Sunday night. Alstead Fire and Rescue crews said the flames broke out at a building in Chester. There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt.
Who makes the best chicken tenders in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're in the mood for some quick comfort food, and few things hit the spot like tasty chicken tenders. And whether you call them chicken fingers or chicken tenders, they're a staple on bar and pub menus everywhere, and you can even find gourmet versions at some restaurants.
