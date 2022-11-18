Read full article on original website
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
IFC Films Acquires Owen Wilson Vermont Painter Comedy ‘Paint’
EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has snapped up North American rights to the new Owen Wilson comedy Paint from writer and director Brit McAdams. Based on The Blacklist 2010 screenplay, Paint follows Carl Nagle, Vermont’s No. 1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves. The pic will get a theatrical release on April 28, 2023 and stream exclusively on AMC+ later that year. Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said, “We’re thrilled to finally work with...
Niecy Nash (‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’) could become first Black actress to win Golden Globe for any limited series
The 1971 Golden Globes marked the first instance of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestowing awards for supporting TV performances. The inaugural male and female recipients of these two prizes were James Brolin (“Marcus Welby, M.D.”) and Gail Fisher (“Mannix”), both of whom had won Emmys for the same roles eight months earlier. Fisher followed Diahann Carroll (Best TV Actress, “Julia,” 1969) as the second Black woman to win a Golden Globe in any acting category, and, five decades later, remains the only Black Best TV Supporting Actress champ. She could, however, finally have company if Niecy Nash (“Monster: The...
How Michael Imperioli nearly tanked his 'White Lotus' Season 2 audition
The onetime 'Sopranos' actor plays a soon-to-be divorced husband, father — and sex addict — in the Sicily-set return of the series.
Popculture
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
Christina Applegate says a crew member on 'Dead To Me' had to hold her legs off camera during some scenes to make sure she didn't fall
Christina Applegate also said she doesn't know what she's "capable" of after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and she might not act again.
‘Webster’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Fans looking to catch up with the '80s sitcom can stream the entire series. But whatever happened to the 'Webster' cast?
EW.com
The White Lotus will return for season 3 with new characters and location
HBO is extending its stay at the White Lotus getaway. Mike White's hit drama The White Lotus has officially been renewed for season 3, before season 2 finishes its run. The next season promises a new cast of characters and different location for a White Lotus property we haven't seen before. Season 1 brought audiences to the first locale in the White Lotus resort chain in Hawaii. Season 2 brought us to Italy.
Popculture
Neve Campbell Suffers Career Setback
Neve Campbell's latest project has been canned. The Scream alum's initially-upcoming drama Avalon was canceled by ABC, despite the network ordering the show directly to series in February, according to TVLine. An exact premiere date was not announced for the series, which was originally scheduled for ABC's 2022-23 programming slate. ABC did not give a reason for the cancellation of the series, but it may have to do with the pilot that wrapped up earlier this month. If the network was dissatisfied with what it saw, it may have decided it would be best to move on to another project. While Avalon previously received a series order, this news is not altogether unusual for a network show.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Every Clue That Harper Dies (So Far)
We're approaching the latter half of 'The White Lotus' Season 2, so here are all the clues Harper dies in the coming episodes.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Posts Pic of Teeter Getting ‘Classy’ in Season 5 Premiere
Well, folks, we made it. After months of anticipation and excitement, we finally tuned in to the season five premiere of Yellowstone which brought as much drama, tension, and suspense as we’ve come to expect from series creator, Taylor Sheridan. However, among the politics, romance, and shock, fans of cable’s No. 1 drama also witnessed a rare moment of light-heartedness at Governor John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) inauguration party. Taking part in the festivities were some of our favorite bunkhouse residents including the ranch’s only female hand, Teeter. Ahead of the November 13th premiere, Teeter actress Jen Landon shared a fun pic of her character—which you can view below—getting “classy” at the patriarch’s grand celebration.
Fox's Midseason Plan: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns on New Night, Fantasy Island Season 2, Joel McHale Sitcom and More
Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale. Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring. All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS. Monday, Jan. 2 8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere) Tuesday, Jan. 3 8 pm The Resident (winter...
‘The White Lotus’ Renewed For Season 3 At HBO
Mike White will be looking for a new five-star resort to check in to after HBO renewed The White Lotus for a third season. It comes only three episodes in to season two, which is currently airing on Sunday nights. What started as an experiment in contained filming during the pandemic has become one of the Warner Bros. Discovery network’s biggest and buzziest shows with the first episode of season two scoring over 7.6M viewers and the series ranking as the most-watched title on HBO Max. As usual, the next chapter will feature new characters and locale – although you won’t be surprised...
Luke Hemsworth: ‘Westworld’ Shocking Cancellation Was ‘Disappointing’
Luke Hemsworth is choosing to see the beauty in the cancellation of the critically acclaimed HBO series “Westworld.” Since its premiere in 2016, “Westworld” has garnered 54 Emmy nominations and boasted a star-studded ensemble cast including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Anthony Hopkins, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan, James Marsden, Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu. HBO announced “Westworld” was given the ax in November 2022 after its fourth season concluded in August. “You hope these things go forever, but everyone’s got their own reasons,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m very thankful for my part in that...
Popculture
'Frosty the Snowman' Channel, Time Revealed for Christmas 2022
Frosty the Snowman is coming early this year to kick off the holiday season. The classic TV special will air on friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. If you're planning to catch it on a network TV broadcast, this will be one of your best chances. CBS...
Popculture
Disney+ Adds Forgotten MTV Show
Disney+ just added an obscure animated series to its catalog that will please fans of MTV, superheroes and cartoons. The streamer now hosts Spider-Man: The New Animated Series – often referred to as fans as "MTV Spider-Man" or "Spider-Man 2003." This short-lived series was beloved by fans, and now it is available in its entirety on the same streaming service as much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Popculture
The Upshaws' Season 3 Is on the Way
The Upshaws fans can rejoice as the show has been picked up for a third season. Netflix has renewed the comedy series helmed by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes and starring Sykes, Mike Epps, and Kim Fields. It focuses on a working-class African American family in Indiana struggling to make it work and make it right without the headstart to do so. In the series, Bennie Upshaw (Epps) is the head of the family. He is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and a lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family. His wife Regina (Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and his sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), are all trying to keep things together. Page Kennedy also stars in the show.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Confirmed By HBO, Will Be Set In Yet Another Exotic Location
It’s official: The White Lotus is returning for a third season! After breaking records at HBO, Mike White‘s anthology series has been renewed. The beloved series debuted to critic and fan approval in July 2021, with its first season receiving 20 Emmy Award nominations and taking home ten, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The second season (dubbed a “resounding triumph” by Decider’s Megan O’Keefe) is on track to follow in its footsteps.
TVLine Items: Resident Alien Order Cut, ODAAT Vet Joins Goldbergs and More
Could this be a bad omen for Resident Alien? The order for the Syfy series’ upcoming third season has been reduced from 12 episodes to 8, our sister site Deadline reports. The show, which stars Alan Tudyk, consisted of 10 episodes in its first season, while Season 2 was split up into two halves, totaling 16 installments. The series received a 12-episode renewal for Season 3 in July, ahead of its return for the back half of Season 2, which saw a ratings decline, per Deadline. For scoop on what’s ahead in the abbreviated third season, check out TVLine’s post mortem Q&A...
The Crown season 5 more like ‘ITV drama than high budget Netflix must-watch’
Binge or Bin’s Jacob Stolworthy says The Crown feels “dragged out and stretched thin” as it approaches its sixth and final season.Season five of the royal drama focuses on the fallout of Prince Charles (played by Dominic West) and Princess Diana’s (Elizabeth Debicki) marriage breakdown and divorce before her death in 1997.While Jacob praises “serviceable” performances by Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville as the Queen and Princess Margaret, he says the show as a whole feels more like an “ITV drama than a high budget Netflix must watch.”The full episode of Binge or Bin is streaming now on Independent TV. Read More How will the Autumn Budget affect you?New series of The Crown 'celebrates' Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton saysCalls for The Crown to feature fiction disclaimer 'flattering', says Dominic West
