The Upshaws fans can rejoice as the show has been picked up for a third season. Netflix has renewed the comedy series helmed by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes and starring Sykes, Mike Epps, and Kim Fields. It focuses on a working-class African American family in Indiana struggling to make it work and make it right without the headstart to do so. In the series, Bennie Upshaw (Epps) is the head of the family. He is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and a lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family. His wife Regina (Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and his sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), are all trying to keep things together. Page Kennedy also stars in the show.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO