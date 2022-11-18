Read full article on original website
Are We Getting Some SNOW This Weekend Here In Midland Odessa?
So, you say there's a chance? Are we going to see our first SNOW of the season this weekend? The forecast calls for some SNOW chances this weekend here in the Midland Odessa area. We usually don't average or get SNOW flurries in November, but there is a chance. CHANCE...
cbs7.com
Oncor reporting outages in West Odessa, Greenwood
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Oncor is reporting an outage with 54 customers affected in West Odessa at N. Knox Ave and W. 42nd Street. Oncor says the estimated restoration time on those outages is 9:30 a.m. There are also 46 reported outages in Greenwood on I-20 new N Co Road...
City of Midland to hold fall large item trash cleanup
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is holding a free fall large item trash cleanup Saturday in the northwest parking lot of Washington Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items that will be accepted include furniture, appliances, refrigerators, bed frames, BBQ grills, washers, dryers and chairs. Fix...
KTEN.com
Large earthquake shakes West Texas
MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
cbs7.com
Music City Mall held their annual Christmas Spectacular with arrival of Santa Claus
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Despite weather condition, this is an annual tradition in the Odessa community to get everyone in the holiday spirit. General manager of Music City Mall, Greg Morgan, said they wanted families to enjoy all the festivities. “We got a 360 camera, we’ve got good activity books,...
cbs7.com
New Mexico man dead in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A New Mexico man is dead after a crash on Saturday. A semi was driving north on CR D3400 approaching the intersection of SH 176. Hilario Luciano Juarez, 58, was traveling west on SH 176 when the semi failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign marked intersection. This caused a crash between the vehicles.
cbs7.com
The 51st Tejano Super Car Show returns to West Texas
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The 51st Tejano Super Car Show is scheduled to kick off this weekend and the city of Odessa is welcoming it back with a ribbon cutting and a proclamation read by Mayor Javier Joven. This show began in the 1950′s in southside Odessa, and it has become...
One dead after crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in Martin County after a crash occurred on November 12. 58-year-old Hilario Juarez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The initial investigation revealed that a 2003 Freightliner with a trailer was traveling north on CR D3400 and approaching...
HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans wins 9 straight in Area Championship
ROSCOE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Monahans defeated Ferris in the 4A Division II Area Championship 35-21, winning their ninth straight game. They move on to the Regional round against Godley next week. Watch the video above for highlights.
HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy falls short against Keller, season over
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Legacy Rebels lost their Area round playoff game against the Keller Indians 23-21 ending their 2022 season. Legacy finish the season 7-5 overall after digging themselves into an early hole with a 2-3 non-district record to begin the season. However the Rebels turned their season around with a 4-1 […]
fox34.com
New Mexico woman killed in collision southwest of Andrews
ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - A woman from Lovington, New Mexico has died after a crash that happened 16 miles southwest of Andrews on Monday evening, Nov. 14 around 5 p.m. DPS tells us the collision happened at SH 115 and FM 181. They say 52-year-old Alicia Rivas, in a 2019...
Midland Salvation Army opens warming center
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Salvation Army will be expanding their shelter to accommodate for the winter cold. The Salvation Army will be providing three hot meals a day, along with sleeping cots, free laundry and access to showers. Numerous donations of sleeping cots allowed the Salvation Army to...
Odessa comics shop raises money for repairs following break-in
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Early Friday morning, somebody threw rocks, broke the glass paneling, and then entered the Hive, a popular Odessa comic book store. Hive owner James Laws says he’s trying to make the best out of a bad situation after somebody broke into his store around four in the morning. Laws is going over […]
SA man sentenced to 60 years in DWI crash that left Midland combat veteran dead
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 28-year-old San Antonio man was found guilty today of Murder in the 2021 death of a Midland combat veteran who once served as a combat translator in Afghanistan. Armando Gonzales, Jr. has been sentenced to 60 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Around 2:30 a.m. on January 24, 2021, […]
Newswest9.com
Meet Bear, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Bear, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Bear is a 9-year-old male heeler-mastiff mix. He is on the hefty side, at 90 to 100 pounds. When he was found on the streets, the folks at MHC found a...
Midland ISD School Board selects five candidates for vacant Superintendent position
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD School Board held a special meeting on Wednesday night to discuss the vacant Superintendent position. The board took three hours to look over the packets of the 18 candidates and narrowed their choice to a top 5. The five candidates will have their...
Suspected street racer accused in early morning crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Monday morning after witnesses said he was allegedly street racing in West Odessa and caused a crash that injured multiple people. Joshua Burk, 31, has been charged with Racing on a Highway Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death. According to an arrest warrant, around 12:30 […]
Victim in deadly hit-and-run Andrews Co crash identified
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed last week in a hit and run crash in Andrews County has been identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as 87-year-old Soledad Rodriguez Gonzalez, of Hobbs, New Mexico. Gonzalez died at the scene. According to a DPS crash report, the crash happened around 12:32 p.m. on […]
Don’t Miss The Gifty Grinchmas Market This Weekend At The Midland County Horseshoe
Is Christmas is upon us whether you like it or not? Everywhere you look everywhere you go Christmas is everywhere, it's almost like we just want to skip Thanksgiving and go right to Christmas. I was in Hobby Lobby over the weekend and so much of their Christmas decor is gone. I have to admit I am extra excited about decorating for Christmas this year because I got a new house.
Victims in deadly Midland crash identified
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified two people killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The driver, 25-year-old Ricardo Leyva, Jr., of Midland, died at the scene. MPD said the only passenger, 18-year-old Daniel Leyva, also of Midland, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. The crash […]
