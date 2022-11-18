Is Christmas is upon us whether you like it or not? Everywhere you look everywhere you go Christmas is everywhere, it's almost like we just want to skip Thanksgiving and go right to Christmas. I was in Hobby Lobby over the weekend and so much of their Christmas decor is gone. I have to admit I am extra excited about decorating for Christmas this year because I got a new house.

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO