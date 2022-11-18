ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

cbs7.com

Oncor reporting outages in West Odessa, Greenwood

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Oncor is reporting an outage with 54 customers affected in West Odessa at N. Knox Ave and W. 42nd Street. Oncor says the estimated restoration time on those outages is 9:30 a.m. There are also 46 reported outages in Greenwood on I-20 new N Co Road...
WEST ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland to hold fall large item trash cleanup

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is holding a free fall large item trash cleanup Saturday in the northwest parking lot of Washington Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items that will be accepted include furniture, appliances, refrigerators, bed frames, BBQ grills, washers, dryers and chairs. Fix...
MIDLAND, TX
KTEN.com

Large earthquake shakes West Texas

MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

New Mexico man dead in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A New Mexico man is dead after a crash on Saturday. A semi was driving north on CR D3400 approaching the intersection of SH 176. Hilario Luciano Juarez, 58, was traveling west on SH 176 when the semi failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign marked intersection. This caused a crash between the vehicles.
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

The 51st Tejano Super Car Show returns to West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The 51st Tejano Super Car Show is scheduled to kick off this weekend and the city of Odessa is welcoming it back with a ribbon cutting and a proclamation read by Mayor Javier Joven. This show began in the 1950′s in southside Odessa, and it has become...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in Martin County after a crash occurred on November 12. 58-year-old Hilario Juarez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The initial investigation revealed that a 2003 Freightliner with a trailer was traveling north on CR D3400 and approaching...
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy falls short against Keller, season over

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Legacy Rebels lost their Area round playoff game against the Keller Indians 23-21 ending their 2022 season. Legacy finish the season 7-5 overall after digging themselves into an early hole with a 2-3 non-district record to begin the season. However the Rebels turned their season around with a 4-1 […]
MIDLAND, TX
fox34.com

New Mexico woman killed in collision southwest of Andrews

ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - A woman from Lovington, New Mexico has died after a crash that happened 16 miles southwest of Andrews on Monday evening, Nov. 14 around 5 p.m. DPS tells us the collision happened at SH 115 and FM 181. They say 52-year-old Alicia Rivas, in a 2019...
ANDREWS, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Salvation Army opens warming center

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Salvation Army will be expanding their shelter to accommodate for the winter cold. The Salvation Army will be providing three hot meals a day, along with sleeping cots, free laundry and access to showers. Numerous donations of sleeping cots allowed the Salvation Army to...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa comics shop raises money for repairs following break-in

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Early Friday morning, somebody threw rocks, broke the glass paneling, and then entered the Hive, a popular Odessa comic book store. Hive owner James Laws says he’s trying to make the best out of a bad situation after somebody broke into his store around four in the morning. Laws is going over […]
ODESSA, TX
Newswest9.com

Meet Bear, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Bear, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Bear is a 9-year-old male heeler-mastiff mix. He is on the hefty side, at 90 to 100 pounds. When he was found on the streets, the folks at MHC found a...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected street racer accused in early morning crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Monday morning after witnesses said he was allegedly street racing in West Odessa and caused a crash that injured multiple people. Joshua Burk, 31, has been charged with Racing on a Highway Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death.  According to an arrest warrant, around 12:30 […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Victim in deadly hit-and-run Andrews Co crash identified

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed last week in a hit and run crash in Andrews County has been identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as 87-year-old Soledad Rodriguez Gonzalez, of Hobbs, New Mexico. Gonzalez died at the scene.  According to a DPS crash report, the crash happened around 12:32 p.m. on […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

Don’t Miss The Gifty Grinchmas Market This Weekend At The Midland County Horseshoe

Is Christmas is upon us whether you like it or not? Everywhere you look everywhere you go Christmas is everywhere, it's almost like we just want to skip Thanksgiving and go right to Christmas. I was in Hobby Lobby over the weekend and so much of their Christmas decor is gone. I have to admit I am extra excited about decorating for Christmas this year because I got a new house.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Victims in deadly Midland crash identified

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified two people killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The driver, 25-year-old Ricardo Leyva, Jr., of Midland, died at the scene. MPD said the only passenger, 18-year-old Daniel Leyva, also of Midland, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.  The crash […]
MIDLAND, TX
