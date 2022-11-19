Learn to report winter weather events at Winter Skywarn class

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — We’re talking winter storms this Saturday.

Learn how to report your winter weather events to the National Weather Service and how to stay safe in a storm at the Winter Skywarn class. Or just take a break from our winter weather and learn more about it on the inside.

The class will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 in the Hirt Auditorium at the Blasco Memorial Library. It is free and open to the public.

