Learn to report winter weather events at Winter Skywarn class
(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — We’re talking winter storms this Saturday.
Learn how to report your winter weather events to the National Weather Service and how to stay safe in a storm at the Winter Skywarn class. Or just take a break from our winter weather and learn more about it on the inside.
The class will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 in the Hirt Auditorium at the Blasco Memorial Library. It is free and open to the public.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 0