Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New, heat-efficient nanoparticles to treat cancer developed by Oregon State researchers
CORVALLIS, Oregon — Oregon State University scientists have taken nanotechnology to a new level targeting cancer cells. They have developed a new heat-efficient nanoparticles, improving their previous cancer fighting ability. "So technically using these nanoparticles we heat the cancer tissue from inside not from outside," said Oleh Taratula a...
Emerald Media
University of Oregon students testify to Eugene City Council about EPD’s party patrol, increased policing
With chairs filled and people lining the walls, University of Oregon students packed the room during the Eugene City Council public forum on Monday. The students said they were concerned about police interactions with students during parties in the West University Neighborhood. In a post made on their Instagram earlier...
klcc.org
Waldport statue honors Black Oregon luminary
A new statue will be unveiled in Waldport on Saturday, honoring a prominent figure in Oregon’s Black history. Louis Southworth arrived in Oregon in 1858 as a slave, but he eventually purchased his freedom. He helped to found the first public school in Waldport, and served as school board president. He was also a blacksmith, a musician and a ferry operator.
wholecommunity.news
Ready NW considers threats from dam breach, flooding
Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to talk about flooding Nov. 14. Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed a discussion on flooding. Introducing Jacque Wurster at the River Road Community meeting on Nov. 14, co-chair Clare Strawn. [00:00:11] Clare Strawn...
Tri-City Herald
Miles Lockhart has Oregon Among Top Schools
Oregon has been attacking the recruiting trail heavily, and with their last home game against Utah this weekend the Ducks look to make some lasting impressions. One of their recent visitors was 2024 Chandler (Ariz.) Basha High School athlete Miles Lockhart. Lockhart is the teammate of Cole Martin, who's been...
kezi.com
Oregonians react to former President Donald Trump’s campaign announcement
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Reactions to former President Donald Trump’s declaration to run for a third time are mixed across Lane County. Those against the newly-announced campaign were focused on Trump’s pending legal and civil troubles, while those in support believe he can solve many of the country’s issues, despite those challenges.
kezi.com
Public to weigh in on Eugene ordinance banning natural gas in newly constructed low-rise homes
EUGENE, Ore. -- There's a lot of heat over the city of Eugene's electrification plan. On Monday, a public hearing is set to take place on a new ordinance to ban natural gas in newly constructed low-rise residential homes. Discussion on banning natural gas in newly constructed residential, commercial and...
King Estate purchases Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards
One of Oregon’s largest wine producers just got bigger. King Estate Winery, Eugene, announced Thursday their acquisition of longtime vineyard partner Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, a 70-acre site in Junction City. Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, established in 1983, was owned by Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Before planting grapevines, the...
Instant Reactions from Oregon's thrilling win against Utah
Eugene, Ore. - Saturday night in Eugene was one of the biggest nights in the Pac-12 Conference this season. The inside track for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game was on the line for both Oregon and Utah in a Top 15 showdown between two schools used to playing big football games. Then there were the storylines of injuries heading into this game. Was Bo Nix going to be able to play for Oregon? What about Oregon's starting offensive linemen, Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk? How would Utah look coming off a massive blowout last weekend at home to Stanford?
hh-today.com
Razing 300 W. First: Three bids received
Three contractors from the Portland area submitted bids to demolish the former downtown Albany branch of the Wells Fargo Bank at 300 W. First Ave. The bids, opened Nov. 15, ranged from about $239,000 to nearly $385,000. The Albany urban renewal agency, ARA, bought the property in 2019 for $1.5...
3 takeaways from No. 10 Utah’s 20-17 loss to No. 12 Oregon
The Oregon Ducks punt a huge dent in Utah’s Pac-12 championship hopes on Saturday, as the Utes fell 20-17 in Eugene, Ore. to drop to 6-2 in conference play. Here are three takeaways from Utah’s loss.
yachatsnews.com
Will an increase in Lincoln County ambulance staffing help solve Samaritan issues on transporting patients to the valley?
Four times a day, on average, a patient at one of Samaritan Health System’s two Lincoln County hospitals needs to be moved quickly to a hospital in the Willamette Valley or Portland that can provide a higher level of care. More and more frequently, ambulance providers in or near...
Jorell Saterfield powers Portland State to first-ever win over Oregon State
Jorell Saterfield scored 26 points and Portland State defeated Oregon State for the first time, prevailing 79-66 on Saturday night
orangemedianetwork.com
Benton County Sheriff responds to passing on Measure 114
Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan recently came out against Measure 114, a law banning gun magazines capable of holding more than ten rounds of ammunition. On her Facebook page, Duncan stated “I want to send a clear message to Linn County residents that the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is NOT going to be enforcing magazine capacity limits.”
CBS Sports
How to watch Arizona State vs. Oregon State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Oregon State 7-3; Arizona State 3-7 A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the Oregon State Beavers and the Arizona State Sun Devils at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. Oregon State should still be riding high after a big win, while ASU will be looking to right the ship.
kezi.com
Man hospitalized after alleged assault on LTD bus
EUGENE, Ore.-- A man is hospitalized after an alleged assault on a Lane Transit District bus Saturday morning. Police said the assault happened around 9 a.m. This was on the EMX stop on 11th east of Kincaid. Fire and police responded to the scene and said the male victim was...
1 dead, 2-year-old among 4 hospitalized after Hwy 99W crash
One person was killed and four others, including a 2-year-old girl, were injured in a collision on Highway 99 West near Monmouth Thursday evening.
Comments / 1