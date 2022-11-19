ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klcc.org

Waldport statue honors Black Oregon luminary

A new statue will be unveiled in Waldport on Saturday, honoring a prominent figure in Oregon’s Black history. Louis Southworth arrived in Oregon in 1858 as a slave, but he eventually purchased his freedom. He helped to found the first public school in Waldport, and served as school board president. He was also a blacksmith, a musician and a ferry operator.
WALDPORT, OR
wholecommunity.news

Ready NW considers threats from dam breach, flooding

Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to talk about flooding Nov. 14. Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed a discussion on flooding. Introducing Jacque Wurster at the River Road Community meeting on Nov. 14, co-chair Clare Strawn. [00:00:11] Clare Strawn...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Tri-City Herald

Miles Lockhart has Oregon Among Top Schools

Oregon has been attacking the recruiting trail heavily, and with their last home game against Utah this weekend the Ducks look to make some lasting impressions. One of their recent visitors was 2024 Chandler (Ariz.) Basha High School athlete Miles Lockhart. Lockhart is the teammate of Cole Martin, who's been...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Oregonians react to former President Donald Trump’s campaign announcement

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Reactions to former President Donald Trump’s declaration to run for a third time are mixed across Lane County. Those against the newly-announced campaign were focused on Trump’s pending legal and civil troubles, while those in support believe he can solve many of the country’s issues, despite those challenges.
LANE COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

King Estate purchases Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards

One of Oregon’s largest wine producers just got bigger. King Estate Winery, Eugene, announced Thursday their acquisition of longtime vineyard partner Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, a 70-acre site in Junction City. Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, established in 1983, was owned by Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Before planting grapevines, the...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
247Sports

Instant Reactions from Oregon's thrilling win against Utah

Eugene, Ore. - Saturday night in Eugene was one of the biggest nights in the Pac-12 Conference this season. The inside track for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game was on the line for both Oregon and Utah in a Top 15 showdown between two schools used to playing big football games. Then there were the storylines of injuries heading into this game. Was Bo Nix going to be able to play for Oregon? What about Oregon's starting offensive linemen, Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk? How would Utah look coming off a massive blowout last weekend at home to Stanford?
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Razing 300 W. First: Three bids received

Three contractors from the Portland area submitted bids to demolish the former downtown Albany branch of the Wells Fargo Bank at 300 W. First Ave. The bids, opened Nov. 15, ranged from about $239,000 to nearly $385,000. The Albany urban renewal agency, ARA, bought the property in 2019 for $1.5...
ALBANY, OR
orangemedianetwork.com

Benton County Sheriff responds to passing on Measure 114

Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan recently came out against Measure 114, a law banning gun magazines capable of holding more than ten rounds of ammunition. On her Facebook page, Duncan stated “I want to send a clear message to Linn County residents that the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is NOT going to be enforcing magazine capacity limits.”
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Man hospitalized after alleged assault on LTD bus

EUGENE, Ore.-- A man is hospitalized after an alleged assault on a Lane Transit District bus Saturday morning. Police said the assault happened around 9 a.m. This was on the EMX stop on 11th east of Kincaid. Fire and police responded to the scene and said the male victim was...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy