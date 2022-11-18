Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
Related
Lima News
Roundup: Columbus Grove wins D-VI football regional
CLYDE — Columbus Grove landed a Division VI regional football championship with a 34-0 victory Saturday night against Columbia. Trenton Barraza had 18 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns and Shep Halker had a TD run and connected on a pair of field goals. The Bulldogs (12-2) advanced...
13abc.com
WATCH: Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 14
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes coverage from Ohio’s regional finals involving Central Catholic vs. Avon and Elmwood vs. Liberty Center. Justin Feldkamp and BCSN reporters have those games covered. We also preview Whiteford’s state semifinal in Michigan. The cheerleaders of...
Ironton Tribune
From one coach to another, Hinkle decides on Tiffin
PROCTORVILLE — Maybe some scientist at Tiffin University has developed his or her own style of cloning. The similarities between Fairland Lady Dragons’ basketball coach Jon Buchanan and Tiffin women’s head coach Josh Mason must be very pronounced because they caught the attention of Lady Dragons senior point guard Tomi Hinkle.
13abc.com
Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Women’s basketball falls to Toledo in overtime game
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the Toledo Rockets, after going into overtime, with a final score of 74-71. Senior guard Mya Jackson dominated the court with her performance scoring a game-high 24 points. Setting the tone early with a hook shot over her right...
Sylvania Youth Theater brings sounds of Elf Jr. the Musical to Franklin Park Mall
TOLEDO, Ohio — The sounds of the season were ringing through the Franklin Park Mall on Saturday. Cast members with the Sylvania Youth Theater were there giving shoppers a sneak peak of their production of Elf the Musical Jr. The theater, which is affiliated with Sylvania Arts, is made...
hometownstations.com
Local high school students invited to perform with Ohio State Men's and Women's Glee Clubs
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Ohio State's Columbus campus sent their Men's and Women's Glee Clubs to Lima to perform alongside local high school students. The musicians came to the Lima branch campus as part of Ohio State's Opus 88 Initiative, which aims to send an ensemble to all 88 counties in Ohio, in an effort to bring the arts to other communities. Students from Shawnee, Spencerville, Wapakoneta, Ottawa-Glandorf, and New Bremen high schools were invited to take the stage with their collegiate peers. Students were excited by both the challenges presented by this performance, and the chance to see such advanced musicians in action.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG post of Ohio State Patrols names Jeffery Huffman as Trooper of the Year & Jamie Mariano as Dispatcher of the Year
Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jeffery J. Huffman has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Bowling Green post. The selection of Trooper Huffman, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Bowling Green post. Fellow officers stationed at the Bowling Green post chose Trooper Huffman based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
WTOL-TV
Staying safe while working, and playing, in the snow | WTOL 11 Weather
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ready or not, cold and snowy weather is right around the corner. For some, that means long hours shoveling snow. For others, snowy weather opens the door for fun winter activities. Whether you’re shoveling or exercising this winter, ProMedica cardiologist Dr. Daniel Cassavar says there are things you can do to be safe while working or playing in the snow.
13abc.com
13abc Week in Review: Nov. 18, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below. Vandalism leads to 40,000 escaped mink in Van Wert Co. See...
City of Toledo announces Snow Angels Shoveling Program
TOLEDO, Ohio — Help your neighbors, or get help yourself, this winter with shoveling walks and driveways as a part of The city of Toledo’s new Snow Angels Program. Snow-covered sidewalks can be very hazardous for everyone. That is why The city of Toledo's Snow Angels Program will pair older residents and residents with disabilities with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and driveways.
continentalenews.com
You’re Invited! Pastor Chuck’s Retirement Celebration
Pastor Charles Schmunk and his wife Bev came to our community 13 years ago to lead the Continental and Christ United Methodist churches on Main Street. They embraced our community and served all with such love and compassion through the years. Chuck and Bev have decided its time to continue on in their journey in retirement and move back to their home in Sherwood. We so appreciate their time here in Continental and want to invite everyone to join us in celebrating this milestone event with an Open House at:
13abc.com
Local firefighter honored for her work helping shape the future of TFRD
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This community is full of people who go above and beyond to help others. Six of our local frontline heroes have been chosen to light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park Friday night. Private Jill Hoffman has been with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department...
13abc.com
“Sock it to the homeless problem” hosted by Toledo Hemp Center and area businesses
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Hemp Center has teamed up with Ohio and Michigan businesses to host the “sock it to the homeless problem,” sock collection drive. The collection began on Nov. 1, and will continue through the winter with Dec. 18 and Jan. 22 being designated as distribution dates.
13abc.com
Friends and family remember BGSU student killed in a car crash: Parents pushing for harsher drunk driving punishment
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Friends and family remember 20-year-old Ryan Walker Saturday, during a memorial presented at Bowling Green State University. Walker was a BGSU student who was killed in a tragic car crash caused by a suspected drunk driver September 4, 2022. “Every parent thinks the world of...
13abc.com
The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Toledo, OH
Toledo is a major bustling port city in Lucas County, Ohio, known for its flourishing art community and entertainment industry. It’s the county seat of Lucas County and has the fourth-largest city population in the state. It’s also the central trading area in the region, making it an important...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Residents Seek Solutions To Water Billing Problems
This photo illustrates the three components that comprise Maumee residential water meters. Water flows through the brass water meter, pictured near the top of the photo, and is registered by the gallon on the meter head (in blue), which sits on top of the brass meter. The telemetric unit, pictured in gray at the bottom of the photo, is the device that electronically relays the meter reading to the city’s utility billing department. The brightly colored battery in the telemetric unit, shown above in the cutaway of the node, has failed prematurely by the thousands throughout the city, causing an interruption in the transmission of the electronic water reading to the city’s utility billing department, resulting in repeated estimated quarterly bills until the battery is replaced and a manual reading is recorded. MIRROR PHOTO BY MIKE McCARTHY.
UPDATE: Missing south Toledo man located
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. UDPATE: Per a Twitter post from Toledo police, Cole has been located. Toledo police are asking the public for help locating a missing adult. In a Facebook post, Toledo police...
WANE-TV
Woman hits tree, killed in Williams County, Ohio crash
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Impairment and failure to wear a seat belt appear to have played a role in the death of a woman who died after her car left the road and slammed into a tree late Sunday evening. The crash took place at around 11 p.m. on State...
Comments / 0