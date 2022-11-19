Spokane man sentenced to 10 years in prison for paralyzing woman in shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man who paralyzed a woman in a shooting in May has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

20-year-old Gregory Lynch plead guilty to one count of first-degree assault in the shooting. He shot a woman multiple times inside a home in the Bemiss neighborhood.

Lynch will spend 10 years in prison followed by 36 months of community custody.

He was also issued a lifetime no-contact order with the victim and ordered to pay restitution for the victim’s medical expenses.

Lynch has three prior felony convictions for assault.

