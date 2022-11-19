ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One Mountain Lion Faces off Against Five Dogs on a Mountain Edge. Exploration is a standard part of human nature and stems from a curiosity about the world around us. Despite existing for many centuries, humans have still not seen all that the world has to offer, and there are a lot more natural wonders than we know that are left to explore. One of the primary reasons humans do not always follow their curiosity is the fear of the unknown, being unsure of what dangers may lie ahead. However, in a few instances, some humans break the jinx, face their fears, and attempt things that many others would not.
This Pack of Dogs Chases a Snow-Covered Mountain Lion to the Edge of a Cliff. Dogs are some of the oldest animals that humans have ever domesticated. When they are given a job, they will complete it to the utmost. Even the soft, cuddly dogs that people favor today have a job—to cuddle you! Still, just because cute and non-utilitarian dogs exist doesn’t mean that the usefulness of the species in the wild is gone. In fact, one video is a great reminder of just how important a dog can be for the modern human.
It is strange to see two incredible creatures at the same time, but this is what Diane Wilder witnessed outside of her back window. After seeing the coyote when she peered out of her back window, she quickly took out her phone to record and capture a rare sighting between a single coyote and a bobcat.
The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) for Nature estimates that there are only 6,600 wild cheetahs surviving in the world. The fastest terrestrial animal on the planet is the cheetah. They can sprint at a top speed for only a brief period of time, but they can accelerate to a speed of 64 miles per hour in just three seconds.
He pondered not even going this year. That he would even think this was a shock to him. In the past forty seven years he had missed going to deer camp one time. It was certainly not by choice, but he had a prior obligation that year in a steamy jungle in Southeast Asia. At the time he didn’t think he would make ithome alive, but he did and hadn’t missed a deer season since.

