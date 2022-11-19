Read full article on original website
Related
An Owl in Illinois Steals a Stick Pony & Flies Off – Locals Think It’s a Wicked Witch
It's a bird... it's a plane... its an owl with a hobby horse in its talons?. Current situation at my parents house.....the young neighborhood owl has stolen this stick horse and is flying around the neighborhood with it. Hilldale/Forest Park/Ridge lane neighbors...if your child is missing their stick horse, you'll have to talk to the owl!!
WATCH: A Big Black Bear Roaming the Streets Visits This New Hampshire Restaurant
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. What would you do if you saw a black bear in the wild?. As someone who likes to hike and spend time in nature, I have...
a-z-animals.com
One Mountain Lion Faces off Against Five Dogs on a Mountain Edge
One Mountain Lion Faces off Against Five Dogs on a Mountain Edge. Exploration is a standard part of human nature and stems from a curiosity about the world around us. Despite existing for many centuries, humans have still not seen all that the world has to offer, and there are a lot more natural wonders than we know that are left to explore. One of the primary reasons humans do not always follow their curiosity is the fear of the unknown, being unsure of what dangers may lie ahead. However, in a few instances, some humans break the jinx, face their fears, and attempt things that many others would not.
WATCH: Moronic Tourists Walk Dangerously Close to Colorado Bull Elk
If you’re looking for your daily dose of moronic national park tourists, then look no further. The following video captures several groups of tourists as they walk dangerously close to some Colorado bull elk in Estes Park. As soon as the video begins, we can see the danger, with...
a-z-animals.com
This Pack of Dogs Chases a Snow-Covered Mountain Lion to the Edge of a Cliff
This Pack of Dogs Chases a Snow-Covered Mountain Lion to the Edge of a Cliff. Dogs are some of the oldest animals that humans have ever domesticated. When they are given a job, they will complete it to the utmost. Even the soft, cuddly dogs that people favor today have a job—to cuddle you! Still, just because cute and non-utilitarian dogs exist doesn’t mean that the usefulness of the species in the wild is gone. In fact, one video is a great reminder of just how important a dog can be for the modern human.
Quail for sale: Woman horrified when her neighbor drops off a box of tiny deep-fried birds for her family to eat
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I grew up in a Portuguese household. The Portuguese markets where my mother shopped when I was a kid always had tiny little quails in the frozen section. They came packaged by the dozen.
WATCH: Infamous Grizzly Bear Nicknamed ‘The Boss’ Spotted in Banff National Park
Recently, a wildlife photographer in Banff National Park spotted fresh grizzly bear tracks between the park and Lake Louise. The tracks belonged to none other than The Boss, or bear 122. Jason Leo Bantle drove towards Lake Louise and then noticed something in the distance. “There was a bear digging...
a-z-animals.com
Watch an Impossibly Rare Coyote and Bobcat Sighting at Once
It is strange to see two incredible creatures at the same time, but this is what Diane Wilder witnessed outside of her back window. After seeing the coyote when she peered out of her back window, she quickly took out her phone to record and capture a rare sighting between a single coyote and a bobcat.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Cheetah and Tortoise Cuddle Like Best Friends
The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) for Nature estimates that there are only 6,600 wild cheetahs surviving in the world. The fastest terrestrial animal on the planet is the cheetah. They can sprint at a top speed for only a brief period of time, but they can accelerate to a speed of 64 miles per hour in just three seconds.
lootpress.com
Gone To Little Buck
He pondered not even going this year. That he would even think this was a shock to him. In the past forty seven years he had missed going to deer camp one time. It was certainly not by choice, but he had a prior obligation that year in a steamy jungle in Southeast Asia. At the time he didn’t think he would make ithome alive, but he did and hadn’t missed a deer season since.
Comments / 0