Tampa, FL

‘It’s atrocious’: Food truck owner victim of hate crime in South Tampa

By Jeff Patterson
WFLA
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hever Valenzuela and his wife have worked for others for years, but a few months ago they decided to go out on their own with a food truck.

They found a location on Westshore Boulevard in South Tampa to serve authentic Mexican food.

“I’ve been here for almost three months and my business is doing well so far, can’t complain,” Valenzuela said.

Early Friday morning, when he arrived to start his day, Valenzuela found something he can complain about.

During the night, someone spray-painted a hateful and obscene series of messages on the back of his food truck.

“I come in and I found out that someone, somehow got in my little trailer over here and wrote down some racist stuff,” said Valenzuela.

People in the neighborhood noticed too.

“It happens from time to time and it’s wrong. It’s just wrong. You know, we’re all Americans and we should be united, not divided and we should make room for everybody who comes here, especially if they are going to establish businesses, pay taxes and contribute to the tax base,” said Charles Anrecio who lives nearby.

Matt Regner also lives in the neighborhood and brought by a tarp to cover up the hate message until it can be painted over.

“It’s atrocious. I mean we live in South Tampa, stuff like this doesn’t belong here and on our watch, it’s not going to exist,” said Regner.

The Tampa Police Department is now investigating.

Comments / 55

Betty Hannon
2d ago

I think it's a shame that someone did that to your trailer business. I hope you can get it going and get it erased but it does have to end people have to learn to get along no matter what your race or your religion is underneath we're all the same we all bleed the same color blood and we all have bones.

Reply(3)
10
April Curry
1d ago

Florida people (not ALL) are the rudest, most bigoted, most racist people I have run into in the 50 states!!! The slogan here should be "Florida, where sanity and civility go to die!"

Reply(9)
9
WhatEver
2d ago

Now we wait to see if stunt for free advertising. Almost every case I have read about in last 5 years have been fake in someway.

Reply(4)
8
 

