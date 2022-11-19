Read full article on original website
Report: Florida Outdoor Rec Is A $41B Industry, Driven In Large Part By Fishing And Boating
Many, if not most, Florida residents understand the value of the state’s waterways as an environmental and economic resource. A new report from the Biden administration helps illustrate that. Earlier this month, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released a study spotlighting the economic impact
Residential rents in Florida rising even though costs dropping in other states
MIAMI -- Renters in the state of Florida saw a double-digit increase in the amount they pay every month to lease a home even though rental costs are dropping in other states, according to a new report released Friday.The findings by Rent.com, an online site that says it was created to "simplify the experience of connecting people and properties," show that Florida's monthly home leasing costs are rising despite a nationwide trend of declining rents.Renters in the Miami metro area saw a 23.2 percent in rental costs this year over last year, according to the report, which cited steep rents...
southfloridareporter.com
Florida windstorm insurance
Written by Mary Van Keuren – Edited by Maggie Kempken – 6 minute read. The top cause of homeowners insurance losses in the U.S. is wind and hail, which accounted for 45.5 percent of the claims made in 2020, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). In Florida, most homeowners are aware of the dangers of wind damage, especially those who live near the coast and are subject to hurricanes and tropical storms. Although homeowners insurance policies cover wind damage, it may require a separate deductible for damage caused by named storms determined by the National Weather Service.
Florida has Become the Republican Stronghold
The Sunshine State was once considered the nation’s most important swing state. But with Ron DeSantis and Marco Rubio’s landslide victories, Florida now officially become Republican.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.13.22
Ron DeSantis-Donald Trump watchers can start microwaving their popcorn. But Broward voters got a middle finger from the DeSantis-controlled Board. With Florida’s election in the rearview and the 2023 Legislative Session still months away, you might think this is a potential time for a cease-fire in Florida’s perpetual culture war zone.
Facing South Florida: One-on-One with State Rep. Anna Eskamani
After the midterm elections, Republicans now control both the House and Senate in the state of Florida. Jim talks to State Rep. Anna Eskamani about what that will mean for the upcoming legislative session.Guest: State Rep. Anna Eskamani/(D) District 47/Orange County
fox35orlando.com
Here's how much you need to make to buy a home in these popular Florida cities
The typical homebuyer now needs to make $107,000 annually to afford the "typical" U.S. home according to a new report by Redfin. That number is a 46% increase from one year ago. The average monthly mortgage payment is $2,682 according to the report citing that mortgage rates have more than doubled over the last 12 months. Mortgage rates began rising last year because of the pandemic home buying boom and rapid rise in prices.
wflx.com
Federal measure helps South Florida veterans get help
There is a new way for many veterans to get help for symptoms they can't always see but feel every day. Symptoms from burn pits in veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan are getting a new look courtesy of the PACT Act. According to the Veterans administration, burn pits were...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler County Democrats’ Only Way Forward: Become Republican
It’s not been as surprising or strange a midterm election as Democrats and the media make it out to be. That Democrats held their own nationally despite inflation at a 40-year high shouldn’t be a surprise. If anything, they underperformed woefully. They didn’t have candidates for opposition. They had hoodlums and anarchists who deny elections, science and democracy, celebrate insurrections and applaud a Supreme Court returning American law to 1922. Democrats should have crushed it. Instead, they lost the House. They have a gutsy but decrepit president. They’re barely hanging on, just like our democracy.
Gov. DeSantis announces extra days off for Florida state employees this year
Florida gov. Ron DeSantis announced additional holiday time off for state employees.
Ron DeSantis Announces $8.7 Million for Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts and Workforce Education
On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $7.7 million through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) grant program and the Job Growth Grant Fund (JGGF) to support a large-scale rapid credentialing effort between three state colleges, two technical colleges, and Local Workforce Development Boards (LWDBs). DeSantis also announced $1 million...
3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe
A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
'Your whole life is gone': Elderly retirees in Florida struggle to rebuild after Ian
Florida is a magnet for retirees — not just for those who can afford exclusive gated communities, but also for those on fixed incomes. Now, many face a wrenching reality: rebuilding is not an option.
Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm
Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
Florida Power & Light pushing for rate hikes again in 2023
Florida Power and Light customers might see another rate hike on their bills in 2023 because of rising costs of natural gas.
fox13news.com
DeSantis team has a warning about 'Ron to the Rescue' PAC as 2024 speculation intensifies
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis' team has a clarification about a super PAC boosting him as a candidate in the 2024 presidential race and the future of the Republican Party. In a letter sent Friday to DeSantis' donors, Benjamin Gibson, legal counsel for DeSantis, said he had...
WCJB
North Central Florida home sales fall, while prices go up
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The housing market is sluggish heading into the holidays, but prices are still up. October sales data released on Friday by Florida Realtors show a big drop in the number of homes sold in October compared to a year ago. On the other hand, the homes that are sold are going for much higher prices.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
wflx.com
How could mass layoffs at Amazon impact Florida?
E-commerce giant Amazon announced this weekthey are planning to lay off thousands of employees. The Seattle-based company also said more job cuts are expected early next year. Twitter and Meta, Facebook's parent group, are also laying off employees. So, how could this news impact jobs in Palm Beach County and...
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
