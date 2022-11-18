Read full article on original website
soultracks.com
Lost Gem: "Good Times" actress Bern Nadette Stanis found her "Lover" on vinyl
For men of a certain age, she was crush #1 in the 1970s, when she was part of the cast of "Good Times." But Bern Nadette Stanis was more than a pretty face. As Thelma Evans in the long running series, she showed both her acting and comedic chops, and the former Miss Brooklyn then began a career that has taken many turns as an actress, author and...to the surprise of some, singer.
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Bob Dylan Fans Who Bought $600 ‘Hand-Signed Books’ Receiving Refunds After Signatures Found to be Machine-Made
Distraught Bob Dylan fans who spent $599 to buy 900 “hand-signed” copies of his new book are set to receive refunds. This comes after the publisher, Simon & Schuster, admitted Sunday afternoon that complaints regarding the signatures being mechanical duplicates were valid. The publisher took to Twitter to...
Guitar World Magazine
Dave Weiner retires from Steve Vai's band after 23 years, and announces his successor
With Vai by his side, Weiner told fans he felt it was time for him to "choose a new adventure" Dave Weiner, who has spent the last 23 years touring with Steve Vai as an electric guitar player, has announced his departure from Vai's band. In a video posted to...
Guitar World Magazine
22 guitar heroes who shaped the sound of '80s indie and alternative rock
For enthusiasts, spectators, and aficionados, the '80s proved to be a fascinating time in the evolution of guitar-driven music. In the '70s, rock music was mostly about sex appeal, glam, glitz and high-octane machismo. And while the '80s would provide plenty of hot-rodded presto-clones, a budding movement was bubbling to the surface.
thehypemagazine.com
Live Session with Ray Angry of The Roots
Live Session with Ray Angry aka “Mr. Goldfinger”, who is a member of the seminal Hip Hop band The Roots (and house bands of “The Tonight Show” and “Saturday Night Live”), as well as a sought-after producer, arranger, and, composer for pop and Hip Hop’s biggest names. Ray Angry, is premiering his first orchestral composition, “BLACK ATHENA ~ POWER” with Lexington Symphony Orchestra outside Boston.
Guitar World Magazine
Phil Sgrosso: "When you listen to enough Pantera, it's hard to not want to just have fun dive-bombing here and there"
It all started with Iron Maiden. Chris is a contributor to Guitar World and MusicRadar with around 20 years of guitar playing experience – including writing for and recording various projects for around 15 of those. Outside of practical experience, he’s studied music throughout his life, with a particular focus on composition at university. He’s something of a 90s tragic and a sucker for anything with a groovy, metallic edge or psych and stoner vibes. Outside of music, he’s an avid cook, gardener, and rugby league lover.
webisjericho.com
Talk Is Jericho: Klassic Album Klash – Kiss Crazy Nights Vs. Revenge With Kuarantine
The Classic Album Clash is back, and this time it’s all about non-makeup KISS – 1987’s “Crazy Nights” vs. 1991’s “Revenge.” And joining in the track-by-track analysis and trivia fun are Kuarantine – bassist PJ Farley, guitarists Joe McGinness and Charlie Parra, and drummer Kent Slucher. They talk album covers, super producers Ron Nevison and Bob Ezrin’s respective roles, songwriting and lyrics, and the importance of Bruce Kulick to the band at this point in time. They discuss the songwriting chemistry between Paul Stanley and Desmond Child, how Diane Warren contributed to KISS, the drumming prowess of both Eric Carr and Eric Singer, and why some of the songs weren’t bigger radio hits for the band. They remember the Crazy Nights Tour, Gene Simmons’ return for “Revenge,” and some of their favorite music videos from both albums. Plus, Charlie recounts his first conversation with Gene Simmons, and CJ reveals which songs from both albums were not particular favorites of Paul Stanley.
Top 10 Censored Rock Songs
Rock 'n' roll has always been about breaking rules and pushing boundaries. So, it’s not a surprise that every entry in our list of the Top 10 Censored Rock Songs is an all-out classic. The songs were either altered or banned completely from radio, television, department stores and even the singles charts. The reasons for the censorship are more varied than you might think, ranging from the usual sex-and-drugs content to insensitivity and product placement.
Pierce the Veil Announce First Album Since 2016, Share New Song
On Friday (Nov. 11), Pierce the Veil announced their new album The Jaws of Life, out in early 2023, and shared new song "Emergency Contact." The poppy San Diego emo-punkers haven't released an album since 2016's Misadventures, their fourth studio effort. "Emergency Contact," written with some circumstantial assistance from pop-punk...
thehypemagazine.com
18-Year-Old KILJ on Making Music Inspired by Juice WRLD, Lil Mosey, Halsey, and More
Originally from Prince George’s County, Maryland, KILJ, also known as Jelani Lofton, entered the music scene at the age of 14 after moving to Atlanta. Despite the musical genre not usually being so age-applicable, this 18-year-old composer’s tunes are inspired by pop stars such as Lil Mosey and Halsey. He is a pioneer of new music – whatever that means.
soultracks.com
"Thriller" expanded 40th anniversary set is released - listen now
November 18, 2022 - New York, NY - In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Sony Music and the Estate of Michael Jackson have announced the release of Thriller 40, a double CD set comprised of Michael’s original masterpiece Thriller and an exciting second disc full of surprises for fans including never-released tracks which were worked on by Michael for the Thriller album. To date, the album has amassed in excess of 100 million in sales worldwide.
We made the ultimate 10-track album from Metallica’s Load and Reload to prove the haters wrong
Metallica’s Load and Reload albums deserve way more love than they get, as this 10-track ‘best of’ shows. Have there ever been any albums that have had much hate heaped on them as Metallica’s Load and Reload. Wait, what’s that? Oh, yeah, St Anger. Sorry, ignore that.
Rod Stewart review – glam can’t hide songs sailing past sell-by date
There’s swagger in his wardrobe, and a few ageless classics delivered with gusto, but there’s a lot here showing its age
thehypemagazine.com
Catching Up With Kevin Brewer, Co-Founder of the Jabbawockeez
The Jabbawockeez are a world-renowned dance crew best known for their outstanding performances and innovative choreography. On Thursday, November 17th, the group took to the stage once again at the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards. During his set, Puerto Rican superstar Rauw Alejandro welcomed the Jabbawockeez onstage, and together, they delivered a rousing routine to his hit song “Punto 40“ which brought the crowd to its feet.
Stereogum
Georgia Maq – “Samson” (Regina Spektor Cover)
Camp Cope leader Georgia Maq has announced a new EP, Live At Sydney Opera House, which was recorded during a performance in the Utzon Room at … you guessed it, the Sydney Opera House. The EP contains her singing a cover of Regina Spektor’s “Samson,” a track first included on her 2002 album Songs and then redone for 2006’s Begin To Hope.
Lil Baby Performs “In A Minute” And “California Breeze” At 2022 American Music Awards
Lil Baby took to the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday evening (Nov. 20), delivering an engaging performance that left the crowd at the Microsoft Theater swaying while singing along with the Atlanta native. Surrounded by blue lights and engulfed in smoke, the 27-year-old opened his set with his hit single “In a Minute” while backed by a live band. Clad in a sweater, jeans, and draped in jewelry, the 4PF rapper runs through the track’s opening verse, rhyming, “Runnin’ up a silly check, stayin’ off the internet/ Share the stage with Billie Eilish, turnt at any...
thehypemagazine.com
SHØWGUN Burns Down the House on Playing With Fire
SHØWGUN sing with experience on Playing With Fire. A song reflecting on going it alone, the first taste of independence, they tackle the subject matter with care. This comes from their deep understanding of the pressures of youth. Here they make their age an inherent fixture of the sound.
thehypemagazine.com
“From the success of his latest mixtape “REMIXXX” he returns with his upcoming single “That Time Of Year Freestyle (Season 2) featuring Genius Assassin”
Chance makes a appearance once again on the blogs from his success of his summer mixtape “REMIXXX” to his new upcoming single “That Time Of Year Freestyle (Season 2) featuring Genius Assassin. This new upcoming single is a sequel to his single “That Time Of Year Freestyle” that he released back on October 2021. Since his beginning as a music artist back in 2009, Chance has officially released more than 100 singles, remixes, & including collaborations showing his growth and different music styles he has shown through out all these years. He is the first music artist from the city of Elizabeth that has set the music bar higher through out the years that he’s been involved in the music industry.
