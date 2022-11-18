ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

Crisp temperatures help bring in the holiday season

The holiday season officially kicked off at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa Friday evening. Winter Village is back for its sixth season, featuring its popular real outdoor ice rink, the downtown Tampa partnership said.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Veterans celebrated with special dinner

Each month, a group of injured veterans are invited to a special dinner in Tampa. It's a way to say, "thank you" and to let them know they're not forgotten and with Thanksgiving one week away, this one was extra special.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

The best ways to see Christmas lights in Tampa Bay this holiday season

Nov. 25 - Jan. 1. Tropicana Field is yet again hosting Enchant Christmas, featuring a Christmas light maze, ice skating, and a market with holiday treats and drinks. Don’t miss your chance to meet Santa! Tickets start at $20 for children and $35 for adults. 333 S Franklin St.,...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa to get 3D-printed home

A home on South Shamrock Road by MacDill Air Force Base will soon get torn down. It will then be replaced by Tampa's first 3D-printed home.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Family evacuates home safely after South Tampa fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters responded to a house fire in South Tampa on Monday morning. The home is located on West Laurel Road. The view from SkyFOX shows flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters said the family was inside when the fire occurred, but safely evacuated. According to Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tampa, FL

Tampa in Hillsborough County is a family-friendly vacation destination in Florida. Located along the shores of Tampa Bay on the Florida Gulf, fun and exciting attractions abound in this wonderful city. Like other well-known tourist destinations, Tampa is home to some awesome theme parks. Busch Gardens is one of the...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

AAA's 'Tow to Go' offers free rides, tow for impaired drivers during Thanksgiving weekend

TAMPA, Fla. - The holidays are here and while many are getting festive, AAA is offering an option to those who may need a ride if they have one too many to drink. AAA is once again activating its "Tow to Go" program for Thanksgiving weekend, and the service is even available for non-members in order to avoid impaired driving. The program kicks off 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 and runs through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

3D-printed home to be built in South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - A home on South Shamrock Road by MacDill Air Force Base will soon get torn down. It will then be replaced by Tampa's first 3D-printed home. Matt Gibson, the founder and president of "Click Print Home," a 3D concrete printing company, said this will be the second 3D-printed home in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland church volunteers help local families by paying for loads of laundry

LAKELAND, Fla. - Volunteers from the First Presbyterian Church in Lakeland have been helping local families fight rising costs for laundry. Families at the Laundry Spot in Lakeland got a break Friday as they got to do their laundry for free. It's an especially big deal for single mothers like Marybeth Santana, who has four kids.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Meet the man behind TPA's clever social media posts

Over at Tampa International Airport, there is one guy who is keeping travelers informed and entertained on social media: C.J. Johnson. He says he is all about helping passengers get to where they need while also having fun on the internet.
TAMPA, FL

