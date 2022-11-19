Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Nice week ahead, look for 40s this afternoon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Now that we are coming out of the coldest November stretch since 2014, it’s quite stunning how nice the 40s really do feel. We’ll have plenty of 40s coming up this week, including today. The exception may be in far northeast Iowa where upper 30s are likely. Plenty of sunshine is expected for everybody today and tomorrow. By Wednesday, clouds start to build up ahead of a very weak system that may affect parts of the area on Thanksgiving. At this point, it looks weak enough to have little, if any, impact on travel. Behind that system, more 40s are likely right through the weekend. Have a great week!
KCRG.com
One year since six people died in Wisconsin Christmas parade incident
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 3 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: McGrath Auto
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
KCRG.com
‘Operation Give Birds’ helps feed 1,200 families in four cities in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Giving Crew held its sixth annual Operation Give Birds Sunday, expanding this year into four cities across Eastern Iowa and providing more than a thousand Thanksgiving meals to people in need. While the Thanksgiving meal program started as a prank, it’s grown into...
KCRG.com
Traffic deaths in Iowa top 300 once again
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 2 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
KCRG.com
‘The Cookie Man’ Joe Barksdale dies
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The famous founder of Barksdale Cookies at the Iowa State Fair has died, KCCI reports. Joe Barksdale was known as “The Cookie Man.” He started Barksdale’s Cookies in 1994. After 27 years, he and his wife gifted the cookie legacy and recipe to the State Fair, so Iowans can enjoy the cookies forever.
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR add trout to Cedar River
7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really know what her history had been..." Williamsburg, Mount Vernon, fall in two tight state championship contests. Updated: 4 hours ago. "THey didn't...
KCRG.com
Suspect in custody after mass shooting at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 3 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
The National Fire Protection Association says there is an increased risk of house fires in the winter months. New trial set for Fairfield teen accused of killing teacher. One of the Iowa teens accused of killing their Spanish teacher is now set to go to trial on May 15th. Ways...
KCRG.com
Mt. Everest climber returns to Iowa camp that instilled sense of adventure
Strawberry Point, Iowa (KCRG) -The first Iowa woman to climb Mt. Everest says her time at a Strawberry Point camp helped instill a sense of adventure in her life. Jesup native Jen Loeb spoke at the Ewalu Camp and Retreat Center on Friday - her first time back since being a kid. Loeb completed the “7 summits” last year, climbing to the peaks of the tallest mountains on every continent.
KCRG.com
State surpasses 300 traffic deaths in 2022, missing goal
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 300 people have died on Iowa’s roadways, according to the latest data from state officials. Through Friday, Nov. 18, 302 people were killed in traffic incidents, which is higher than the five-year average to date of 289. However, it is 10 fewer fatalities than 2021 recorded through the same date.
KCRG.com
4 house fires kill 8 in Iowa over five day span
7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really know what her history had been..." Williamsburg, Mount Vernon, fall in two tight state championship contests. Updated: 4 hours ago. "THey didn't...
KCRG.com
Williamsburg, Mount Vernon, fall in two tight state championship contests
7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really know what her history had been..." Athlete of the Week: Maria Trotta. Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. It's time...
KCRG.com
Lyft drivers spread the Gospel with ride-hailing ministries
NEW YORK (AP) — Pastor Kenneth Drayton and Tomika Reid try to inspire passengers through spiritual guidance on the road as part of what they see as Christian ride-hailing ministries. Drayton is an ordained pastor in Brooklyn. Reid is a single mother and children’s book author in New Jersey. Both drive for Lyft and share the word of God as roving preachers. And they both believe the church goes beyond the brick-and-mortar.
KCRG.com
Ways to deal with stress and feelings of being overwhelmed
The National Fire Protection Association says there is an increased risk of house fires in the winter months. The Jones County Sheriff's Office has confirmed one person is dead, and multiple are hurt after a house fire Friday morning. One dead, multiple injured in Onslow house fire. Updated: 6 hours...
KCRG.com
Sand wins Auditor of State; challenger concedes due to ‘lack of resources’
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Incumbent Rob Sand will once again be the Auditor of the State of Iowa after his Republican challenger Todd Halbur conceded on Friday. Sand and Halbur were in a tightly contested race with a recount expected to take place. However, in a message on his Facebook page, Halbur conceded the race, citing that the Iowa GOP “abandoned his campaign.”
Comments / 0