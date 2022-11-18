Read full article on original website
Thousands Join To ‘Light Up Main Street’ In Santa Clarita
Thousands of residents braced the cold Saturday night and took to the streets of Downtown Newhall to take part in the festivities of “Light Up Main Street.” Mayor Laurene Weste, joined by other city council members, flipped the switch to light up Main Street as well as the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the ...
signalscv.com
L.A. County EDC names Santa Clarita most business-friendly city
Due to its commitment to supporting job creation, facilitating ease of doing business and helping businesses cut through red tape, the city of Santa Clarita was named as the “Most Business-Friendly City” in 2022 by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation at the 27th Annual Eddy Awards gala at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 9.
foxla.com
Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Governor Newsom Signs Order To Help Recovery Effort From Route Fire
In an effort to help L.A. County recover from the damages of the Route Fire that broke out in Castaic in August, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency on Saturday. The proclamation directs the California state government to assist local L.A. County authorities with the recovery effort and directs the California Department of ...
nomadlawyer.org
Pasadena: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Pasadena, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pasadena California. Located in Los Angeles County, Pasadena is a city that offers a mix of attractions and outdoor activities. It’s also home to a number of world-class museums. Among the most popular tourist attractions in Pasadena are Old Town and the Rose Bowl Stadium.
signalscv.com
Stop the Presses! Ariel Stein Turns 26!!
Top of the November Sunday morn to you, saddlepals. Hope all’s well. We’ve got a beautiful autumn day ahead, perfect weather to do a little time traveling through Santa Clarita history. This morning, we’ll be moseying back to investigate my pal, Ariel Stein. There’re overcrowded schools in...
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
kclu.org
Company offers South Coast community a huge present: One of the oldest buildings in Ventura County
It’s one of Ventura County’s oldest, and most historic buildings. Now, the oil company which owns it is offering to give it to the community, along with funding to help make some much needed repairs. "This building is special in part just because of its heritage that it...
Wienerschnitzel Eyes Long Beach Location for a Total Redo
Galardi Group Inc. – the entity behind the famed frankfurter joint – is rehauling handfuls of California Weinerschnitzels, with a Long Beach outpost under consideration as well
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
5 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Fire Decimates Commercial Building in Downtown LA
A body was found Sunday in the rubble of a commercial building that caught fire Sunday in downtown Los Angeles.
Big Rig Slams into Bridge Pillar, Driver Hospitalized
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A solo big rig collided with a bridge pillar and the driver was located down on the intersection of Commerce Center Drive and westbound State Route 126, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred in the Valencia area of the city of Santa Clarita around 12:13 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
Sfvbj.com
School Shock: Why the Reagan Foundation Ended Its Association with Cal Lutheran Program
The decision last month by The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute to terminate a fellowship program it sponsored at California Lutheran University dismayed several who had supported the program. But it didn’t really surprise them. After all, since Lori Varlotta became president of the private university in Thousand...
signalscv.com
Brush fire breaks out near Canyon Country
A half-acre brush fire broke out near the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country on Saturday. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 10:15 a.m. and left the scene close to noon. The fire broke out on a steep slope...
orangecountytribune.com
3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy
Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
These Were The Biggest Reveals From The 2022 LA Auto Show
This year's 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show may not have been as large as previous years, but the final North American show of the year did not disappoint with several pretty big reveals. Some of the highlights include the first-ever pretty Toyota Prius, an off-road 911 variant, and several upcoming electric vehicles. These are the most important reveals from the 2022 LA Auto Show.
signalscv.com
Crafts for a cause: SCV Relay for Life hosts annual Holiday Boutique
Shopping to raise funds may seem like a juxtaposition, but this message played true at Santa Clarita Valley’s Relay for Life annual Holiday Boutique on Saturday. The Santa Clarita United Methodist Church was filled with beeswax wraps, soaps, handmade cards, Christmas ornaments and wreaths, all in the name of raising money for Relay for Life.
Sun Valley Wind-Driven Brush Fire Spreads to Structure Near I-5 Freeway
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: A wind-driven brush fire near the I-5 Freeway quickly grew to major emergency status as it expanded to a large commercial building… Read more "Sun Valley Wind-Driven Brush Fire Spreads to Structure Near I-5 Freeway"
signalscv.com
SCV Water announces new director of water resources
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced Ali Elhassan as the new director of water resources. In his role, he oversees the agency’s water resources management and planning to ensure adequate water is available to meet the current and future needs of the Santa Clarita Valley. At a...
