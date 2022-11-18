ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

signalscv.com

L.A. County EDC names Santa Clarita most business-friendly city

Due to its commitment to supporting job creation, facilitating ease of doing business and helping businesses cut through red tape, the city of Santa Clarita was named as the “Most Business-Friendly City” in 2022 by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation at the 27th Annual Eddy Awards gala at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 9.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Pasadena: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Pasadena, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pasadena California. Located in Los Angeles County, Pasadena is a city that offers a mix of attractions and outdoor activities. It’s also home to a number of world-class museums. Among the most popular tourist attractions in Pasadena are Old Town and the Rose Bowl Stadium.
PASADENA, CA
signalscv.com

Stop the Presses! Ariel Stein Turns 26!!

Top of the November Sunday morn to you, saddlepals. Hope all’s well. We’ve got a beautiful autumn day ahead, perfect weather to do a little time traveling through Santa Clarita history. This morning, we’ll be moseying back to investigate my pal, Ariel Stein. There’re overcrowded schools in...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Big Rig Slams into Bridge Pillar, Driver Hospitalized

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A solo big rig collided with a bridge pillar and the driver was located down on the intersection of Commerce Center Drive and westbound State Route 126, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred in the Valencia area of the city of Santa Clarita around 12:13 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Brush fire breaks out near Canyon Country

A half-acre brush fire broke out near the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country on Saturday. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 10:15 a.m. and left the scene close to noon. The fire broke out on a steep slope...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy

Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CarBuzz.com

These Were The Biggest Reveals From The 2022 LA Auto Show

This year's 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show may not have been as large as previous years, but the final North American show of the year did not disappoint with several pretty big reveals. Some of the highlights include the first-ever pretty Toyota Prius, an off-road 911 variant, and several upcoming electric vehicles. These are the most important reveals from the 2022 LA Auto Show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Crafts for a cause: SCV Relay for Life hosts annual Holiday Boutique

Shopping to raise funds may seem like a juxtaposition, but this message played true at Santa Clarita Valley’s Relay for Life annual Holiday Boutique on Saturday. The Santa Clarita United Methodist Church was filled with beeswax wraps, soaps, handmade cards, Christmas ornaments and wreaths, all in the name of raising money for Relay for Life.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

SCV Water announces new director of water resources

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced Ali Elhassan as the new director of water resources. In his role, he oversees the agency’s water resources management and planning to ensure adequate water is available to meet the current and future needs of the Santa Clarita Valley. At a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

