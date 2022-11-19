ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Travel ID will be required in 2023

 2 days ago

Travel ID

Fewer than six months before the federal deadline for domestic airline travelers to have a federally compliant form of ID, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is urging people to consider getting the Arizona Travel ID.

Beginning May 3, 2023, you will need a federally compliant credential — like the Arizona Travel ID — to get past TSA checkpoints at airports for domestic flights. For most people, the main reason to get the Arizona Travel ID is because it will make travel easier. Without the Arizona Travel ID or other form of federally compliant identification such as a valid U.S. Passport, fliers risk missing an airline flight because the standard driver license will not be accepted at TSA checkpoints.

This credential is distinguished by a star in the upper right corner and is available to Arizona residents as a driver license or identification card.

Historically, the months of November and December see less traffic in our MVD offices and that makes right now a great time to go to an MVD office and upgrade your driver license to the Arizona Travel ID.

You can walk-in to an office for this service, but we suggest scheduling an appointment and that can be done online at azmvdnow.gov . Even if you haven’t activated your AZ MVD NOW account, you can still schedule a Travel ID appointment.

Because the Arizona Travel ID is compliant with the federal standards, you will need to provide extra documentation. This includes:

  • Proof of identity: a birth certificate or US passport
  • Social Security Number: just the number, not the card
  • Two documents proving Arizona residency: rental or bank statements, credit card or cell phone bills in your name with your current Arizona address, etc.

More information, and a full list of qualifying documents are available at azdot.gov/TravelID

This post The Travel ID will be required in 2023Travel ID will be required in 2023 appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 51

Bella
2d ago

The right to travel freely has been ruled on by SCOTS atleast a dozen times. That won't ever change.

Reply(1)
8
Janet Abbott Dickeson
1d ago

Haha, how discriminatory! The Feds have called requiring STANDARD identification for voting as discrimination. Must have been the OTHER hand who made this decision!!!

Reply
3
Mike Britton
19h ago

hay just think they will declare you an illegal without this ID does this mean you can get all the new free stuff like money better health care free housing and food stamps if so it sounds like a good deal to me😎

Reply
2
