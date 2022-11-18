Read full article on original website
Masked man attacks Circle K employee in El Paso’s Mission Valley
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a man who chased a store clerk with a knife in El Paso’s Mission Valley. On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at approximately 2:34 a.m., a man wearing a skull mask walked into the Circle K at 8855 North […]
KVIA
Crimes against persons investigate assault in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons are investigating an assault that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries late Saturday night. It happened on the 8700 block of Dyer in northeast El Paso. No other information has been released at this time. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
KVIA
Homeless man severely beaten and left outside Northeast El Paso motel
UPDATE: El Paso police say a 50-year-old homeless man was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale motel on Dyer street. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not indicate if any suspects were in custody. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons...
KFOX 14
Explosion and smoke reported in Chaparral, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of an explosion and black smoke were seen by neighbors and residents on the 300 block of Sand Dunes Way in Chaparral, New Mexico Sunday afternoon. According to Captain Arturo Herrera of the Dona Ana County Fire Department the call came in before...
KVIA
Northeast El Paso Church’s Chicken ransacked, burglarized
EL PASO, Texas -- A 24-year-old Juarez man is accused of breaking into a northeast El Paso Church's Chicken fast-food restaurant, according to El Paso police. Investigators say Angel Fernando Zarate broke his way into the restaurant through the drive-through window Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. The Church's Chicken is...
Surveillance video leads El Paso Sheriff’s deputies to arrest 2 men in vehicle burglary
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men have been arrested and charged with theft and burglary of a vehicle when Sheriff’s deputies used surveillance video to help track them down, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported. A vehicle was broken into along the 1100 block of Aspen Hills in Fabens on Wednesday, Nov. 16. […]
KFOX 14
Homeless man in critical condition after assault in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 50 year-old homeless man was beaten and then left on a sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale Motel with life threating injuries according to a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department. The incident happened on the 8700 block of Dyer Street...
KFOX 14
Rollover crash on U.S. 54 north and Diana leaves one dead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 65-year-old male is dead after losing control of his vehicle on U.S. 54 north and Diana in northeast El Paso. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from his vehicle according to a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department.
Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
KVIA
1 dead after hit and run in west El Paso early Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas– El Paso Police confirm one person has died after being struck by a car early Sunday morning. It happened on Mesa and Kern in west El Paso near the UTEP campus. Police said a pedestrian was struck by a car and that vehicle fled the scene.
Cesar Ornelas Injury Law, YISD provide turkey baskets to local families
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — For the third consecutive year, Cesar Ornelas Injury Law has partnered with Ysleta ISD to provide turkey baskets for families in need. The event took place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Riverside High School. This year they provided 150 turkey baskets for Ysleta ISD. The school is in charge of […]
Driver arrested after initially fleeing scene of fatal crash in West El Paso
UPDATE: According to police, a 42-year-old pedestrian was not using a crosswalk when he was struck by a driver. The 23-year-old driver returned to the scene after initially fleeing. The driver was then placed under arrest and charged with accident involving death with a $16,000 bond. ORIGINAL: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are reporting a […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 18, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Man arrested after Northeast Church’s Chicken burglary
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars Friday after a burglary at a Northeast El Paso Church’s Chicken early Friday morning. According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the burglary took place at 4 a.m. at the Church’s at 5308 Dyer. Officers with the Northeast Regional Command responded to […]
El Paso County Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 28. El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet the remaining two Mondays in November and will resume County business […]
KVIA
Police investigate deadly crash Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas– Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene of a crash that killed one person. It happened on US 54 North at Diana in northeast El Paso. Police said it was a single-vehicle crash. No other information has been released at this time.. BE PART...
Police identify victim in Northeast homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police identified the victim in last week’s deadly shooting in Northeast El Paso as 52-year-old David Pacheco. It happened on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the 5600 block of Robert in Northeast El Paso. Police say they were notified of a possible shooting around 2 p.m. and found Pacheco’s […]
Police: Man loses control of vehicle, killed in rollover crash along US 54
UPDATE: According to police, a 65-year-old man was traveling north on US 54 when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected. Police say the driver died at the scene. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — STI is currently investigating a fatal crash that killed one person early Sunday morning. According […]
KFOX 14
NMSU chancellor issues statement on shooting at UNM campus
LAS CRUCES, N.M (CBS4) — New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu issued a statement on a shooting that happened Saturday morning at the University of New Mexico campus. The statement confirms that a current NMSU student-athlete remains hospitalized. The statement reads:. To our NMSU students, their parents, our...
KFOX 14
2 police officers assaulted, 1 suffers broken nose at bar in Cincinnati; suspect arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was arrested and accused of assaulting two police officers at a bar in the Cincinnati Entertainment District early Friday morning. Officers arrested 24-year-old Kyle Demetrius Ellison. The incident happened at the College Dropout bar located at 207 Cincinnati around 2 a.m. Officials...
