ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
canbyfirst.com

Police Respond to Possible Threat During Canby High School Assembly

Canby High School was briefly locked down during an assembly Friday morning after administrators and law enforcement became aware of a threatening social media post. No one was injured in the incident, and police are continuing their investigation into the post and its author. Canby Police Chief Jorge Tro told...
CANBY, OR
KATU.com

One person shot and killed in Portland airport hotel Saturday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — At 9:30 p.m., Port of Portland Police and Portland Police responded to a shooting at the Embassy Suites hotel located at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Airport Way. When the police arrived, they found one person dead inside the hotel. Officials say one to three suspects fled...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

North Greeley shooting wounds young woman on Saturday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — A young woman was shot on Saturday night and her condition is unknown at this time. Officers from North Precinct responded to a shooting at North Greeley Avenue near Ainsworth Street around 8:03pm. "Early information is the shooting happened elsewhere and the victim was driven to...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Police shoot armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland

The man is hospitalized and no one else was injured in the early Saturday shooting.Police say they shot and wounded an armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland early Saturday. The suspect's name and condition were not immediately released. No one else was injured. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 12:24 a.m. Nov. 19, East Precinct officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 5000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. A suspect vehicle description was broadcast to responding officers. A short time later, an officer spotted a vehicle similar in description to the suspect vehicle. The...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Arrest made in April shooting that left teen wounded in the back

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl shot and wounded in April. Police were called shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24 to near North Willis Boulevard and North Haven Avenue, where they found evidence of gunfire.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland man arrested, charged for shooting that injured 17-year-old girl in April

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 45-year-old Portland man was arrested Thursday in connection with an April shooting in northwest Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. On April 24, a police responded to North Willis Boulevard and North Haven Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. after a report of gunfire. Near the 900 block of North Columbia Boulevard, they found a 17-year-old girl in a vehicle who with a gunshot wound in the back. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital where she received treatment for her injuries.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Woman injured by gunfire in North Portland shooting Saturday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting tonight along North Greeley Avenue. Police say they were dispatched just after 8:00 p.m. to the 6000 block of North Greeley Avenue on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a female injured by gunfire. She was...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

One person shot at Embassy Suites Hotel at Portland Airport

PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting at the Embassy Suites Hotel at the Portland Airport wounded one person on Saturday night. There is no word on their condition. The Port of Portland says one to three suspects took off from the scene, which falls within the jurisdiction of airport police.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

15-year-old boy injured in NE Portland shooting

A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was shot in Northeast Portland’s Argay Terrace neighborhood Friday evening, according to a news release from Portland police. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Northeast 133rd Avenue at 5:12 p.m. Friday to find a...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Victim in June 2022 homicide case identified by Portland Police

PORTLAND, Ore. — Porltand Police officials say they identified the victim of a June, 2022 homicide in the Roseway neighborhood. The medical examiner said McKeever Thompson III, 24, died from a gunshot wound. The investigation started on the afternoon of June 20 along Northeast 81st Avenue between Siskiyou and...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Arrest made in 2019 murder case that killed Portland father

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the 2019 shooting death of Quincy Gill Sr. Gill was shot and killed near the corner of Northeast Fremont Street and Garfield Avenue in December of 2019/. Court and jail records show Elijah Ray Thomas...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy