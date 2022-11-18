Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
canbyfirst.com
Police Respond to Possible Threat During Canby High School Assembly
Canby High School was briefly locked down during an assembly Friday morning after administrators and law enforcement became aware of a threatening social media post. No one was injured in the incident, and police are continuing their investigation into the post and its author. Canby Police Chief Jorge Tro told...
KATU.com
Early morning officer-involved shooting sends one to hospital, police still investigating
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in the Reed Neighborhood. Police say shortly after 12:20 a.m., officers from East Precinct responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 5000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. The description of the suspect's vehicle...
Arrest made in 2019 Portland murder, trial scheduled
The suspect in the 2019 fatal shooting of Quincy Gill is going to trial in December.
KATU.com
One person shot and killed in Portland airport hotel Saturday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 9:30 p.m., Port of Portland Police and Portland Police responded to a shooting at the Embassy Suites hotel located at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Airport Way. When the police arrived, they found one person dead inside the hotel. Officials say one to three suspects fled...
KATU.com
Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Gresham, took cash from deli
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning. Police were called to a deli in the 16200 block of Northeast Halsey just after 11:00 a.m. The suspect is a Hispanic or white male, around 6’ tall. He was wearing...
North Greeley shooting wounds young woman on Saturday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — A young woman was shot on Saturday night and her condition is unknown at this time. Officers from North Precinct responded to a shooting at North Greeley Avenue near Ainsworth Street around 8:03pm. "Early information is the shooting happened elsewhere and the victim was driven to...
Police shoot armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland
The man is hospitalized and no one else was injured in the early Saturday shooting.Police say they shot and wounded an armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland early Saturday. The suspect's name and condition were not immediately released. No one else was injured. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 12:24 a.m. Nov. 19, East Precinct officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 5000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. A suspect vehicle description was broadcast to responding officers. A short time later, an officer spotted a vehicle similar in description to the suspect vehicle. The...
KGW
Man convicted of 14-year-old’s 2005 murder re-sentenced in Clark County
Roy Russell had his life sentenced overturned when Washington’s “three strikes” law was revised. Now he’s been sentenced to 26 years, of which he’s served 17.
KATU.com
Arrest made in April shooting that left teen wounded in the back
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl shot and wounded in April. Police were called shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24 to near North Willis Boulevard and North Haven Avenue, where they found evidence of gunfire.
kptv.com
Portland man arrested, charged for shooting that injured 17-year-old girl in April
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 45-year-old Portland man was arrested Thursday in connection with an April shooting in northwest Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. On April 24, a police responded to North Willis Boulevard and North Haven Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. after a report of gunfire. Near the 900 block of North Columbia Boulevard, they found a 17-year-old girl in a vehicle who with a gunshot wound in the back. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital where she received treatment for her injuries.
KGW
Multiple shootings in Portland Saturday night
A person was shot at the Embassy Suites near PDX around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. And at 8 p.m., a teenage girl was found in North Portland suffering from a gunshot wound.
KATU.com
Woman injured by gunfire in North Portland shooting Saturday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting tonight along North Greeley Avenue. Police say they were dispatched just after 8:00 p.m. to the 6000 block of North Greeley Avenue on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a female injured by gunfire. She was...
Attempted murder suspect arrested by SWAT team in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reportedly engaged their SWAT team on Wednesday to arrest a suspect accused of attempted murder.
Deputy shot woman in self-defense after she pointed gun at him in NE Portland, prosecutors find
A Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy who shot a woman after she pointed a gun at him last month in Northeast Portland’s Lloyd District was justified in firing his gun and wounding her, authorities said. Portland police and prosecutors determined Deputy Rory McPherson shot 26-year-old Erin Marie Juge in...
One person shot at Embassy Suites Hotel at Portland Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting at the Embassy Suites Hotel at the Portland Airport wounded one person on Saturday night. There is no word on their condition. The Port of Portland says one to three suspects took off from the scene, which falls within the jurisdiction of airport police.
Armed robbery, reckless driver lead to shooting by PPB
A reckless driver in a vehicle suspected of being involved in an armed robbery was shot by Portland police after a confrontation in a Southeast Portland church parking lot, officials said Saturday.
‘Armed, dangerous’ felon taken into custody following days-long manhunt
The search for a loose felon in Columbia County has ended after he was taken in, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
15-year-old boy injured in NE Portland shooting
A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was shot in Northeast Portland’s Argay Terrace neighborhood Friday evening, according to a news release from Portland police. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Northeast 133rd Avenue at 5:12 p.m. Friday to find a...
KATU.com
Victim in June 2022 homicide case identified by Portland Police
PORTLAND, Ore. — Porltand Police officials say they identified the victim of a June, 2022 homicide in the Roseway neighborhood. The medical examiner said McKeever Thompson III, 24, died from a gunshot wound. The investigation started on the afternoon of June 20 along Northeast 81st Avenue between Siskiyou and...
KATU.com
Arrest made in 2019 murder case that killed Portland father
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the 2019 shooting death of Quincy Gill Sr. Gill was shot and killed near the corner of Northeast Fremont Street and Garfield Avenue in December of 2019/. Court and jail records show Elijah Ray Thomas...
Comments / 1