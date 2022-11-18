ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voting opens in Malaysia's general elections that will decide if a long-ruling coalition can make a comeback.

By AP
 2 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Voting opens in Malaysia's general elections that will decide if a long-ruling coalition can make a comeback.

Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia tumbled into fresh political turmoil Sunday after a tightly contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surprising surge of support for an Islamist party. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's reformist alliance secured the biggest gain with 82 out of 220 Parliamentary seats, but fell far short of a majority. Trailing close behind was former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Malay-based Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance with 73 seats. ...
The Associated Press

Malaysia’s nationalist block closer to forming government

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s next government appeared to be leaning to the religious right as a coalition of Malay nationalists won support of an influential bloc on Sunday after tightly fought general elections failed to produce a clear winner. The nation’s king still has to approve any deal.
The Independent

Indonesia hit by earthquake as country hosts G20 summit

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck southwest of the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Wednesday, as the country hosted the last day of the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali.The quake was at a depth of 10km, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. There have been no reports of casualties or damages so far.Wednesday’s earthquake took place after three quakes measuring between 4.7 to 5 hit the Southeast Asian country in the past few days.Indonesia is hosting some of the most powerful leaders of the world’s biggest economies for the two-day G20 gathering, which ends on Wednesday. A final communique...
Reuters

U.S. President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
BBC

The US wants to play in China's backyard

Nowhere has Xi Jinping's assertive foreign policy had a greater impact than in South East Asia, China's strategic backyard. But as Beijing's power has grown, so has Washington's unease - and now after years of see-sawing, the US is trying engage with the region again. When he attends the annual...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Malaysia's Ex-Premier Muhyiddin Claims Win in General Election

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday said he has secured enough seats in a general election to form a government, though the latest results from the Election Commission showed a hung parliament. Muhyiddin said he was willing to work with any party to reach...
AFP

UK govt proposes pay cut for N.Ireland lawmakers

The UK government on Monday introduced a bill to cut lawmakers' pay in Northern Ireland, where power-sharing is paralysed by a dispute over post-Brexit trade. Under a 1998 peace agreement which ended decades of sectarian violence over British rule in Northern Ireland, power must be shared jointly between a pro-UK unionist and pro-Irish nationalist party.
Canada sanctions former Haiti President Michel Martelly, 2 former prime ministers

Former Haitian President Michel Martelly and two former prime ministers are joining a list of Haitian politicians sanctioned by the Canadian government due to their alleged ties to armed gangs and Haiti’s escalating violence. In addition to Martelly, former Prime Ministers Laurent Lamothe and Jean-Henry Céant have been added. The sanctions were confirmed by Louis Blouin, a Radio-Canada correspondent who is traveling with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The sanctions mean that the three politicians are banned from transactions in Canada, and any assets they have...
