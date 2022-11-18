Voting opens in Malaysia's general elections that will decide if a long-ruling coalition can make a comeback.

Related
Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament
Malaysia’s nationalist block closer to forming government
Australia has to accept Chinese power. But Albanese shows he can ride the tiger | Katharine Murphy
Germany's Scholz tells China: Any change in Taiwan's status quo must be peaceful
Indonesia hit by earthquake as country hosts G20 summit
China's Xi tells Biden: Taiwan issue is 'first red line' that must not be crossed
U.S. President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia
Biden's past promises for US to defend Taiwan under microscope in meeting with China's Xi
Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping
Joe Biden Kicks Off ASEAN Summit by Getting Host Country Wrong
The US wants to play in China's backyard
Malaysia's Ex-Premier Muhyiddin Claims Win in General Election
China-U.S. 'red lines' in focus ahead of expected Xi-Biden meet
UK govt proposes pay cut for N.Ireland lawmakers
Canada sanctions former Haiti President Michel Martelly, 2 former prime ministers
U.S. VP Harris to convene leaders meeting over N.Korea missile launch - White House official
Opinion: Joe Biden and Xi Jinping’s meeting — ‘Utopia has not yet arrived’
Kishida tells Asia leaders China infringing on Japan's sovereignty
Taiwan talks trade with US, Britain as China tensions loom over Biden-Xi meeting
3 takeaways from Biden's trip to summits in Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia
