Spurs’ Jeremy Sochan Monster Dunk vs. Kings ‘A Big Flash,’ Says Josh Richardson

San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan rocked the rim in Thursday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan has already proven he was worthy of the No. 9 overall selection in June's draft. Behind a non-stop motor, impressive defensive versatility and already a major vote of confidence from coach Gregg Popovich to take on occasional point guard duties, Spurs fans have seen what makes Sochan special.

But in Thursday's 130-112 loss to the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center, Sochan finally the got eye-popping highlight he's been looking for. And even better? It came at the expense of two stars.

After spinning around Kings guard De’Aaron Fox - arguably Sacramento’s best player - Sochan decimated in the face of two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

Both parts of the highlight received some top-tier praise from Spurs veteran Josh Richardson.

“The spin - that was a good move,” Richardson said, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. “He is very versatile and we are all learning that. The game will slow down for him eventually, but he shows flashes, and that was a big flash.”

Sochan finished with 11 points, four rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes of action, though it’s his dunk that will be remembered.

Already a nightly starter and critical piece of the team on both ends of the court, he’ll look to continue showing the league what he can do as the Spurs aim for the first win of their five-game road trip on Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers at crypto.com Arena. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m.

