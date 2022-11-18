ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clairsville, OH

WVNS

Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WTOV 9

Thanksgiving Day 5k for local family planned

Belmont County, OH — The 1st ever 'Gobble til we wobble 5k' will be taking place in St. Clairsville this Thanksgiving. The 5k is being started up as a benefit for a local family, the Diomedi's. Oj Diomedi is currently battling chronic myeloid leukemia while having a full family with 2 young daughters. St. Clairsville Parks and Recreation director Eric Gay along with other members of the department orchestrated the event. The race will start at 9am Thanksgiving Morning with registration beginning at 7:45am.
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
The Center Square

Company investing $60 million to extract rare earth metals in WV

(The Center Square) – A company is investing $60 million to develop a site in Wyoming County, West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal impoundments through a zero-waste and zero-emissions process. The company, Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies, has begun engineering and will immediately start site infrastructure, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office. OSRT intends to complete the building and equipment by mid-2023. “I am...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
wsvaonline.com

West Virginia ambulance rates rise

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced a 10 percent increase in ambulance ground transportation rates. Governor Jim Justice explained during his press conference yesterday that the increase will provide over 200 ambulance providers in the mountain state with nearly 12 million dollars in additional reimbursements per fiscal year.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Multiple crews battle warehouse fire near West Virginia community of Amandaville

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a commercial structure fire occurred overnight near the community of Amandaville in St. Albans. According to dispatchers, crews arrived at 213 Swans Lane, where they found a working fire in an operating warehouse. There were no injuries in the incident, dispatchers say. Responders included Jefferson Volunteer Fire […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday. Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties. As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line […]
OHIO STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map

CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Expert Says Rather Than Save Coal Plant, Help Community Move On

In Public Service Commission (PSC) testimony this week, the state’s consumer advocate suggests buying a struggling northern West Virginia power plant. But is it a good deal for ratepayers?. David Schlissel is director of resource planning analysis for the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. He said the...
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced

SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio power plant ordered to stop dumping toxic coal ash

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-fired power plants, the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday ordered an Ohio utility to stop dumping dangerous coal ash into unlined storage ponds and speed cleanup of the site. The order to the Gen. James Gavin Power Plant in southern Ohio marks the […]
OHIO STATE

