Related
Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
WTOV 9
Thanksgiving Day 5k for local family planned
Belmont County, OH — The 1st ever 'Gobble til we wobble 5k' will be taking place in St. Clairsville this Thanksgiving. The 5k is being started up as a benefit for a local family, the Diomedi's. Oj Diomedi is currently battling chronic myeloid leukemia while having a full family with 2 young daughters. St. Clairsville Parks and Recreation director Eric Gay along with other members of the department orchestrated the event. The race will start at 9am Thanksgiving Morning with registration beginning at 7:45am.
Company investing $60 million to extract rare earth metals in WV
(The Center Square) – A company is investing $60 million to develop a site in Wyoming County, West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal impoundments through a zero-waste and zero-emissions process. The company, Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies, has begun engineering and will immediately start site infrastructure, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office. OSRT intends to complete the building and equipment by mid-2023. “I am...
WDTV
Unearthing the legacy of West Virginia: Company plans to make billions off of coal waste
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Out of the 46 rare earth materials needed to make an iPhone, only six are found in the United States. The other 40 are found in China. Simon Hodges, President of Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT), says his company has spent years doing research, and, recently, they discovered something exciting.
wsvaonline.com
West Virginia ambulance rates rise
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced a 10 percent increase in ambulance ground transportation rates. Governor Jim Justice explained during his press conference yesterday that the increase will provide over 200 ambulance providers in the mountain state with nearly 12 million dollars in additional reimbursements per fiscal year.
Autonomous semi-trucks to be on Ohio roads soon
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Friday the deployment of Drive Ohio's Rural Automated Driving Systems project is closer to becoming a reality
Multiple crews battle warehouse fire near West Virginia community of Amandaville
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a commercial structure fire occurred overnight near the community of Amandaville in St. Albans. According to dispatchers, crews arrived at 213 Swans Lane, where they found a working fire in an operating warehouse. There were no injuries in the incident, dispatchers say. Responders included Jefferson Volunteer Fire […]
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday. Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties. As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line […]
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
$60M West Virginia mining investment will replace vital resource from China
Rare earth metals that are currently purchased from China will soon be mined in West Virginia.
Will snow affect my Thanksgiving travel in West Virginia?
As West Virginia saw its first widespread snow flurries this week, many may be wondering if the roads are going to be covered for their holiday travel.
West Virginia’s AG Morrisey: Remove healthcare worker COVID vaccine mandate
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent a personal letter urging the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services to remove the COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
Local rains have steelhead trout cruising the rivers: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Last week’s rainy weather has been a bonus for steelhead trout fishing this coming weekend and beyond, as outstanding numbers of fresh spawning trout have moved from Lake Erie into the Northeast Ohio rivers and streams. While the windy weather has made the Lake Erie...
wvpublic.org
Expert Says Rather Than Save Coal Plant, Help Community Move On
In Public Service Commission (PSC) testimony this week, the state’s consumer advocate suggests buying a struggling northern West Virginia power plant. But is it a good deal for ratepayers?. David Schlissel is director of resource planning analysis for the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. He said the...
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced
SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
Ohio power plant ordered to stop dumping toxic coal ash
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-fired power plants, the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday ordered an Ohio utility to stop dumping dangerous coal ash into unlined storage ponds and speed cleanup of the site. The order to the Gen. James Gavin Power Plant in southern Ohio marks the […]
WTOV 9
WLU student Willis discusses victory in West Virginia House of Delegates race
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — We first spoke to Jimmy Willis during his campaign for West Virginia House of Delegates. Now he's won that seat and is looking to the future. “If you would've told me last time we met that I won by 418 votes, I probably would've said no," Willis said.
