Belmont County, OH — The 1st ever 'Gobble til we wobble 5k' will be taking place in St. Clairsville this Thanksgiving. The 5k is being started up as a benefit for a local family, the Diomedi's. Oj Diomedi is currently battling chronic myeloid leukemia while having a full family with 2 young daughters. St. Clairsville Parks and Recreation director Eric Gay along with other members of the department orchestrated the event. The race will start at 9am Thanksgiving Morning with registration beginning at 7:45am.

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO