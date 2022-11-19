ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro pet housing facility open after state shutdown

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4GU2_0jGL17QL00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ruff Housing on Battleground Court in Greensboro is open for business again.

The state shut down and fined the dog boarding business for not having the proper license to operate. The location has not had one for the last year.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

FOX8 reviewed the Department of Agriculture’s assessment and violations and learned a dog died at Ruff Housing while it operated as an unlicensed business.

In the seven-page report, FOX8 has verified the owner of Ruff Housing provided services to the public without a license since Nov. 1, 2021.

Since that time, investigators have inspected the kennel six times.

One of the visits came after a dog named Porter died during a “meet and greet” on Oct. 17, 2022.

The report states Porter was left in the play area, mingling with other daycare dogs.

The notes an inspector filed during their unannounced visit ten days later on Oct. 27 state:

  • air filter clogged with dirt and debris hindering ventilation
  • a large, unsealed crack in concrete in the play area
  • water in the pool dogs have access to appeared stagnant and had a large amount of algae growth
  • 75 animals were at Ruff Housing for daycare or boarding while the kennel did not have an active license

The owner spent the last two weeks correcting the deficiencies and making upgrades.

While Ruff Housing got its boarding license issued Thursday, there is still a monetary penalty of $2,500 they have to deal with.

The owner has 60 days to pay the fine or send a written petition to request an appeal hearing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rhinotimes.com

Approval Sought For New Adult Care Home Facility In Greensboro

The residents of Greensboro and the surrounding area are, on average, getting older – in large part due to all the Baby Boomers in the area – and that means that there’s an increasing need for adult care facilities. Now, the State of North Carolina is seeking public input on a new facility planned for Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

11 people without a home after fire on Timlic Avenue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Eleven people are displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Sunday. The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on Timlic Avenue. No injuries have been reported. Officials said the fire was caused by an electrical shortage from a lamp. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Planking Traveler

Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this season

In the midst of inflation woes and rising prices everywhere we look, it's been such a blessing to find a community of people in my town that actively seek to help others. If you're not familiar, a Buy Nothing group is simply a forum where you can post things you're in need of AND post free things you have to donate. You can find the Kernersville group on Facebook here. It was created by Mego Franks in 2020. Note that it IS open to non-Kernersville residents, but you must be willing to meet in Kernersville for picking up items. If you're not in Kernersville and want to find a community closer to you, chances are there is a Buy Nothing group for your city. If not, why not take the initiative and start one?
KERNERSVILLE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

'A new start': Two Triad moms gifted cars before the holidays

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two moms will roll into the holidays with a new set of wheels. The organization Wheels4Hope in Greensboro gifted the vehicles to Emunah Evans and Anna Keller Friday at an early Thanksgiving Car Blessing event. Both moms have gone through significant life changes. "I just got...
GREENSBORO, NC
Kennardo G. James

This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
CARY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Martinsville stabbing suspect arrested in N.C.

STOKES Co., N.C. (WDBJ) - A man wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing that injured two people Thursday in Martinsville was arrested in North Carolina Saturday. According to the Patrick Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kasey Shane Blake, 33 of Stuart, was arrested after crashing a Kia in North Carolina late Saturday afternoon.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Triad woman diagnosed with ALS walks to defeat paralyzing disease

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking everything a step at a time is the epitome of Debbie Dickerson’s ALS battle. On Nov. 12, 2022, approximately eight months after her official diagnosis, she stepped in the literal sense, in an effort to defeat the disease which may one day strip her of her ability to walk.  “I’m […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Salem Parkway temporarily closed in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Salem Parkway is closed in Kernersville Saturday. Salem Parkway is closed in both directions near South Main Street due to maintenance. The road is expected to reopen at 4 p.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Lockdown lifted at Bethany Community School in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The lockdown at Bethany Community School has been lifted after no threat was found. According to Rockingham County Sheriff Page, shortly before 1 p.m., a student reported the possibility of another student on campus with a firearm. Law enforcement on the scene conducted several searches and did not find anything, […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Local church hosts Harvest Market to support Black farmers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Union Baptist Church hosted a Harvest Farmers Market to support local Black farmers Sunday afternoon on North Trade Street in Winston-Salem. The market started at noon, following the morning worship service at 10 a.m. “During this season of Thanksgiving, we want to bring attention to and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Caught on video: Greensboro man beaten in Georgia jail

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The man at the center of a jail beating that's gaining traction online lives in Greensboro. Attorneys for 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs said the Georgia correctional officers were seen on surveillance video beating him for no reason. The video was taken back in September and was...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
81K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy