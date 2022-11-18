ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rigby, ID

kidnewsradio.com

PCSD 25 graduation venue change and schedule

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to ongoing construction, Idaho State University’s Holt Arena will not be available to host graduation ceremonies for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s class of 2023. In partnership with the Bannock County Commissioners, all 2023 graduation ceremonies will be held at the Portneuf...
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Apprenticeship collaboration connects Idaho health clinics with talent

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s labor market has been tight since the pandemic, particularly for specialized industries like health care. Health clinics already face a heavy administrative burden and managing and paying for training is a big obstacle that gets in the way of staffing and talent recruitment. The Idaho Community Health Centers Association is trying to solve this problem through apprenticeship training and funding coordination.
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho’s October unemployment rate up slightly to 2.9%

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up from 2.8% in September to 2.9% in October – the ninth consecutive month the state rate has been below 3%. October’s labor force saw gains in both employed and unemployed workers. The number of Idahoans...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

A 30 year family tradition of magical moments returns

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Stan Brighton and his father, started a tradition 30 years ago that would become a staple for many families in the Eastern Idaho region, having a team of horses pull a trolley through an 8-10 minute loop in Downtown Idaho Falls. The loop starts on B...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

More snow needed for grooming of ice rinks and trails

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department has been busy the past several weeks transitioning into winter operations, but more snow is needed before grooming operations will be in full effect. Despite early season snowfall and cold temperatures, there is still not enough snow in...
TETON COUNTY, WY
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho Falls Regional Airport prepared for busy holiday travel season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The holiday season is just around the corner, and the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) expects one of the busiest travel seasons yet. Already this year, IDA has experienced record levels of passengers making their way through the premier airport for the region. With the increased number of passengers and higher volumes of flights, travelers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours early for their flight to ensure enough time to get through the lines and not get left behind.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

DEQ seeks comment on draft letter of interest forms for supplemental water infrastructure funding

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) seeks comment on the draft letter of interest forms for supplemental drinking water and wastewater infrastructure funding. The funding is made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will support projects that address specific focus areas, including lead...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Jackson Hole to open on Friday, Nov. 25

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Jackson Hole Ski Resort is excited to begin it’s winter season on Friday, Nov. 25. The resort has made some upgrades during this past offseason to give a better experience to skiers and snowboarders. Jackson Hole has purchased new products for their snowmaking....
JACKSON, WY

