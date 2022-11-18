Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kidnewsradio.com
PCSD 25 graduation venue change and schedule
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to ongoing construction, Idaho State University’s Holt Arena will not be available to host graduation ceremonies for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s class of 2023. In partnership with the Bannock County Commissioners, all 2023 graduation ceremonies will be held at the Portneuf...
kidnewsradio.com
Apprenticeship collaboration connects Idaho health clinics with talent
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s labor market has been tight since the pandemic, particularly for specialized industries like health care. Health clinics already face a heavy administrative burden and managing and paying for training is a big obstacle that gets in the way of staffing and talent recruitment. The Idaho Community Health Centers Association is trying to solve this problem through apprenticeship training and funding coordination.
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho’s October unemployment rate up slightly to 2.9%
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up from 2.8% in September to 2.9% in October – the ninth consecutive month the state rate has been below 3%. October’s labor force saw gains in both employed and unemployed workers. The number of Idahoans...
kidnewsradio.com
Withdrawal extended to ensure continued preservation of national historic landmark in Idaho and Montana
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management has published a Public Land Order to ensure the continued preservation of the Lemhi Pass National Historic Landmark in Idaho and Montana by extending the withdrawal of approximately 1,500 acres around Lemhi Pass for an additional 20 years. This will...
kidnewsradio.com
Public invited to review final analysis and draft decision on proposed phosphate mine in eastern Idaho
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are releasing for 30-day public review the final environmental impact statement that analyzes a mine and reclamation plan submitted by Itafos Conda, LLC for the proposed Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine.
kidnewsradio.com
A 30 year family tradition of magical moments returns
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Stan Brighton and his father, started a tradition 30 years ago that would become a staple for many families in the Eastern Idaho region, having a team of horses pull a trolley through an 8-10 minute loop in Downtown Idaho Falls. The loop starts on B...
kidnewsradio.com
More snow needed for grooming of ice rinks and trails
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department has been busy the past several weeks transitioning into winter operations, but more snow is needed before grooming operations will be in full effect. Despite early season snowfall and cold temperatures, there is still not enough snow in...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Falls Regional Airport prepared for busy holiday travel season
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The holiday season is just around the corner, and the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) expects one of the busiest travel seasons yet. Already this year, IDA has experienced record levels of passengers making their way through the premier airport for the region. With the increased number of passengers and higher volumes of flights, travelers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours early for their flight to ensure enough time to get through the lines and not get left behind.
kidnewsradio.com
DEQ seeks comment on draft letter of interest forms for supplemental water infrastructure funding
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) seeks comment on the draft letter of interest forms for supplemental drinking water and wastewater infrastructure funding. The funding is made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will support projects that address specific focus areas, including lead...
kidnewsradio.com
Jackson Hole to open on Friday, Nov. 25
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Jackson Hole Ski Resort is excited to begin it’s winter season on Friday, Nov. 25. The resort has made some upgrades during this past offseason to give a better experience to skiers and snowboarders. Jackson Hole has purchased new products for their snowmaking....
Comments / 0