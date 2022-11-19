ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

We have sad news for anyone who somehow wanted a Facebook smartwatch

Meta held a town hall meeting and made a few announcements. The company announced it would be ending its Portal smart display business. The company also announced that it would sunset its smartwatch projects. Last Wednesday, the Facebook parent company announced it was laying off over 11,000 employees — 13%...
TechCrunch

New Twitter accounts will have to wait 90 days before buying a subscription

“Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 90 days. We may also impose waiting periods for new accounts in the future at our discretion without notice,” the company said on its FAQ page about Twitter Blue. Prior to this, the Elon Musk-led...
techaiapp.com

What could a world without Twitter look like?

After another chaotic week of mass staff departures and policy reversals, Twitter’s future seems highly uncertain, with users—and everybody else—increasingly asking one question: What would a world without the so-called bird app even look like?. With about 237 million daily visitors at the last count in late...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Three Months Wait Time For Twitter Blue Mark Verification, Zuckerberg's WhatsApp And Metaverse Plans, China's COVID-19 Measures Hurt Alibaba's Biggest Event: Top Stories Friday, Nov. 18

Elon Musk's Ultimatum Triggers Mass Exodus At Twitter As Social Media Site Reportedly At Risk Of 'Breaking During Night'. There are mounting concerns over the stability of Twitter's platform after hundreds of employees chose to exit the company instead of agreeing to work "long hours at high intensity." The latest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy