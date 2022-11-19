Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Difference-maker Ryan Wittenbrink gives Indiana Sweet 16 spot, serious chance for ninth star
For long stretches of Sunday’s second round NCAA Tournament match, Indiana men’s soccer’s possession against Saint Louis University felt pointless. The Billikens completely shut down most of the Hoosiers’ attempts at moving the ball forward, resulting in audible frustration shared by head coach Todd Yeagley and the bundled-up fans seated around a bitterly cold Bill Armstrong Stadium. Not many signs pointed toward a shift in the scoreless deadlock.
Indiana Daily Student
Jackson-Davis, bench help Indiana men’s basketball overcome slow start, beat Miami 86-56
Just 48 hours after a gritty road win, No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball came out slow against Miami University on Sunday. In front of a friendly crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana turned out a hard-nosed performance and used a late first half run to pull away for an 86-56 victory.
Indiana Daily Student
The quest for nine continues: Indiana men’s soccer fends off Billikens, advances to Sweet 16
As Indiana men’s soccer fought for 74 scoreless minutes Sunday against Saint Louis University in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Hoosier fans grew rapidly impatient with the hosts’ lack of urgency. For a while, head coach Todd Yeagley’s squad appeared content to slowly build out of the back and let the Billikens come to them.
Indiana Daily Student
No. 12 Indiana women’s basketball cruises to 92-55 win over Quinnipiac
In its final game before Thanksgiving, No. 12 Indiana women’s basketball defeated Quinnipiac University 92-55 on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Just as they did in their first four games, the Hoosiers jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter then spent the next three quarters playing ahead and protecting their lead. Following a 21-4 Indiana run to end the opening frame, Quinnipiac never again cut the deficit to single digits or seriously challenged the lead.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball wasn’t overlooking anyone, certainly not Miami
INDIANAPOLIS — Less than 48 hours after its hard-fought 81-79 road victory against Xavier University, Indiana men’s basketball easily could have sleepwalked into its matchup against Miami University. For about five minutes, that appeared to be the case. As you might have guessed, the following 35 minutes of...
Indiana Daily Student
No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball continues busy stretch against Miami-Ohio in Indianapolis
After escaping the tight clutches of the Cintas Center with an 81-79 win over Xavier University Friday night, No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball headed back to its home state with a stop in Indianapolis for its next matchup. The Hoosiers will face the RedHawks of Miami University in Gainbridge Fieldhouse Sunday evening as part of the week-long Hoosier Classic.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football wins double overtime thriller at Michigan State 39-31
Indiana football took home its fourth win of the season on the road in a face-off against Michigan State in a snow flurry-filled double overtime affair. After falling behind by 17 points in the first half, the Hoosiers chipped away at the Spartans’ lead to tie the game late in the second half. In sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II’s first start of the year, a run-heavy gameplan helped the Hoosiers get the win 39-31.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football says goodbye to passing game, welcomes running game with open arms
It was an implausible display of the run game for Indiana on Saturday. In its first loss of the season against the University of Cincinnati on Sept. 24, Indiana football starting quarterback redshirt junior Connor Bazelak threw the ball 66 times — a program single-game record. On Saturday, after a seven loss streak which started against Cincinnati, the Indiana running backs, led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II, secured the Hoosiers’ first win in two months.
Indiana Daily Student
Historic programs No. 13-seed Indiana men’s soccer, Saint Louis meet in NCAA second round
By securing the No. 13 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament — pushing its streak with a seed to nine seasons in a row — Indiana men’s soccer earned the privilege of playing a home match in the second round. The Hoosiers’ RPI, which fluctuated throughout the...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football, Michigan State invited to Old Brass Spittoon’s centennial birthday party
The Old Brass Spittoon is on the line this Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. This season, Indiana football will attempt to take home the trophy for the first time since the 2020 season in the trophy’s centennial anniversary on the road against Michigan State. With bowl...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana outlasts Xavier in gritty 81-79 win, first nonconference true road victory since 2011
Facing its first test of the early season, No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball traveled to Xavier University on Friday and snuck out with an 81-79 victory. In the winding seconds of the game, Indiana’s defense was stoic, forcing a missed layup with just two seconds left on the clock and coming down with the rebound. Senior guard Xavier Johnson, who was fouled after grabbing the board, made his second free throw and helped close out the game when the ensuing inbounds pass was deflected to him.
Indiana Daily Student
Jackson-Davis, Johnson’s clutch performance lift No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball over Xavier
When No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball needed a hero, senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and graduate guard Xavier Johnson answered the call. In a raucous environment at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, for the Hoosiers’ first true road game of the season, the veterans met the daunting task of taking on a hungry Big East opponent in their Gavitt Games matchup. Jackson-Davis and Johnson combined for 53 points and 13 rebounds in the nail-biting 81-79 win over Xavier University Friday night, and the pair sealed the victory with a slew of crucial late-game plays.
5 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
wrtv.com
Indianapolis pastor running for mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis pastor is now hoping to become the city's next mayor. WRTV has learned Pastor James W. Jackson is running as a Republican. He has filed paperwork and informed his congregation at Fervent Prayer Church Sunday. A formal announcement is expected soon. Jackson joins incumbent Mayor...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett launches bid for third term
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, “All INdiana Politics” talks with Mayor Joe Hogsett about the upcoming race for mayor. News 8 government and politics reporter Garret Bergquist sat down with Hogsett about his announcement for a third and final four-year term. Also this week, Indiana’s best political...
WTHR
Car rolls into ditch off of I-465 in Indianapolis
Lanes of I-465 near Crawfordsville Road were closed after a car rolled into a ditch. INDOT confirmed a person was trapped inside.
cbs4indy.com
Judge hears arguments as Indiana doctor tries to stop AG from obtaining patient records
INDIANAPOLIS – A legal battle between the Indiana attorney general and an Indianapolis doctor who became part of the national abortion debate has reached a Marion County courtroom. Attorney General Todd Rokita (R-Indiana) announced an investigation into Dr. Caitlin Bernard after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape...
WISH-TV
1 man shot, killed in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot and killed inside a car outside of a home Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a...
Indiana State Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' Indy man
Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for the public's help locating 43 year old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis.
