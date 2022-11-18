ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

42-Year-Old Michigan Man Takes An Uber To A Rob Bank

A Michigan man is in jail after he used an Uber to rob a bank, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Forty-two-year-old Jason Christmas allegedly robbed a Huntington Bank in Southfield, Michigan last week by using an Uber. Christmas took the Uber to the branch on Greenfield Road and had the driver wait while he went inside to rob the bank, unbeknownst to the driver. According to the police, Christmas used an Uber because his driver’s license was suspended, and he was worried about getting caught driving without it.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

DPD looking for suspect who shot 2, including a teen outside Campus Martius hours after tree lighting

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A big crowd gathered for the Christmas tree lighting at Campus Martius on Friday night. People from as far aware as Florida came for the event. "To come up and to have this as a destination. This is a destination city… and it's crazy, right? Coming from Florida you want to go to Detroit at this time of year," said Dana McCool, a visitor from Florida.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Ferndale woman faces felony in report of pistol whipping

A Ferndale woman is charged with felonious assault after police say they were called by her ex-boyfriend who reported she “pistol whipped” him. Shawntinique Coleman-Hudson, 28, was arraigned in Ferndale 43rd District Court on Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary examination later this month. Police said the...
FERNDALE, MI
CarBuzz.com

30 Armed Thieves Steal 13 Vehicles From Detroit Dealership

An organized group of thieves stormed a Detroit Metro area car dealership and drove away with 13 vehicles. According to Fox 2 Detroit, 30 criminals invaded the Genesee County dealer early Monday morning and exchanged gunfire with the on-duty security guard. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the criminal gang...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: Warren man shoots at woman’s car in Hazel Park road rage incident

A Warren motorist is charged with felony assault after police say he fired a handgun and hit a woman’s car in a Hazel Park road rage incident. Suspect Richard Kovacik, 57, was arraigned Wednesday in Hazel Park 43rd District Court on a charge of assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder and his bond set at $10,000 cash.
HAZEL PARK, MI
Detroit News

Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim

A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy