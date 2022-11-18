Read full article on original website
42-Year-Old Michigan Man Takes An Uber To A Rob Bank
A Michigan man is in jail after he used an Uber to rob a bank, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Forty-two-year-old Jason Christmas allegedly robbed a Huntington Bank in Southfield, Michigan last week by using an Uber. Christmas took the Uber to the branch on Greenfield Road and had the driver wait while he went inside to rob the bank, unbeknownst to the driver. According to the police, Christmas used an Uber because his driver’s license was suspended, and he was worried about getting caught driving without it.
Michigan man asks Uber driver to wait while he robbed bank, police say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — This Grinch did not steal Christmas, but a man named Christmas is accused of stealing money from a Michigan bank on Thursday. Jason Gregory Christmas is accused of robbing a bank by using a ride-sharing service to take him to and from the facility and asking the driver to wait while he committed the crime, authorities said.
DPD nabs men suspected of carjacking delivery driver; federal charges sought
Members of DPD's Commercial Auto Theft Section said the carjackers placed a delivery order with a restaurant in Dearborn and gave an address on Littlefield near Elmira streets in Detroit for...
Man found shot to death in car at Detroit gas station, police searching for suspect
An investigation is underway after a man was found murdered in his car Saturday night on Detroit’s west side at a gas station near 8 Mile and Greenfield Roads.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police bust suspects in carjacking of food delivery driver
A terrifying experience for a local food delivery driver carjacked on Detroit's west side. Just hours later police recovered that car and made multiple arrests.
Suspect wanted in armed robbery of Dollar General in Detroit
Police said the suspect walked into the Dollar General on 7 Mile near the Southfield Freeway (18600 block), carrying a garbage can. He loaded up the garbage bin with items, “brandished a weapon” and ran away with the stolen merchandise.
fox2detroit.com
DPD looking for suspect who shot 2, including a teen outside Campus Martius hours after tree lighting
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A big crowd gathered for the Christmas tree lighting at Campus Martius on Friday night. People from as far aware as Florida came for the event. "To come up and to have this as a destination. This is a destination city… and it's crazy, right? Coming from Florida you want to go to Detroit at this time of year," said Dana McCool, a visitor from Florida.
The Oakland Press
Ferndale woman faces felony in report of pistol whipping
A Ferndale woman is charged with felonious assault after police say they were called by her ex-boyfriend who reported she “pistol whipped” him. Shawntinique Coleman-Hudson, 28, was arraigned in Ferndale 43rd District Court on Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary examination later this month. Police said the...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for suspect who smashed Wendy's drive-thru window with champagne bottle
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted after smashing a Wendy's drive-thru window out earlier this month, Detroit police said. According to police, the suspect used a champagne bottle to break the window of the restaurant at 6601 E. Jefferson around 12:20 a.m. Nov. 5. Anyone with information is...
fox2detroit.com
Livonia pharmacist's cough syrup scheme • Northville couple killed in crash • 13 cars stolen from dealership
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pharmacist was charged in a multi-million dollar cough syrup scheme out of a Livonia pharmacy, a Northville couple was killed in a car crash last Saturday, and 13 cars were stolen from a Flint dealership with some recovered in Metro Detroit: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
30 Armed Thieves Steal 13 Vehicles From Detroit Dealership
An organized group of thieves stormed a Detroit Metro area car dealership and drove away with 13 vehicles. According to Fox 2 Detroit, 30 criminals invaded the Genesee County dealer early Monday morning and exchanged gunfire with the on-duty security guard. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the criminal gang...
The Oakland Press
Police: Warren man shoots at woman’s car in Hazel Park road rage incident
A Warren motorist is charged with felony assault after police say he fired a handgun and hit a woman’s car in a Hazel Park road rage incident. Suspect Richard Kovacik, 57, was arraigned Wednesday in Hazel Park 43rd District Court on a charge of assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder and his bond set at $10,000 cash.
Police investigate after couple found dead in Rochester Hills home
A couple was found dead inside their home in Rochester Hills Friday afternoon, according the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old accused of shooting mother's boyfriend in Eastpointe; self-defense suspected
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say they believe a 15-year-old boy pulled the trigger, killing his mother's boyfriend during a fight Wednesday in Eastpointe. Just before 10 p.m., the boy's mother called 911 and said her boyfriend had jumped on her at her home in the 18000 block of Holland Street.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit father still searching for answers after 22-year-old son fatally shot
22-year-old Rashad Kimball was shot and killed after being dropped off by his father at his apartment complex on Detroit's east side. Kimball was an accomplished boxer and artist.
Man with ‘arsenal of military-grade weapons’ killed neighbor over Amazon package, police say
Police say they have taken into custody a barricaded gunman Thursday morning on Detroit’s west side after the suspect fatally shot a neighbor before locking himself inside a home with a large amount of firearms.
Detroit man accused of torturing ex girlfriend’s dog on video arraigned, extradited
The Department of Attorney General, Dana Nessel, says Holley broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and took her dog, from her home. Nessel’s office said Holley took videos of him beating and torturing the dog, and sent them to the victim.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man accused of carjacking 4 Lyft drivers at gunpoint after forcing them to undress
DETROIT – Officials said a Detroit man carjacked four different Lyft drivers at gunpoint and forced those drivers to remove clothing after submitting late-night requests from various locations around the city. Darese Deandre Haile, 21, was named in a criminal complaint filed Nov. 10. Court records show Haile has...
Detroit News
Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim
A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.
