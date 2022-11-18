A Michigan man is in jail after he used an Uber to rob a bank, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Forty-two-year-old Jason Christmas allegedly robbed a Huntington Bank in Southfield, Michigan last week by using an Uber. Christmas took the Uber to the branch on Greenfield Road and had the driver wait while he went inside to rob the bank, unbeknownst to the driver. According to the police, Christmas used an Uber because his driver’s license was suspended, and he was worried about getting caught driving without it.

SOUTHFIELD, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO