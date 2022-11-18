Read full article on original website
UC Moves Up Slightly In Latest National Polls
The Bearcats beat Temple 23-3 on Saturday.
No. 14 Arizona soars into Maui matchup with Cincinnati
No. 14 Arizona has been all fun and flash while steamrolling three overmatched opponents, but the competition is about to
UC Basketball Absorbs Midweek Punches
The Bearcats lost out on a top recruit and took it on the chin from NKU.
wkrq.com
Sports Gambling Is Coming Soon To Cincinnati.
Lindsay Patterson was joined by special guest Jill Dorson to talk all things sports gambling coming to Ohio, what is a sports book? Challenges and why it’s exciting times for the city in 2023 for sports fans.
bannersontheparkway.com
Xavier is basically where they were last year
A lot of the narrative surrounding this team right now is that this team has either made progress since last season or will make significant progress as the season goes on. A tweeter mentioned that this team, from a program that has missed four straight NCAA tournaments, would be an eight or nine seed. This was shouted down as being too pessimistic. Right here JBel (and we love you) said “Miller is having a big impact and it is only going to get better.”
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Linebacker, Three More Notable Recruits
Cincinnati will start finalizing the 2023 class with NLI's next month.
Rival Reaction: Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson
CINCINNATI — Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson after No. 12 Indiana's 81-79 road win at Xavier.
Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals
The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
Ben Simmons breakout continues with season-best Nets performance ahead of return to Philadelphia
Attacking the rim, pushing the pace, grabbing rebounds, creating for teammates, defending – this is the Ben Simmons the Brooklyn Nets envisioned for the 2022-23 season. What was labeled as the Kyrie Irving return game turned into the Simmons show Sunday night. The first-year Net continued his breakout in a 127-115 win over Memphis, posting […] The post Ben Simmons breakout continues with season-best Nets performance ahead of return to Philadelphia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WLWT 5
Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad
CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
spectrumnews1.com
Student journalists shed light on NKU president's departure
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — The reporting of some student journalists at Northern Kentucky University (NKU) could shed some light on the announcement of the university’s president, Dr. Ashish Vaidya’s coming departure. NKU announced Vaidya will leave his post effective Dec. 19, 2022 at a recent NKU Board...
star64.tv
Former Local 12 anchor gets prestigious award
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man people at Local 12 call "The Godfather" gets a prestigious award. Former Local12 anchor John Lomax was handed the President's Award from the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. It is given to a person who uses PR to bring a positive...
beckersspine.com
Dr. John Larkin debuts smart knee implant in Kentucky
John Larkin, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at Beacon Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Erlanger, Ky., completed the world's first operation using a smart knee implant, Link NKY reported Nov. 18. Dr. Larkin used Zimmer Biomet's Persona IQ implant in the operation, which uses sensors to collect data on the patient's...
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Norwood
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes Norwood so unique -- click on the video above!. Ten minutes north of downtown Cincinnati is the City of Norwood. It's home to shopping destinations, a university, state-of-the-art office complexes, a variety of restaurants, historic homes and revitalized neighborhoods.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Here are the Very Worst Cincinnati Date Ideas, According to Redditors
It’s hard to have a bad time in Cincinnati with our plethora of amazing restaurants, bars and breweries and weekly events. That being said, every city has its downsides, and those were highlighted in the most hilarious way possible when Redditor estrong24 asked others in Cincinnati to plan the worst dates possible in the city.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati bar transforming into immersive holiday experience this season
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati bar is transforming into a holiday-themed bar to get you into the holiday spirit. Tiki Tiki Bang Bang is transforming into Sippin' Santa, where they will serve holiday-themed cocktails along with some special events. No cover or tickets are required. The bar will feature a...
linknky.com
NKU’s Chief Financial Officer pursuing new job amid budget deficit
NKU’s Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Administration and Finance Jeremy Alltop is seeking a new job, according to an article from Central Michigan University. Alltop, who only began at NKU four months ago in July 2022, has become a finalist for the vice president of finance position at Central Michigan University (CMU). CMU publicly announced that Alltop would be visiting the university on Monday, Nov. 14, along with two other candidates in the following two days.
Cincinnati Children’s to open Centerville location
The hospital's new medical building, named Cincinnati Children's Centerville, is located on Clyo Road, according to a release.
1 of these 4 people will be Cincinnati's next chief of police
The City of Cincinnati has narrowed down its search for the next chief of police to just four candidates. The city received 13 resumes from across the country and right here in the Tri-State
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval Announces New Gun Laws, Zoning Changes During State of the City Address
The mayor walked out to the sounds of Lizzo before announcing a "redesign" plan for the city.
