Champaign Fire responds to house fire, cat feared dead

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign family is displaced from their home after a fire broke out inside the chimney Friday afternoon.

The fire happened at 1507 Casselbury Lane just after 4 p.m. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the rear of the structure’s second floor when they arrived. The person who was at home when the fire stated managed to get out along with two cats. A third cat, however, could not be found.







Firefighters deployed several hose lines and extinguished the fire. The cause was attributed to a separation in the fireplace flue and was ruled an accident.

In a press release, the Champaign Fire Department took the opportunity to remind people to have their heating equipment and fireplaces inspected and cleaned every year by a qualified professional.

