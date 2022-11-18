ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Voting opens in Malaysia’s tightly contested elections

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysians began casting ballots Saturday in a tightly contested national election that will determine whether the country’s longest-ruling coalition can make a comeback after its electoral defeat four years ago.

Political reformers under opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim are gunning for a second victory - but with three main blocs vying for votes, analysts said the outcome is hard to predict and could lead to new alliances if there is a hung Parliament.

Polling booths opened at 7:30 a.m. (2330 GMT) in two states on Borneo island, and half an hour later in peninsula Malaysia. More than 21 million Malaysians are eligible to cast ballots to fill 222 seats in federal Parliament and choose representatives in three state legislatures. The Election Commission has extended voting time from nine to 10 hours, with results expected to be out late in the day.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Malaysia’s election uncertainty drags out as party dithers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s longest-ruling coalition said Monday it has not decided which bloc to support after weekend divisive elections left neither with enough seats to form a government on its own. The National Front’s announcement has prolonged election uncertainty. King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah...
AFP

Equatorial Guinea votes with veteran ruler set for sixth term

Equatorial Guinea voted on Sunday, with President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo all-but certain of winning a record sixth term in a country with next to no opposition. The discovery of off-shore oil in the mid-nineties turned Equatorial Guinea into Africa's third richest country in terms of per-capita income.
France 24

Francophone countries meet in Tunisia summit amid democracy, economy concerns

The world's French-speaking countries gathered in Tunisia on Saturday for talks focused on economic cooperation, but faced calls to do more to resolve international crises. The head of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (IOF) urged the organisation to use its clout in a world "fractured" by multiple crises. "The IOF must remain a link that can be used to prevent tensions from degenerating into conflicts," said Louise Mishikiwabo, a former Rwandan chief diplomat.
The Associated Press

Sporadic violence, low turnout mar Nepal's elections

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Sporadic violence and lower-than-expected turnout on Sunday marred Nepal’s parliamentary elections, which many hoped would bring political stability in the Himalayan nation that has changed 13 governments in the last 16 years. One person was killed, two were wounded and voting stopped in at least 15 places, said Nepal’s Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya. He said that elections would be repeated in those locations in the next two days while counting of votes in most places, including capital Kathmandu, will start Sunday night. It wasn’t immediately clear what triggered the violence. Army helicopters will fly ballot boxes from remote mountain villages to district capitals on Monday, he said.
Reuters

Malaysia's ruling coalition says it accepts election results

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ruling Barisan Nasional coalition said it accepted the people's decision after an election on Saturday, but stopped short of conceding defeat, after early results showed the coalition was trailing behind two other contenders.
AFP

Malaysia's Anwar claims majority after vote, but rival does not concede

Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said Sunday his coalition had mustered enough seats to form the country's next government after a hotly contested general election, potentially paving the way for him to become prime minister. However, former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin -- who heads the rival Perikatan Nasional (National Alliance) grouping -- said he too was in talks to form the next government after Saturday's election, with no outright winner emerging.
CNBC

Malaysian voters erred on the side of conservatism at weekend polls, analysts said

It will be a tough road to victory for Malaysia's reformist party Pakatan Harapan after the weekend's general elections where voters leaned toward conservative and religious parties, analysts told CNBC. Parties and coalitions must win 112 parliamentary seats out of 222 to form government. Pakatan Harapan led with 82 seats...
AFP

UK govt proposes pay cut for N.Ireland lawmakers

The UK government on Monday introduced a bill to cut lawmakers' pay in Northern Ireland, where power-sharing is paralysed by a dispute over post-Brexit trade. Under a 1998 peace agreement which ended decades of sectarian violence over British rule in Northern Ireland, power must be shared jointly between a pro-UK unionist and pro-Irish nationalist party.
The Associated Press

South Africa's top court orders Hani's killer to be paroled

JOHNANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s Constitutional Court has ordered the release of Janusz Walus, the man jailed for killing anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani in 1993. Hani was killed outside his home in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, in an assassination that threatened to plunge South Africa into political violence ahead of its transition from white minority rule to democracy. Hani was the leader of the ruling African National Congress’ military wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe, and was the general secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP). Walus, now a 69-year-old Polish citizen, was sentenced to life in prison and his applications to be released on parole have been rejected by several justice ministers.
The Hill

Myanmar frees US citizen as part of mass prisoner release

Myanmar authorities announced on Thursday that they are releasing an American citizen along with three other international detainees as part of a mass prisoner amnesty program. U.S. citizen Kyaw Htay Oo — along with Australian economist Sean Turnell, Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota and former British Ambassador to Myanmar Vicky Bowman...
The Associated Press

UN: Taliban has plunged Afghanistan into `dire’ conditions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution Thursday accusing the Taliban of violating the human rights of Afghan women and girls, failing to establish a representative government, and plunging the country into “dire economic, humanitarian and social conditions.”. The resolution also pointed to persistent...
The Associated Press

Symbol of reunion with China, panda Tuan Tuan dies in Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Tuan Tuan, one of two giant pandas gifted to Taiwan from China, died Saturday after a brief illness, the Taipei Zoo said. No cause of death was immediately given, but earlier reports said the panda was believed to have a malignant brain tumor, prompting China to send a pair of experts to Taiwan earlier this month to help with his treatment.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
576K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy