The Crunch Zone
Louisville Faces #9 Arkansas in Maui Opener
The Louisville men’s basketball team leaves home for the first time this season to compete in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, starting against No. 9/10 Arkansas at 5 p.m. ET Monday in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii. The Cardinals have opened the season with three consecutive one-point losses to Bellarmine, Wright...
Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Arkansas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-3, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Arkansas (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Monday, Nov. 21 at 5:00 p.m. EST at the Lahaina Civic Center as part of the Maui Invitational. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Razorbacks:. - Rankings:. - Team Leaders:. ArkansasLouisville. Points.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Indiana rises, Kentucky slides on my AP college basketball Top 25 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- That didn't take long. Five teams ranked in the top 10 of the AP college basketball poll lost last week. With five Top-25 teams competing in the eight-team field at the Maui Invitation that begins Monday, the fun will continue this week. On to my ballot...
Louisville Bounces Back With Win Over Texas in Top-Ten Matchup
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 19 points to help No. 6 Louisville beat No. 3 Texas 71-63 in Sunday night’s consolation bracket at the Battle 4 Atlantis, sending the Longhorns to their second straight loss in the tournament. Morgan Jones and Hailey Van Lith each...
wdrb.com
WATCH | Rapid Reaction: Rick and Eric talk Louisville's win, Kentucky's loss
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Eric Crawford and Rick Bozich took a seat in the Angel's Envy Club at Cardinal Stadium to talk about Louisville's 25-10 win over N.C. State, as well as a bit about Kentucky's 16-6 loss to No. 1-ranked Georgia. The state rivals will meet next week....
5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
Jordan's 98-yard KO return sparks Louisville past N.C. State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jahwar Jordan scored two touchdowns, one a 98-yard kickoff return, James Turner kicked four field goals and Louisville beat North Carolina State 25-10, Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Jordan, a sophomore finished with 105 yards in 16 carries His second touchdown, a 2-yard run, gave Louisville a 22-10 lead early in the fourth quarter. Turner had field goals of 26, 22, 30 and 28 yards. Jordan’s kickoff return with 4:31 in the second quarter gave the Cardinals a 10-3 advantage. Another Turner field goal pushed the Cardinals (7-4, 4-3 ACC) lead to 13-3 at halftime. Backup quarterback Brock Domann, playing in place of the injured Malik Cunningham, finished 12 of 24 for 153 yards. Cunningham hurt his shoulder last week against Clemson.
Marquette and Gonzaga upend Texas and Louisville in Bahamas
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jordan King scored 17 of her 25 points after halftime while Marquette held third-ranked Texas to 31% shooting to beat the Longhorns 68-61 in Saturday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. It marked the highest-ranked opponent the Golden Eagles have beaten in...
wdrb.com
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 14
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 14 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night. Watch each play above and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
Card Chronicle
On the current state of Louisville basketball
1) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — is arguing that Kenny Payne deserves to be fired three games (and two exhibitions) into his tenure. 2) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — was saying going into this season that Louisville was “immediately going to be contending for a national title” under Payne, or anything remotely close to that.
Louisville BB: Why Louisville Needs AJ Johnson
According to Eric Bossi, the National Basketball Director at 247 Sports, the five-star highly touted combo guard AJ Johnson will be announcing his college decision this coming Monday, November 21, 2022. Johnson, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, recently announced his move from Donda Academy to Southern California Academy where he joined...
WLKY.com
Wranglers finally recover Louisville's last roaming cow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last of a herd of cattle that got loose in Cherokee Park last month has finally been wrangled up. Local live stream host Tara Bassett of 502LIVEstreamers accompanied a group of cattle wranglers on Saturday afternoon as they sighted and attempted to corner the last cow, a red bull.
CBS Sports
Louisville vs. NC State Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Louisville vs. NC State football game. The NC State Wolfpack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. NC State and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
No. 7 Pitt Swept by No. 4 Louisville on the Road
No. 7 Pitt traveled to take on No. 4 Louisville Friday night and ended up losing the match in a sweep for their first ACC loss of the season. The Panthers (25-3 overall, 15-1 ACC) lose their first game since Towson on Sept. 10, breaking an 18-game winning streak, the fourth longest in program, history. It is also their first conference loss since the Cardinals (25-2 overall, 16-1 ACC) the last game of the regular season in November 2021.
Wave 3
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A coach at a Jefferson County middle school was arrested Friday morning. Joseph Willky, 24, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of assault on a school employee or volunteer and one count of menacing. He was arrested by JCPS police and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early this afternoon.
wdrb.com
Community remembers high school basketball coach Stan Hardin at memorial service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A memorial service was held in honor of a Hall of Fame high school basketball coach on Sunday. Stan Hardin died earlier this month at the age of 84. A memorial service was held at Fairdale High School for the longtime head coach of the boys basketball team.
JCPS teacher arrested after basketball game at Moore Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher was arrested and charged after an alleged incident that occurred Thursday night. A JCPS spokesperson confirmed the school district's police department arrested 24-year-old Joseph Willky, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, after a basketball game at Moore Middle School.
WJCL
Eighth-grader makes basketball team despite not having legs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Josiah Johnson was born without legs, but that doesn't stop him from doing what he loves. "It's something I had to do," Johnson said about playing basketball. "I don't want you doubting me because I don't have legs. I want to show you that I'm just as human as you, and just as good as you are, if not better."
wdrb.com
Lawmakers asking for cameras at 'dangerous' intersections around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Red light cameras aren't currently allowed in Kentucky, but a group of parents and lawmakers are fighting to change that in hopes that it could save lives. Janet Heston lost her 30-year-old son, Matthew Egger, two years ago as he walked near Iroquois Park. "My pain...
