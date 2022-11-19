3 men arrested, charged with burglarizing Rainbow City business

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Three men were arrested Friday after eluding police for four days in a burglary case.

On Monday, RCPD was notified of a possible burglary that was underway at a business located on Whorton Bend Road near Hwy. 77 at around 7 a.m. A witness had observed two men enter a vehicle and drive off with what appeared to be merchandise.

The witness reportedly then followed the vehicle from a safe distance and contacted law enforcement. Southside officers engaged in a pursuit that ultimately ended at Hwy. 77 in the area of Cherry Street, as the suspects fled in a wooded area. After an extensive efforts to locate the men, which included K9 units and an aerial search via ALEA’s helicopter and UAV unit, the search was suspended mid-day.

At 3 p.m. Monday, a person reported seeing two men matching the suspects’ descriptions walking down Hwy. 77 in the same area they were last seen. Jorge Alexis Munoz Carrasco was taken into custody while the other fled into the woods.

At 1 a.m. Tuesday, police were notified that a possible suspect had been located walking down Greensport Road in St. Clair County. Detectives interviewed the man, who was later identified as Carlos Ignacio Almarza Plaza, and arrested him after determining he was one of the suspects from the burglary.

The following three people are being charged in connection with the break-in and are in custody at the Etowah County Jail:

Carlos Ignacio Almarza Plaza, 27: charged with first-degree theft and third-degree burglary; bond is set at $2 million.

Jorge Alexis Munoz Carrasco, 27: charged with first-degree theft and third-degree burglary; bond is set at $2 million.

Antonio Alejandro Fuenzalida Barrera, 38: charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree theft, first-degree theft and third-degree burglary; bond is set at $3 million.

Rainbow City detectives also interviewed and arrested Barrera Friday, whom they believe was also involved in the burglary.

Further charges could be pending.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.