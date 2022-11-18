ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

abccolumbia.com

Gamecocks’ 1 vs. 2 matchup set for ABC Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. –No. 1/1 South Carolina women’s basketball is on the West Coast for an early season road test against No. 2/2 Stanford on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on ABC. Game Information. When: November 20 at 3 p.m. ET. Where: Palo Alto, Calif.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins

SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
NASHVILLE, TN
live5news.com

USC fined after fans, students storm field

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Southeastern Conference announced that the University of South Carolina will be fined $100,000 following their upset win against the Tennessee Volunteers. The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”. It is the Gamecocks’ second offense as they...
COLUMBIA, SC
AOL Corp

South Carolina, other colleges in hot pursuit of Camden 5-star recruit Joyce Edwards

Camden girls basketball coach Natalie Norris said it’s been a revolving door this fall with so many college coaches coming through the high school. The coaches of some of the top women’s basketball programs in the country were there to get another look at Camden junior Joyce Edwards, who is considered the No. 2 prospect in the country in the latest ESPN HoopGurlz rankings for the Class of 2024.
CAMDEN, SC
247Sports

Peyton Williams comes up big in unexpected situation

South Carolina freshman safety Peyton Williams did so little this season that he didn’t even have a line in the school’s game notes. Having only played in one game, which came in mop up time against S.C. State earlier this season, Williams hardly had any action. He wasn’t even getting special teams snaps for the Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) this season, but second-year head coach Shane Beamer had a few defensive backs on standby in case of emergency.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Spring Valley head football coach is stepping down

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Robin Bacon says the time is right to step away from coaching. The longtime Columbia coach who has been the head coach at Spring Valley High School for the past eight seasons, is stepping down from that role. Bacon made the announcement on social media although...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Chappell to be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame

SOUTH CAROLINA — The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association will host its annual Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame and Benefit Dinner on November 21 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Five individuals, representing four Midlands restaurants, will be presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards...
COLUMBIA, SC

