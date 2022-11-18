Read full article on original website
swishappeal.com
Recap: No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks needed boost from star 2021 recruit to beat No. 2 Stanford Cardinal
Something had to give when the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal hosted the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks Sunday afternoon at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California. Either the Cardinal would defeat a No. 1 team as the No. 2 team for the first time ever or the Gamecocks would snap Stanford’s three-game winning streak against No. 1s at Maples.
abccolumbia.com
Gamecocks’ 1 vs. 2 matchup set for ABC Sunday
COLUMBIA, S.C. –No. 1/1 South Carolina women’s basketball is on the West Coast for an early season road test against No. 2/2 Stanford on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on ABC. Game Information. When: November 20 at 3 p.m. ET. Where: Palo Alto, Calif.
Clemson Did Not Wait Long to Turn Focus on Gamecocks
It was not long after Saturday’s 40-10 win over Miami before No. 9 Clemson turned its attention to rival South Carolina.
Where Tennessee Stands In Latest Rankings Following Loss to South Carolina
Tennessee saw its playoff host vanquished last night, as the Vols had no answer for South Carolina's offense. The Gamecocks hammered Tennessee 62-38 on Saturday night. Now, with one game left, Tennessee still has a chance to get its first ten-win season since 2003 and earn a solid bowl bid. ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins
SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
A South Carolina freshman threw down a dunk in transition that showcased women's college basketball's evolution
Gamecocks forward Ashlyn Watkins is one of several active NCAA women's basketball players — including Fran Belibi and Ayanna Patterson — who can dunk.
Powerful Moments From UT Win
Sports can evoke powerful emotions, especially in big moments. South Carolina had several unforgettable moments after their win over Tennessee.
Finebaum stands up to throw shade at Clemson
Paul Finebaum took time during SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show to throw some shade at Clemson. During the SEC Nation show -- which was live from the Horseshoe on South (...)
live5news.com
USC fined after fans, students storm field
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Southeastern Conference announced that the University of South Carolina will be fined $100,000 following their upset win against the Tennessee Volunteers. The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”. It is the Gamecocks’ second offense as they...
AOL Corp
South Carolina, other colleges in hot pursuit of Camden 5-star recruit Joyce Edwards
Camden girls basketball coach Natalie Norris said it’s been a revolving door this fall with so many college coaches coming through the high school. The coaches of some of the top women’s basketball programs in the country were there to get another look at Camden junior Joyce Edwards, who is considered the No. 2 prospect in the country in the latest ESPN HoopGurlz rankings for the Class of 2024.
atozsports.com
South Carolina defender has strong message for Tennessee Vols after win over UT
South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Cam Smith had some words for the Tennessee Vols on Saturday night after UT’s 63-38 loss in Columbia. Specifically, he had a message for Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Smith was asked about the “trash talk” between himself and Hyatt during the game.
College Football World Reacts To Stunning Tennessee Upset Loss
Tennessee's season just went from special to nightmare in the span of just a few hours. The Volunteers suffered an embarrassing upset loss to the Gamecocks of South Carolina this Saturday night. It wasn't even close. Spencer Rattler had a career night, throwing for six touchdowns in the 63-38 victory....
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel makes blunt statement after Tennessee Vols’ loss to South Carolina
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel made a blunt statement on Saturday night after UT’s devastating 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Heupel wants this loss to hurt for the players and everyone involved with Tennessee football. And not just the players who were in Columbia on Saturday...
South Carolina football CB Cam Smith’s savage message after locking up Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt has been a force to be reckoned with in the college football scene. The star wide receiver is the backbone of the Volunteers’ devastating offensive attack. Against South Carolina football team, though, Hyatt was rendered ineffective by the Gamecocks’ defense shutting down his attempts to attack.
WLTX.com
Tebow in town, SEC Network analyst provides his thougths on the Gamecocks and Volunteers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tim Tebow is no stranger to Columbia. Back in 2017, the Heisman Trophy winning quarterback at Florida and former NFL quarterback was in the midst of one of the ultimate reinventions in sports. For a few months, Tebow was a member of the Columbia Fireflies and...
Who's In, Who's Out for No.5 Tennessee Against South Carolina
Tennessee trounced Missouri inside of Neyland last week to finish their slate of home games. Now, the Vols will finish with two games on the road, starting tonight at South Carolina. We take a look at who is in and who is out for the SEC East contest. Jeremy Banks (OUT)- Tennessee will ...
Peyton Williams comes up big in unexpected situation
South Carolina freshman safety Peyton Williams did so little this season that he didn’t even have a line in the school’s game notes. Having only played in one game, which came in mop up time against S.C. State earlier this season, Williams hardly had any action. He wasn’t even getting special teams snaps for the Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) this season, but second-year head coach Shane Beamer had a few defensive backs on standby in case of emergency.
WLTX.com
Spring Valley head football coach is stepping down
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Robin Bacon says the time is right to step away from coaching. The longtime Columbia coach who has been the head coach at Spring Valley High School for the past eight seasons, is stepping down from that role. Bacon made the announcement on social media although...
abccolumbia.com
Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
Chappell to be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame
SOUTH CAROLINA — The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association will host its annual Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame and Benefit Dinner on November 21 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Five individuals, representing four Midlands restaurants, will be presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards...
