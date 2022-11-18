Read full article on original website
Sunday showers continue into the night and across Thanksgiving week
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida continues to see very cloudy skies, with continuous rain and temperatures in the 50s. But the evening, light scattered rain will continue with plans to break up overnight. By Monday morning, we may continue to see mostly light showers linger. As we head into...
10NEWS
10 Weather: Tampa Bay morning forecast for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
Sunday will feel very fall like with gloomy conditions. Cloudy skies will build in the morning and continue into the afternoon.
WESH
Coldest air of season arrives tonight with rain on Sunday!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. Coldest air of season arrives tonight with rain on Sunday!
NBC Miami
Cold Front Brings Drop in Temperatures Friday Across South Florida
It feels like a whole new season Friday across South Florida thanks to the arrival of our latest cold front that brought a slight drop in temperatures. The cold front has done its thing and we are feeling some fantastic numbers early on Friday. Most of South Florida is starting off the day with temperatures in the low to mid-60s, the coolest weather since mid to late October.
fox35orlando.com
Cold front coming to Central Florida this week: Here's how low temperatures will drop
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 65 degrees. No weather concerns for the area today. Gusty North winds will create a "long shore current" along the beaches today. A long shore current is a strong flowing current-channel of water that will flow from North to South today. Rip current risk will be a bit elevated as well.
Snow in November? It’s possible in North Texas on Friday, here’s what you need to know
Oh the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful, and since we're in North Texas in November, let it snow. That's right, there's a possibility for snow Friday night in the region, which means some high school football could be played with a small flurry.
WESH
FDOT prepares for busy Thanksgiving holiday travel week
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing for a busy Thanksgiving holiday travel week. About 2.9 million Floridians are expected to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. With an increase in traffic comes an increase in crashes. As a result, the Florida Highway Patrol and...
Temperatures expected to dip below freezing throughout Georgia
Winter came quickly to the Peach State this week and the cold weather is continuing the rest of this week with temperatures hitting below the freezing mark. Lows in Metro Atlanta will be below freezing at 31 degrees Wednesday and Thursday with Friday’s low dipping down to 29 degrees. Weekend temperatures will return to 31 degrees.
Massive snowstorm dumps 5 ft. of snow on Western NY, two dead from shoveling
A massive snowstorm has dropped more than five feet of snow in Western New York, and at least two people died while shoveling. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that 66 inches fell in Orchard Park and 65 inches fell in southwest Blasdell, two towns near Buffalo in Erie County. Many other towns nearby had at least three or four feet of snow, and more snow is expected throughout the weekend.
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped nearly 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the...
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December
With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
Historical trunk washes ashore Florida beach after Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole brought a storm surge of around 5 feet to Northeast Florida, which could be responsible for washing the trunk ashore.
WESH
Which Central Florida stores are closed on Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and some stores have different hours of operation during the holidays. Wondering which stores are open on Thanksgiving and which ones are closed?. Below, find a list of stores' hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Publix. Thanksgiving Day: Closed. Walmart. Thanksgiving Day: Closed. Winn-Dixie. Thanksgiving Day:...
FEMA: Disaster Recovery Centers will remain open this weekend and ahead of Thanksgiving
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency set up mobile disaster recovery centers throughout Orange and Osceola counties, which will remain open ahead of Thanksgiving. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. These centers will provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies such as FEMA...
Ron DeSantis: State Offices Closed Days Before Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve
On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that state offices will be closed on November 23rd, December 23rd and December 30th. “Our state employees have worked hard throughout the year, especially over the past few months responding to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole,” said DeSantis. “Closing state offices on November 23rd, December 23rd and December 30th will provide state employees with some much-deserved time with their families to enjoy the holiday season. The First Lady and I are thankful for the dedication our state employees have demonstrated to helping the people of Florida.”
“It’s going to be very expensive”: Officials discuss one-two punch to St. Johns Beaches
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County beaches were hit with a one-two punch to the beaches after Nicole and Ian hit within about a month. Dr. Joe Giammanco, the director of Emergency Management for St. Johns County, said the dunes stood up to Ian, but Nicole eroded away millions of dollars of projects.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Florida Lake
If you've lived in Florida most of your life, you're probably familiar with Lake Okeechobee, the second-largest body of fresh water in the entire United States. Lake Okeechobee is nearly 30 miles wide and has become a prized fishing and vacation spot in the southwestern corner of the state.
