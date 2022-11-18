ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC Miami

Cold Front Brings Drop in Temperatures Friday Across South Florida

It feels like a whole new season Friday across South Florida thanks to the arrival of our latest cold front that brought a slight drop in temperatures. The cold front has done its thing and we are feeling some fantastic numbers early on Friday. Most of South Florida is starting off the day with temperatures in the low to mid-60s, the coolest weather since mid to late October.
WESH

FDOT prepares for busy Thanksgiving holiday travel week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing for a busy Thanksgiving holiday travel week. About 2.9 million Floridians are expected to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. With an increase in traffic comes an increase in crashes. As a result, the Florida Highway Patrol and...
FLORIDA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Temperatures expected to dip below freezing throughout Georgia

Winter came quickly to the Peach State this week and the cold weather is continuing the rest of this week with temperatures hitting below the freezing mark. Lows in Metro Atlanta will be below freezing at 31 degrees Wednesday and Thursday with Friday’s low dipping down to 29 degrees. Weekend temperatures will return to 31 degrees.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Massive snowstorm dumps 5 ft. of snow on Western NY, two dead from shoveling

A massive snowstorm has dropped more than five feet of snow in Western New York, and at least two people died while shoveling. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that 66 inches fell in Orchard Park and 65 inches fell in southwest Blasdell, two towns near Buffalo in Erie County. Many other towns nearby had at least three or four feet of snow, and more snow is expected throughout the weekend.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
KICKS 105

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida

The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December

With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Which Central Florida stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and some stores have different hours of operation during the holidays. Wondering which stores are open on Thanksgiving and which ones are closed?. Below, find a list of stores' hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Publix. Thanksgiving Day: Closed. Walmart. Thanksgiving Day: Closed. Winn-Dixie. Thanksgiving Day:...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis: State Offices Closed Days Before Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that state offices will be closed on November 23rd, December 23rd and December 30th. “Our state employees have worked hard throughout the year, especially over the past few months responding to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole,” said DeSantis. “Closing state offices on November 23rd, December 23rd and December 30th will provide state employees with some much-deserved time with their families to enjoy the holiday season. The First Lady and I are thankful for the dedication our state employees have demonstrated to helping the people of Florida.”
FLORIDA STATE

