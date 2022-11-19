Long dormant Oxena building to get new life

A long vacant downtown building will soon be converted into a steak and seafood restaurant while another downtown business has changed hands.

John and Lucretia Wilson plan to open a steak and seafood restaurant called Allecious at 108 N. McMorrine Street. The last tenant in the building was the old Oxena News Stand, which closed many years ago.

Local businessman Adam Swain purchased The Market at 102 N Water Street from Heather Sawyer earlier this week.

The Wilsons have already started renovation work on “Allecious” and John Wilson said the couple hopes to have the restaurant open between mid-December and Jan. 1. The restaurant is named after John Wilson’s mother.

Wilson, who spent 20 years in the Navy as a cook and then over 15 years working in the restaurant industry, found the location after walking around downtown.

“I was getting ready to quit looking and I happened to go down McMorrine,” he said. “I saw the building and I said, ‘Wow.’ I did not even know the history of it.’ But I have heard about the famous Ox Burger.”

Despite being vacant for almost 20 years, Wilson said the inside of the building will only need some minor renovations. The biggest item is installing new gas lines for the heating system in the 5,000-square-foot building.

“We are going to do some refreshing, painting, pull some of the carpet up,” Wilson said. “The building is in good shape. The outside needs some work but nothing major.”

Wilson said some of the restaurant equipment still in the building can be reused, including dishes and cutlery.

“It was amazing when we got in there,” Wilson said. “I’m going to have to replace some of the kitchen equipment but a lot of things are usable. I was surprised all that stuff was still in there. It was a blessing to walk in there and find some stuff that we can use.”

Wilson expects the restaurant to employ between 20 and 25 people. He said he plans to have “Pit Fridays” where there will be barbecue specials.

Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Executive Director Debbie Malenfant believes the Wilsons; restaurant will be the start of the redevelopment of a section of downtown that has several vacant buildings.

“I really feel that area of downtown is primed for redevelopment, the tide is turning on that,” Malenfant said. “There are some things happening around the corner on Colonial Avenue that will be important in revitalizing that section of downtown.’’

The Market opened a year ago and it sells a variety of grocery items, including deli items, fresh produce, beer and wine and tobacco products along with grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner items.

Swain has formed the River City Hospitality Collective to include The Market and his other downtown businesses interests, Coasters Downtown Draught House on Poindexter Street and the next door Juniper cocktail bar, which is set to open in a couple of weeks.

Swain plans to make some “little” changes to The Market in the coming months saying the business was on a solid foundation when he bought it.

One change that has already been implemented has been to scale back grab-and-go breakfast sandwiches in favor of making them to order. Other changes will include offer additional to order food items, including grill offerings.

“I don’t want to do anything drastic to upset the loyal customers they already do have,” Swain said. “We are going to do a smash hamburger in the next few weeks. We are rolling out some pimento cheese recipes, chicken salad that will be available by the half-pound and pound. We will still have some grab-and-go items.”

Swain said The Market will add some additional grocery items, including some geared toward boaters who moor their boats along the Pasquotank River.

“We have all the boat traffic that comes in and we want to provide some of the essentials they need,” Swain said.

Swain said River City Hospitality Collective is exploring other downtown business opportunities but declined to elaborate.

“There are more people visiting, working and living in Elizabeth City, but I am not quite there yet (to disclose them),” Swain said. “We created the collective because there are a couple of other things that I am working on.”

Sawyer said Swain is someone who loves downtown as much as she does and shares a similar vision for the future of The Market. Sawyer is the owner of the Water Street Realty Group.

“I am excited that it is going to continue on,” Sawyer said. “We’ll be working together over the next month to facilitate a smooth transition for our customers and staff. All orders and gift cards will be honored.”

Malenfant praised Sawyer for opening a needed business downtown.

“(Sawyer) built such a great business that she was able to sell it to a buyer that was waiting in the wings,” Malenfant said.

Two other restaurants are also set to open downtown. Tooley’s Tavern at the Boathouse on Colonial Avenue next to City Hall will be open for a New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31, said co-owner Jeannie Young.

Young and her husband, John, own the restaurant and they began renovations on the former Levels Restaurant in early 2020 but plans for the restaurant were put on hold after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Jeannie Young, who said the restaurant could open earlier than Dec. 31, said tickets for the New Year’s Eve event can be purchased on the restaurant’s Facebook page or on the website beginning next week.

“I am so excited about our downtown, it is booming,” she said.

Work is also ongoing at Sagos in the former Waterworks Building on Water Street. Dana Rabon and her daughter, Carlee Goldston, bought the building in June.

Groupers Restaurant was located in the building but closed June 19. Rabon and city native Sy Davis will co-own and co-operate Sagos, which is expected to open in sometime next year.