KOPPEL, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a busy morning for firefighters in Beaver County. They spent several hours battling flames at a home in Koppel. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and Mount Street. It's not known if anyone was inside when the fire began, but dispatch told KDKA no one was hurt in the fire.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO