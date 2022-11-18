ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explore venango

Judith Bayer Eismont

Judith Bayer Eismont, 72, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her home in Oil City, her daughter by her side. Born on November 21, 1949, Judy was the daughter of the late Wm. K. and Charlotte Gray Bayer, Jr., of Oil City. She graduated from VCHS in 1968,...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Clifford L. Cochran

Clifford L. Cochran, age 79 of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, November 19, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health. Born January 21, 1943, in Brookville, he was a son of the late Clifford C. and Laura Dietz Cochran. He married the former Florence Boyer on June...
KNOX, PA
venangoextra.com

Venango planning commission hears home rehab update

Venango County Regional Planning Commission members heard an update on the county’s home rehabilitation program, among other matters, during the panel’s monthly meeting this week. Josh Sterling, the planning commission’s community development planner, gave an overview of what the home rehab program has accomplished since 2021. The...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

SPONSORED: West Park Rehab Spotlights Neubie – the NeuFit Method

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab is using new technology in a treatment called The NeuFit Method. If you have numbness, tingling, or nerve-type pain, this method may be an option for you. Why is the NeuFit Method – NEUBIE (short for Neuro-Bio-Electric Stimulator) different from traditional e-stim?...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Slams into Trees Off German Hill Road

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on German Hill Road, in Green Township, Forest County, early Sunday morning. According to Marienville-based State Police, this accident happened around 12:59 a.m. on Sunday, November 20, involving 37-year-old Michael A. Milne, of...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Theft by Deception in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a theft by deception that occurred in Cranberry Township. Troopers from the PSP Franklin station responded to a residence on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for the report of a theft by deception that happened around 5:01 p.m. on November 2, 2022.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Merkel Launches Campaign for Venango County Judge

FRANKLIN, Pa. – Franklin attorney Greg Merkel announced on Thursday that he is running for Venango County Court of Common Pleas judge to fill one of the two seats left open by the retirements of Judge Robert L. Boyer and President Judge Oliver J. Lobaugh. “I am excited for...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County

Today – Sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 22. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight. Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Venango County Photo of the Day

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at both Woods & River Coffee and Core Goods! Ashley Sheffer, owner of Core Goods, and Marcy Hall and Erin Wanninger, owners of Woods & River Coffee, each led various committees and projects within the Oil City Main Street Program. Both businesses celebrated their public grand openings on Saturday, November 19th!
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Forest Area Superintendent Nominated to State Board of Education

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – Forest Area School District Superintendent Amanda E. Hetrick was nominated to serve on the Pennsylvania State Board of Education by Governor Tom Wolf. Hetrick was administered the oath of office on Thursday, November 17, at the Forest County Courthouse by Magisterial District Judge Daniel Miller of the 37th Judicial District of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash in Scrubgrass Township

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred earlier this month on State Route 208 in Scrubgrass Township. According to a release issued on Sunday, November 20, by Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened on Emlenton Clintonville Road (State Route 208), near its intersection with State Route 38, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, around 4:02 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters spend hours battling flames at Beaver County home

KOPPEL, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a busy morning for firefighters in Beaver County. They spent several hours battling flames at a home in Koppel. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and Mount Street. It's not known if anyone was inside when the fire began, but dispatch told KDKA no one was hurt in the fire.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Massive Fire At A Former Jamestown Factory Is Officially Extinguished

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A massive fire at a former Jamestown factory was declared officially extinguished on Friday, as an investigation into what sparked flames continues. Crews from across Chautauqua County were first called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m....
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Oil City Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self-Checkout Lane

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing charges for allegedly under-ringing at Cranberry Township’s Walmart self-checkout lane. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Stephanie Jean in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on November 15. The...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Franklin Lights Up the Night with Holiday Spirit

Franklin, Pa. (EYT)— The city of Franklin was dressed in holiday cheer on Saturday with the return of its annual Light Up Night. (Photos courtesy of Richard Sayer, Eight & 322) Crowds returned downtown on Saturday evening for family friendly fun and entertainment. The festivities started at 4:00 p.m....
FRANKLIN, PA
venangoextra.com

Greenways block grant money available

Applications are being accepted for the 2022 Round B of the Northwest Commission’s Greenways Block Grant Program. Eligible projects must be within the Northwest Pennsylvania Greenways Region of Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties. The intent of this program is to implement the greenway recommendations...
WARREN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy