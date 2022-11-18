Read full article on original website
Judith Bayer Eismont
Judith Bayer Eismont, 72, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her home in Oil City, her daughter by her side. Born on November 21, 1949, Judy was the daughter of the late Wm. K. and Charlotte Gray Bayer, Jr., of Oil City. She graduated from VCHS in 1968,...
Clifford L. Cochran
Clifford L. Cochran, age 79 of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, November 19, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health. Born January 21, 1943, in Brookville, he was a son of the late Clifford C. and Laura Dietz Cochran. He married the former Florence Boyer on June...
Venango planning commission hears home rehab update
Venango County Regional Planning Commission members heard an update on the county’s home rehabilitation program, among other matters, during the panel’s monthly meeting this week. Josh Sterling, the planning commission’s community development planner, gave an overview of what the home rehab program has accomplished since 2021. The...
SPONSORED: West Park Rehab Spotlights Neubie – the NeuFit Method
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab is using new technology in a treatment called The NeuFit Method. If you have numbness, tingling, or nerve-type pain, this method may be an option for you. Why is the NeuFit Method – NEUBIE (short for Neuro-Bio-Electric Stimulator) different from traditional e-stim?...
SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC Is Looking for an Afternoon Maintenance Technician
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, LLC is looking for an afternoon maintenance technician. Are you a “jack of all trades”? Have you been told you “think outside the box”? Then, you already have two of the qualifications to become a new team member at UFP.
Vehicle Slams into Trees Off German Hill Road
GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on German Hill Road, in Green Township, Forest County, early Sunday morning. According to Marienville-based State Police, this accident happened around 12:59 a.m. on Sunday, November 20, involving 37-year-old Michael A. Milne, of...
Police Investigating Theft by Deception in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a theft by deception that occurred in Cranberry Township. Troopers from the PSP Franklin station responded to a residence on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for the report of a theft by deception that happened around 5:01 p.m. on November 2, 2022.
Merkel Launches Campaign for Venango County Judge
FRANKLIN, Pa. – Franklin attorney Greg Merkel announced on Thursday that he is running for Venango County Court of Common Pleas judge to fill one of the two seats left open by the retirements of Judge Robert L. Boyer and President Judge Oliver J. Lobaugh. “I am excited for...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 22. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight. Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near...
Venango County Photo of the Day
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at both Woods & River Coffee and Core Goods! Ashley Sheffer, owner of Core Goods, and Marcy Hall and Erin Wanninger, owners of Woods & River Coffee, each led various committees and projects within the Oil City Main Street Program. Both businesses celebrated their public grand openings on Saturday, November 19th!
Forest Area Superintendent Nominated to State Board of Education
TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – Forest Area School District Superintendent Amanda E. Hetrick was nominated to serve on the Pennsylvania State Board of Education by Governor Tom Wolf. Hetrick was administered the oath of office on Thursday, November 17, at the Forest County Courthouse by Magisterial District Judge Daniel Miller of the 37th Judicial District of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash in Scrubgrass Township
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred earlier this month on State Route 208 in Scrubgrass Township. According to a release issued on Sunday, November 20, by Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened on Emlenton Clintonville Road (State Route 208), near its intersection with State Route 38, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, around 4:02 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8.
Oil City Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self-Checkout Lane
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing charges for allegedly under-ringing at Cranberry Township’s Walmart self-checkout lane. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Stephanie Jean in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on November 15. The...
Franklin Lights Up the Night with Holiday Spirit
Franklin, Pa. (EYT)— The city of Franklin was dressed in holiday cheer on Saturday with the return of its annual Light Up Night. (Photos courtesy of Richard Sayer, Eight & 322) Crowds returned downtown on Saturday evening for family friendly fun and entertainment. The festivities started at 4:00 p.m....
Greenways block grant money available
Applications are being accepted for the 2022 Round B of the Northwest Commission’s Greenways Block Grant Program. Eligible projects must be within the Northwest Pennsylvania Greenways Region of Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties. The intent of this program is to implement the greenway recommendations...
