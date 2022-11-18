Read full article on original website
Candelight vigil to be held for mom, three children shot to death inside home
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Loved ones plan to gather in honor of the mom and three children killed in a quadruple shooting in Chesterfield. Police say Joanna Cottle contacted them about a suspicious person outside her home early Friday morning. While she was on the phone, they heard gunshots and...
Neighbors pray for slain Chesterfield family: 'God bless them'
A small group of neighbors lit candles and said a prayer on a cold November night to remember a young Chester family taken too soon.
Slain Virginia mom loved her kids, had 'huge heart,' sisters says
JoAnna Cottle, 39, and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13; Kinsey Cottle, 4; and Jayson Cottle, 4, were killed inside their Chester home early Friday.
Police: Man found shot to death in apartment building courtyard
Officers were called to the 300 block of Calhoun Street for the report of a shooting at 8:35 p.m., according to James Mercante with Richmond Police.
86-year-old killed in Mechanicsville house fire
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - One person has died after a house fire in Mechanicsville Sunday morning. Hanover Fire-EMS crews were called to the 9300 block of Chamberlayne Road for the report of a residential fire shortly after 11 a.m. When crews got on the scene, they found smoke coming from...
Police find man dead in Hopewell neighborhood after shots fired call
An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in a neighborhood in Hopewell Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Richmond teen found shot to death in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a Richmond teen was found shot to death in Hopewell Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Poplar Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, police found 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton, of Richmond, shot...
Man found dead in apartment courtyard in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night. Police say the shooting happened on Calhoun Street in Gilpin Court just after 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a victim in the courtyard of the apartment complex dead from a gunshot...
Chesterfield Police looking for wanted fugitives
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding two wanted fugitives.
Waldorf Man Arrested After Killing Former Girlfriend, 3 Children In Virginia
WALDORF, Md. — Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives(ATF) recently arrested a Waldorf man after he was charged with the murders of a mother and her three children in Chesterfield County, Virginia. Jonah Adams, 35, was identified as a suspect as he was involved in...
Richmond Police investigate deadly shooting in Gilpin Court
Richmond Police responded to a deadly shooting Sunday night at Gilpin Court.
Police Capture Ex-Boyfriend in Killing of Mother, 3 Children
CHESTER, Va. - Police say they have captured a suspect in the fatal shootings of a mother and three children at a home in Virginia. The bodies were discovered early Friday by police after they responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in Chester. Police identified the victims as JoAnna Cottle and her three children, 13-year-old Kaelyn Parson, 4-year-old Kinsey Cottle and 4-year-old Jayson Cottle. Police say they apprehended Jonah Adams near his home in Waldorf, Maryland. They say he is JoAnna Cottle’s former boyfriend and the father of Kinsey and Jayson. Police have warrants for Adams on four counts of first-degree murder.
One person taken to hospital after house fire in Hanover
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a house fire in the Atlee area of Hanover County. According to the Hanover County Fire-EMS Department, crews responded to a report of a residential fire on the 9300 block of Chamberlayne Road on Sunday, Nov. 20. When they […]
Homicide investigation underway in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway after a person was found shot to death Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the shooting scene just before 3 p.m. in the 2800 block of Poplar Street. The victim has been identified as a male,...
Seven people taken to the hospital with serious injuries after Henrico four-car crash, woman charged with DUI
State Police said all seven people involved in the crash were taken to the VCU Emergency room for serious injuries.
Police search for thief caught on camera robbing retirement home
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a woman responsible for stealing from a senior living community in Chesterfield. According to police, Saturday, Oct. 15 a woman entered a senior living facility on the 600 Block of Twinridge Lane and stole multiple items from two rooms. A camera...
‘Those are the worst scenes involving kids’: Mass shooting suspect arrested, victims identified in Chesterfield County
Police have now identified the victims as 39-year-old JoAnna M. Cottle, 13-year-old Kaelyn M. Parson, 4-year-old Kinsey M. Cottle and 4-year-old Jayson L. Cottle. Police said JoAnna Cottle was the mother of the three children and all four victims lived at the residence.
Mother, 3 children ID'd as victims in Chesterfield homicide; suspect captured
Police responded to a report of a "disturbance" at a home in the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road early Friday morning and found victims of a homicide.
Man injured in shooting, Richmond police investigating
Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of one man earlier this week.
Officers deliver Thanksgiving meal boxes to 500 families
Police officers in Henrico County are making sure needy families have a meal to share with their loved ones this Thanksgiving.
