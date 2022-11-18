ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

NBC12

86-year-old killed in Mechanicsville house fire

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - One person has died after a house fire in Mechanicsville Sunday morning. Hanover Fire-EMS crews were called to the 9300 block of Chamberlayne Road for the report of a residential fire shortly after 11 a.m. When crews got on the scene, they found smoke coming from...
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
NBC12

Richmond teen found shot to death in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a Richmond teen was found shot to death in Hopewell Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Poplar Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, police found 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton, of Richmond, shot...
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Man found dead in apartment courtyard in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night. Police say the shooting happened on Calhoun Street in Gilpin Court just after 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a victim in the courtyard of the apartment complex dead from a gunshot...
RICHMOND, VA
WBOC

Police Capture Ex-Boyfriend in Killing of Mother, 3 Children

CHESTER, Va. - Police say they have captured a suspect in the fatal shootings of a mother and three children at a home in Virginia. The bodies were discovered early Friday by police after they responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in Chester. Police identified the victims as JoAnna Cottle and her three children, 13-year-old Kaelyn Parson, 4-year-old Kinsey Cottle and 4-year-old Jayson Cottle. Police say they apprehended Jonah Adams near his home in Waldorf, Maryland. They say he is JoAnna Cottle’s former boyfriend and the father of Kinsey and Jayson. Police have warrants for Adams on four counts of first-degree murder.
CHESTER, VA
NBC12

Homicide investigation underway in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway after a person was found shot to death Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the shooting scene just before 3 p.m. in the 2800 block of Poplar Street. The victim has been identified as a male,...
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Police search for thief caught on camera robbing retirement home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a woman responsible for stealing from a senior living community in Chesterfield. According to police, Saturday, Oct. 15 a woman entered a senior living facility on the 600 Block of Twinridge Lane and stole multiple items from two rooms. A camera...
CHESTERFIELD, VA

