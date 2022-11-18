Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explore venango
Patricia “Patty” M. Cotton-Hoden
Patricia “Patty” M. Cotton-Hoden, 64, of Titusville, passed away at UPMC Hamot in Erie following a lengthy illness. Patty was born on February 26, 1958 in Lawton, OK, a daughter of the late Gale and Gloria Taarvig Cotton. She had been married to John M. Hoden for the...
explore venango
David C. “Herbie” Elliott
David C. “Herbie” Elliott, 78, of Perry Twp., Parker, Pa, passed away Friday morning (11-18-2022) at his residence of natural causes. Born in Perry Twp. on December 21, 1943, he was the son of the late Carl “Doc” and Cora Belle Jordan Elliott. He was a...
explore venango
Charles D. Rhoades
Charles D. Rhoades, 95, of Franklin, passed away at 7:50 P.M. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station. Born Charles Dempsey Rhoades, On September 23, 1927, In Coraopolis, Pa, the son of Nelson R. Rhoades & Nora M. Latchaw Rhoades Donaldson. He started School at the ‘Old Fee...
explore venango
Clifford L. Cochran
Clifford L. Cochran, age 79 of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, November 19, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health. Born January 21, 1943, in Brookville, he was a son of the late Clifford C. and Laura Dietz Cochran. He married the former Florence Boyer on June...
explore venango
Bernard M. “Butch” Foster
Bernard M. “Butch” Foster, 85, of Oil City, PA, passed away Nov. 16, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie. Born Oct. 19, 1937 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Barney M & Laura M. Sterling Foster. Bernard was a graduate of Oil City High...
explore venango
SPONSORED: West Park Rehab Spotlights Neubie – the NeuFit Method
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab is using new technology in a treatment called The NeuFit Method. If you have numbness, tingling, or nerve-type pain, this method may be an option for you. Why is the NeuFit Method – NEUBIE (short for Neuro-Bio-Electric Stimulator) different from traditional e-stim?...
Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night sky
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Smicksburg reported watching and photographing a low-flying, triangle-shaped object at about 6:33 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
explore venango
Venango County Photo of the Day
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at both Woods & River Coffee and Core Goods! Ashley Sheffer, owner of Core Goods, and Marcy Hall and Erin Wanninger, owners of Woods & River Coffee, each led various committees and projects within the Oil City Main Street Program. Both businesses celebrated their public grand openings on Saturday, November 19th!
Winners announced for 24th Hermitage holiday parade
Over 10,000 people gathered along State Street in Hermitage for the 24th annual Holiday Lights Parade on Saturday.
venangoextra.com
Venango planning commission hears home rehab update
Venango County Regional Planning Commission members heard an update on the county’s home rehabilitation program, among other matters, during the panel’s monthly meeting this week. Josh Sterling, the planning commission’s community development planner, gave an overview of what the home rehab program has accomplished since 2021. The...
Victim identified in Saturday’s Warren shooting
Warren Police Department announced on its Facebook Page Sunday that they arrested a 17-year-old after the victim met with him to buy a cell phone.
Local resident wins lottery, becomes Pennsylvania's newest millionaire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a very good Christmas for one local family."We are tremendously excited to join Pa.'s newest millionaire, Kim of Allegheny County, who purchased her $3 million winning scratch-off right here at this Sheetz in Canonsburg," one representative said.The Pennsylvania Lottery presented Kim with her $3 million check.She said she couldn't believe that she won. She even scanned her ticket twice to make sure."I still don't think it's real. I get up every day and do not believe it. I think when I get my money, I'll believe it's real," Kim said with a laugh."I'm going to buy a house, maybe work a little less, and help some other people out," she added.Lottery proceeds benefit Pennsylvania seniors, and they said, since 1972, the lottery has generated almost $34 billion for programs that seniors rely on every day.
explore venango
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Tucker Myers
Tucker Myers served our country in the United States Army. Name: Thomas F. Myers (Tucker) Tucker Myers was a sergeant in the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He also served the community through his memberships with St. Stephen’s Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was...
explore venango
SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC Is Looking for an Afternoon Maintenance Technician
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, LLC is looking for an afternoon maintenance technician. Are you a “jack of all trades”? Have you been told you “think outside the box”? Then, you already have two of the qualifications to become a new team member at UFP.
wtae.com
Butler County fire tears through home overnight
KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
Pitt News
20-year old Pitt student owns and runs Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township
Dylan Mitchell, a 20-year-old full time sophomore law, criminal justice and society and politics and philosophy major, began working at Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township at 15 and became a shift lead a year later. At 17, his family purchased the store, and now he spends 40 to 60 hours a week running the pizzeria.
explore venango
Merkel Launches Campaign for Venango County Judge
FRANKLIN, Pa. – Franklin attorney Greg Merkel announced on Thursday that he is running for Venango County Court of Common Pleas judge to fill one of the two seats left open by the retirements of Judge Robert L. Boyer and President Judge Oliver J. Lobaugh. “I am excited for...
butlerradio.com
Authorities Continue Investigation into Armstrong County Burglary
Authorities are continuing their investigation into a burglary that occurred last week at a church building in neighboring Armstrong County. According to State Police, authorities were called to a building on North Pennsylvania Avenue that is owned by First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Apollo around 2:30am on Thursday (November 17th).
explore venango
Forest Area Superintendent Nominated to State Board of Education
TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – Forest Area School District Superintendent Amanda E. Hetrick was nominated to serve on the Pennsylvania State Board of Education by Governor Tom Wolf. Hetrick was administered the oath of office on Thursday, November 17, at the Forest County Courthouse by Magisterial District Judge Daniel Miller of the 37th Judicial District of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
cranberryeagle.com
Snow squall to impact southern Butler County
Southern Butler County could see more wintry weather Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service of Pittsburgh. According to a news release, a dangerous snow squall was detected at 12:30 p.m. near Cranberry. Dangerous road conditions for Interstate 79 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are possible. Residents in Meridian, Evans...
Comments / 0