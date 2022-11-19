ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie 'Doesn't Have The Bandwidth' To Deal With Brad Pitt's New Rumored Romance, Spills Source

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SV0rn_0jGKyuaG00
mega

Couldn't care less. While Brad Pitt is stealing headlines with his new rumored romance, Angelina Jolie is looking the other way — at the more important things she has on her plate.

"Angelina stopped paying attention to rumors about Brad a long time ago," an insider close to the Hollywood actress said after her ex-husband grabbed headlines earlier this month for his date night with Paul Wesley 's ex-wife, Ines de Ramon . "She doesn’t have the bandwidth."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35fgJz_0jGKyuaG00
mega

As Pitt has seemingly been busying himself with the brunette beauty — the new flames have been dating for "a few months," claimed a source — Jolie has been distracted with the six children she shares with the Fight Club actor.

EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT BRAD PITT'S RUMORED NEW FLAME INES DE RAMON

"She's got so much going on right now with her kids, she's got a full plate just keeping up with all their schedules," the insider shared, pointing out that she has "other work commitments," including her film Without Blood starring Salma Hayek that she directed in Italy.

As OK! reported , Pitt flew to Italy over the summer to pay a visit to his 14-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne , before their birthday, as Jolie took their brood with her while filming.

"She’s beyond busy these days, so when it comes to Brad, unless it has something to do with their kids or their legal issues , it doesn’t get her time," the source told the news publication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k64Xj_0jGKyuaG00
mega

In addition to caring for her youngsters and filming, Jolie has been working with the UN on behalf of refugees, as the source candidly said, "there’s so many people in crisis around the world," and Pitt's love life isn't making the cut on her list of things to worry about.

The Bullet Train star was first linked to de Ramon earlier this month when they were seen cozying up at Bono's concert in Los Angeles. The rumored new flames were joined by the 58-year-old's famed friends Cindy Crawford , Rande Gerber and Sean Penn .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yUFVy_0jGKyuaG00
mega

As the rumor mill began picking up speed, an insider spilled that Pitt and de Ramon have actually been dating for several months after meeting through a mutual friend. Another source doubled down on the claims, but pointed out that the pair only "recently started dating," and that they are not in an "exclusive relationship" as of yet.

BRAD PITT ADDRESSES 'FAILURES IN MY RELATIONSHIPS' AFTER ANGELINA JOLIE'S SCATHING ALLEGATIONS

De Ramon, who is the Vice President of Anita Ko Jewelry, was married to the Vampire Diaries alum from 2019 until 2022. Meanwhile, Pitt is still dealing with the aftermath of his marriage to Jolie following their messy 2016 split.

A source spoke to Hollywood Life about Jolie's apparent thoughts on Pitt's love life.

Comments / 36

Kim Taylor
1d ago

she doesnt handle rejection well. she acted like a jealous shrew. she needs to stop it make peace be a grown up and share the kids its whats best for them.

Reply(1)
23
Cathy Whelan
1d ago

Anyone who he ends up with will have to put up with Angelina's crap also because of the kids. She is a hateful 🐄

Reply
22
Audrey Berger
1d ago

Angelina not having the "Bandwidth" is NOT A WORLD WIDE NEWSFLASH! That's already been established.

Reply
10
Related
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book

King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
Glamour

Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are Reportedly Trying for Another Baby

Shortly after sparking reconciliation rumors, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are reportedly taking a huge step forward in their rekindled relationship. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the former couple (current couple?) are reportedly trying for a second child. The supermodel and the Oscar-nominated actor began dating in 2015 and welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine, in 2017. Unfortunately, rumors of tension between the couple began to spread while Cooper was promoting his 2018 film A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga, and the pair eventually announced their split in 2019.
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston Slams Rumors Brad Pitt 'Left' Her Because She 'Wouldn't Give Him a Kid'

Jennifer Aniston shared the truth of a longstanding rumor about her and Brad Pitt. In an interview with Allure published on Nov. 9, the actress called out a perception that she was "selfish" in her relationship with Pitt, 58, which led to the marriage's dissolution."I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child," she said. "And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don't have anything to hide at this point." The Friends alum said it was "really hard" to deal with the public speculation about her private life. "I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed," she said.
In Touch Weekly

Jennifer Aniston Slams Claims She Wouldn’t Have a Baby With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt: ‘Absolute Lies’

Secret struggle. Jennifer Aniston reacted to claims that she wouldn’t have a baby with her ex-husband Brad Pitt while revealing her experience with infertility. Following years of pregnancy speculation with several of her partners, Jennifer, 53, spoke to Allure about rumors that her marriage to Brad, 58, ended because she was putting her career ahead of starting a family.
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth & Jackie Kennedy’s Relationship Was Reportedly So Much Different Than Everyone Was Led to Believe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s an age-old myth that Jackie Kennedy didn’t get along with Queen Elizabeth II, but a new book from a very reliable source is debunking that story. Jackie’s former secret service agent, Clint Hill, served the former first lady from 1960-1964 and was in the presidential vehicle the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. He’s now setting the record straight in his memoir, My Travels With Mrs. Kennedy, co-authored with his wife Lisa McCubbin Hill.
Elle

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Were Photographed Hugging Amid Dating Reports

It didn't take long for paparazzi to capture the first shots of Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's new alleged romance. Ratajkowski and Davidson appeared hugging in photos taken of the two out in New York City last night. According to TMZ, Davidson drove to Ratajkowski's West Village apartment to pick her up in his car but left when he spotted paparazzi there. Ratajkowski instead took a rideshare to Brooklyn, where they were photographed meeting in a building there, potentially Davidson's place, TMZ noted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Bradley Cooper Gets Back Together With His Ex

Bradley Cooper has reportedly rekindled his relationship with his ex, Irina Shayk. The Daily Mail reported that Cooper and Shayk appear to be back together based on the PDA that they put on display during a stroll in New York City. Cooper and Shayk, who share a daughter, Lea, previously dated from 2015 to 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

George Clooney reveals which ‘Golden Girls’ star made him laugh most when he guest-starred

George Clooney went down memory lane on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Oct. 21, recalling what it was like behind the scenes of "The Golden Girls" and "The Facts of Life." Clooney appeared in one episode of "Golden Girls" during Season Two, in which he played an undercover detective who stays at the ladies’ house while investigating their neighbors for dealing stolen gems. Clooney was in his early 20s at the time and told Barrymore that he remembers how crassly the older stars talked, without rebuff.
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Son Jayden, 16, Is Taller Than Dad Kevin Federline On Pumpkin Patch Outing

Britney Spears‘ ex Kevin Federline and their 16-year-old son Jayden James enjoyed a rare public outing that involved fall festivities on Sunday, October 23. The father-son duo were pictured at a pumpkin patch in Woodland Hills, California, with Kevin’s wife Victoria Prince and their daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8. Jayden towered over his 44-year-old father at the pumpkin patch in THESE PHOTOS, which show the family loading pumpkins into the trunk of their car.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

155K+
Followers
5K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy