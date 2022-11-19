Angelina Jolie 'Doesn't Have The Bandwidth' To Deal With Brad Pitt's New Rumored Romance, Spills Source

mega

Couldn't care less. While Brad Pitt is stealing headlines with his new rumored romance, Angelina Jolie is looking the other way — at the more important things she has on her plate.

"Angelina stopped paying attention to rumors about Brad a long time ago," an insider close to the Hollywood actress said after her ex-husband grabbed headlines earlier this month for his date night with Paul Wesley 's ex-wife, Ines de Ramon . "She doesn’t have the bandwidth."

As Pitt has seemingly been busying himself with the brunette beauty — the new flames have been dating for "a few months," claimed a source — Jolie has been distracted with the six children she shares with the Fight Club actor.

"She's got so much going on right now with her kids, she's got a full plate just keeping up with all their schedules," the insider shared, pointing out that she has "other work commitments," including her film Without Blood starring Salma Hayek that she directed in Italy.

As OK! reported , Pitt flew to Italy over the summer to pay a visit to his 14-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne , before their birthday, as Jolie took their brood with her while filming.

"She’s beyond busy these days, so when it comes to Brad, unless it has something to do with their kids or their legal issues , it doesn’t get her time," the source told the news publication.

In addition to caring for her youngsters and filming, Jolie has been working with the UN on behalf of refugees, as the source candidly said, "there’s so many people in crisis around the world," and Pitt's love life isn't making the cut on her list of things to worry about.

The Bullet Train star was first linked to de Ramon earlier this month when they were seen cozying up at Bono's concert in Los Angeles. The rumored new flames were joined by the 58-year-old's famed friends Cindy Crawford , Rande Gerber and Sean Penn .

As the rumor mill began picking up speed, an insider spilled that Pitt and de Ramon have actually been dating for several months after meeting through a mutual friend. Another source doubled down on the claims, but pointed out that the pair only "recently started dating," and that they are not in an "exclusive relationship" as of yet.

De Ramon, who is the Vice President of Anita Ko Jewelry, was married to the Vampire Diaries alum from 2019 until 2022. Meanwhile, Pitt is still dealing with the aftermath of his marriage to Jolie following their messy 2016 split.

A source spoke to Hollywood Life about Jolie's apparent thoughts on Pitt's love life.