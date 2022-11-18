Read full article on original website
Did You Know There is a Communal Bathing Experience in Portland?
Washington Baths is pretty popular. They are located at 145 Washington Avenue in Portland. Here's what they say on their website. Washington Baths is a public sauna in Portland, Maine. No reservations. All genders welcome. Bathing suits required in common areas. Recommended to bring your own towel and sandals. No outside food or drink. Snacks and beverages available at our cafe.
coast931.com
UPDATE: Saco woman located safely
UPDATE: Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss released a statement saying that Victoria Rich was safely located on Saturday. No other details were provided. The Saco Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 24-year-old Victoria Rich of Saco. Victoria was last seen Friday, November 18, 2022 at...
The 'Maine Souvenir Shop' in Portland strives to become a local art gallery
PORTLAND, Maine — Kevin Ouellette moved to Maine in 2001, working as a photographer out of his 85-square-foot space on Milk Street, which became the birthplace of his business The Maine Souvenir Shop. “When COVID-19 hit, I needed a way to make money because I couldn't do weddings anymore,...
A South Portland, Maine Family Invited Total Strangers to Their Family Thanksgiving
It started off as a very innocent post in the Portland, Maine group on Facebook. Not asking for favors, just asking to be pointed in the right direction. And what happened as a result was the most heartwarming, pure Maine-hearted thing ever. Portland, Maine Thanksgiving Meals. With just one week...
Watch the Portland, Maine, Christmas Tree Lighting From the Comfort of Home
The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back, and will be bigger than ever. Portland's Black Friday is ramping up to be the most festive yet. This year's locally sourced pine came from Westbrook, and is officially in place. Now the real fun begins for the poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
lcnme.com
New Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station Manager Renews Local Connections
Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station Manager John Arsenault sees a bright future in his new position. For him it represents a new challenge and a return home. Arsenault started at the transfer station on Oct. 7 and looks forward to renewing acquaintances both with people he knew when he was younger and with those he worked with at Bath Iron Works for 23 years.
NH, Maine Seacoast Holiday and Christmas Parades 2022
Christmas and Holiday Parade season is here with the first of the parades scheduled for Dover and Newburyport on Saturday, November 27. Most events are scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Parade times and dates are subject to change without notice in this report. Amesbury. Saturday, December 3 - The Amesbury...
WGME
National transformer shortage forces CMP to get creative to keep customers connected
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A shortage of electrical transformers, the devices needed to transfer electricity to homes and businesses, is impacting utility companies in Maine and across the country. "The transformer itself is what converts the higher voltage out on the distribution lines to be used in your home," CMP Vice...
WPFO
Maine yacht company teams with boat building school to pay students' loans
ARUNDEL (WGME) – A yacht company is working with a Maine boat building school to help pay for students to become qualified workers. Maine's own Hinckley Yachts, located in Hancock County, is looking for talent, and they're willing to pay for it. The company is offering to pay for...
There’s a Cozy 4-Lane Candlepin Bowling Alley That Just Opened Up in Maine
Candlepin Bowling was born in New England, but today there are far fewer places to play the variation of bowling that is unique to our area. Luckily though, there's a new place to go candlepin bowling in Maine and it's a place you're probably familiar with. Candlepin Bowling sets itself...
wabi.tv
Threats once again close multiple Maine schools
YARMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Falmouth and Yarmouth schools were closed Friday after a threat. Officials say it was made over social media against Yarmouth schools. That threat - discovered around 7 o’clock Friday morning. It also included a mention of Falmouth.... Police say it’s too early to say if...
WMTW
The closing of a Maine paper mill has been delayed
JAY, Maine — Pixelle Specialty Solutions says it will keep its paper mill in Jay open a little longer than initially announced. Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere confirmed to Maine's Total Coverage on Friday that the company sent the town and county a letter saying it intends to keep one machine up and running through the end of April 2023.
WPFO
Drive-by pie raises funds for York County food pantry
ELIOT (WGME) - This is the time of year food pantry's need the most help. A drive-by pie sale for the Footprints Food Pantry in Eliot had lines of cars waiting Sunday morning. Offering apple, blueberry, and more from Valley View Orchards Pies in Oxford. Proceeds from the sales went...
WPFO
Crews on scene of fire in Casco
CASCO (WGME) – Fire destroyed a home on Maple Street in Casco Friday night. Casco Fire Chief Brian Cole said a neighbor called in the fire around 7:15 p.m. When firefighters got on scene, the home was engulfed in flames. Fortunately, no one was home at the time the...
WMTW
Oakland teenager dead after being thrown from ATV in Belgrade
BELGRADE, Maine — Deputies with the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office say a 16-year-old from Oakland died after being thrown from a 1995 Polaris ATV. First responders were called to an area near 638 Manchester Road in Belgrade at around 11:45 p.m. Friday night. Witnesses reported that the teen riding...
WMTW
Maine thrift store helps transgender people feel comfortable
PORTLAND, Maine — A new thrift store in Portland is helping customers feel welcomed and comfortable being themselves. Safe Combinations is on Casco Street and is catering to transgender people. “I was like, ‘Ah, there’s a place where I don’t need to get weird looks and I can be...
coast931.com
Threats lead to school closures in Falmouth, Yarmouth
Police say Falmouth High School was evacuated Friday morning due to a threat. Out of an abundance of caution, Falmouth school leaders closed all schools in the district. Falmouth Police Chief John Kilbride said, “the campus is secure,” and police “will continue to investigate this threat.”. Meanwhile,...
WPFO
Inflation major concern for Mainers ahead of Thanksgiving
RANDOLPH (WGME) -- Inflation is a major concern for Mainers who are shopping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Folks at Goggins IGA in Randolph are finding places to save a few bucks. Some say with traditional pre-pandemic style gatherings happening again getting together is so important. So, they're making tough...
