Portland, ME

Did You Know There is a Communal Bathing Experience in Portland?

Washington Baths is pretty popular. They are located at 145 Washington Avenue in Portland. Here's what they say on their website. Washington Baths is a public sauna in Portland, Maine. No reservations. All genders welcome. Bathing suits required in common areas. Recommended to bring your own towel and sandals. No outside food or drink. Snacks and beverages available at our cafe.
PORTLAND, ME
UPDATE: Saco woman located safely

UPDATE: Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss released a statement saying that Victoria Rich was safely located on Saturday. No other details were provided. The Saco Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 24-year-old Victoria Rich of Saco. Victoria was last seen Friday, November 18, 2022 at...
SACO, ME
Watch the Portland, Maine, Christmas Tree Lighting From the Comfort of Home

The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back, and will be bigger than ever. Portland's Black Friday is ramping up to be the most festive yet. This year's locally sourced pine came from Westbrook, and is officially in place. Now the real fun begins for the poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
PORTLAND, ME
New Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station Manager Renews Local Connections

Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station Manager John Arsenault sees a bright future in his new position. For him it represents a new challenge and a return home. Arsenault started at the transfer station on Oct. 7 and looks forward to renewing acquaintances both with people he knew when he was younger and with those he worked with at Bath Iron Works for 23 years.
NOBLEBORO, ME
Threats once again close multiple Maine schools

YARMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Falmouth and Yarmouth schools were closed Friday after a threat. Officials say it was made over social media against Yarmouth schools. That threat - discovered around 7 o’clock Friday morning. It also included a mention of Falmouth.... Police say it’s too early to say if...
FALMOUTH, ME
The closing of a Maine paper mill has been delayed

JAY, Maine — Pixelle Specialty Solutions says it will keep its paper mill in Jay open a little longer than initially announced. Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere confirmed to Maine's Total Coverage on Friday that the company sent the town and county a letter saying it intends to keep one machine up and running through the end of April 2023.
JAY, ME
Drive-by pie raises funds for York County food pantry

ELIOT (WGME) - This is the time of year food pantry's need the most help. A drive-by pie sale for the Footprints Food Pantry in Eliot had lines of cars waiting Sunday morning. Offering apple, blueberry, and more from Valley View Orchards Pies in Oxford. Proceeds from the sales went...
YORK COUNTY, ME
Crews on scene of fire in Casco

CASCO (WGME) – Fire destroyed a home on Maple Street in Casco Friday night. Casco Fire Chief Brian Cole said a neighbor called in the fire around 7:15 p.m. When firefighters got on scene, the home was engulfed in flames. Fortunately, no one was home at the time the...
CASCO, ME
Oakland teenager dead after being thrown from ATV in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Maine — Deputies with the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office say a 16-year-old from Oakland died after being thrown from a 1995 Polaris ATV. First responders were called to an area near 638 Manchester Road in Belgrade at around 11:45 p.m. Friday night. Witnesses reported that the teen riding...
BELGRADE, ME
Maine thrift store helps transgender people feel comfortable

PORTLAND, Maine — A new thrift store in Portland is helping customers feel welcomed and comfortable being themselves. Safe Combinations is on Casco Street and is catering to transgender people. “I was like, ‘Ah, there’s a place where I don’t need to get weird looks and I can be...
PORTLAND, ME
Threats lead to school closures in Falmouth, Yarmouth

Police say Falmouth High School was evacuated Friday morning due to a threat. Out of an abundance of caution, Falmouth school leaders closed all schools in the district. Falmouth Police Chief John Kilbride said, “the campus is secure,” and police “will continue to investigate this threat.”. Meanwhile,...
FALMOUTH, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
Inflation major concern for Mainers ahead of Thanksgiving

RANDOLPH (WGME) -- Inflation is a major concern for Mainers who are shopping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Folks at Goggins IGA in Randolph are finding places to save a few bucks. Some say with traditional pre-pandemic style gatherings happening again getting together is so important. So, they're making tough...
MAINE STATE

