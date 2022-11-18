Read full article on original website
What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions stifle Giants in Week 11
The Detroit Lions (4-6) forced the New York Giants (7-3) into an uncharacteristically sloppy game while taking away the league’s leading rusher during their 31-18 win in Week 11. Detroit created three takeaways, the most any defense has against New York this season. Quarterback Daniel Jones and the Giants...
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
What Derek Carr and Davante Adams said after a walk-off win in OT over Broncos
“That was huge. That set it up.”
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement
For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
Zach Wilson’s brutal 1-word statement after Jets’ ugly loss to Patriots
Zach Wilson did not win over his teammates either during or after the New York Jets’ 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Wilson struggled mightily and the Jets produced only 103 total yards and six first downs on offense. Coach Robert Saleh was even critical of the team and said New York’s […] The post Zach Wilson’s brutal 1-word statement after Jets’ ugly loss to Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders WR Davante Adams waves goodbye to Broncos season with overtime TD
Week 11’s battle at the bottom of the AFC West between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos ended in tremendous fashion on Sunday. After a 16-16 tie in regulation, the Raiders inherited the ball in overtime. On the third play of the opening drive of the overtime period, quarterback Derek Carr launched a 35-yard […] The post Raiders WR Davante Adams waves goodbye to Broncos season with overtime TD appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions
Entering Week 11, the New York Giants had been a surprise jumpstart team under the tutelage of first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Only one game back of the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants needed a win against the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, events did not pan out in their favor. The Giants’ multiple turnovers and […] The post Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews’ final designation will leave fantasy owners on edge
The Baltimore Ravens, coming off a bye in Week 10, are preparing for a Week 11 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. With a win on Sunday, the AFC North-leading Ravens could further establish their place above the Cincinnati Bengals and extend their winning streak to four games. Fortunately, the team will have quarterback […] The post Ravens TE Mark Andrews’ final designation will leave fantasy owners on edge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah leaves Giants game with concussion, might miss Thanksgiving
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. − Jeff Okudah likely will miss the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills after leaving Sunday's 31-18 win over the New York Giants with a brain injury. Lions coach Dan Campbell said he does not think there will be enough time for Okudah to clear the NFL's concussion protocol before kickoff Thursday. ...
Andy Dalton posts near-perfect passer rating in Week 11 win vs. Rams
Look at Andy Dalton making some New Orleans Saints history. The veteran quarterback helped his team defeat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with an efficient performance that the numbers say was better than it looked — as observed by Nola.com’s Luke Johnson, Dalton’s 149.6 passer rating from this win is the highest single-game performance from any quarterback in the league this year (minimum 20 attempts). He completed 21 of 25 attempts for 260 yards with 3 touchdown passes.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford exits vs. Saints after suffering worrying head injury
Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford was seen heading to the locker room after picking up an injury in Week 11 vs. the New Orleans Saints. It’s a major concern for Rams fans, who saw their star quarterback get sandwiched by a pair of Saints defenders on a devastating hit just after halftime. Per Adam […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford exits vs. Saints after suffering worrying head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 11/21/2022
The San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals will clash in the last battle of the international series at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. Are you ready for some football across the border? It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Cardinals prediction and pick. The...
Insane stat shows how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is after OT loss to Raiders
It has been a miserable season for the Denver Broncos, and their pain continued in Week 11 on Sunday when they dropped a 22-16 decision in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders. As usual, the defense stood up for itself and did a solid job, but quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense have been brutally […] The post Insane stat shows how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is after OT loss to Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots RBs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson continue consistency despite offensive struggles
FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots’ offense hasn’t brought much consistency this season, at least in positive fashion. Entering Week 11, the Patriots’ offense ranked 26th in total offense and 28th in weighted DVOA. In their two games prior to Week 11, they scored just two touchdowns as a unit and Mac Jones was sacked […] The post Patriots RBs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson continue consistency despite offensive struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni takes shot at Colts for Frank Reich firing, Jeff Saturday hiring
Though his career from this point forward will forever be defined by his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, Nick Sirianni would never have caught Jeffrey Lurie’s eye if it wasn’t for his time in Indianapolis, when he served as Frank Reich’s offensive coordinator with the Colts. A...
Lions grades: Detroit report cards from Week 11 win vs. Giants
The Detroit Lions pulled off a shocking upset in Week 11 over the New York Giants. The Lions controlled the action for much of the game, and dominated a Giants team that had only lost two games this season prior to bumping into Detroit. It was a statement win from the Lions, who have now won three straight games.
Tom Brady gets offensive weapon back from IR
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might not have played this week but got a big win anyway. The team announced it has activated veteran running back Giovani Bernard from the injured reserve list. He will be available to play as early as next Sunday versus the 3-7 Cleveland Browns.
Sean McVay: Too early to consider shutting Matthew Stafford down for season
Matthew Stafford left Sunday’s game against the Saints after taking a third-quarter sack, heading to the locker room where he was evaluated for a concussion. He didn’t return to the game, playing it safe after he just cleared the concussion protocol this past week. After the 27-20 loss,...
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kadarius Toney injury updates after Chiefs’ win over Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs proved to be a cut above the rest once again in a thrilling win against the Los Angeles Chargers. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce dominated as the team improved to 8-2. Two other members of Mahomes’ supporting cast, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Kadarius Toney, have some injury concerns following the Chiefs’ win. According to […] The post Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kadarius Toney injury updates after Chiefs’ win over Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
San Francisco Giants showing interest in 3-time All-Star closer
As the MLB hot stove heats up and free agency is on the horizon, several teams across the league will be looking to make upgrades to their rosters this winter. One team looking to make a splash and build out their bullpen is the San Francisco Giants, who ranked middle of the pack in the National League with a pedestrian 64% save percentage in 2022, according to Baseball Reference. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Giants have expressed interest in former All-Star closer Kenley Jansen.
