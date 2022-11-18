Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Tigers claim Rays outfielder off waivers
The Detroit Tigers have claimed outfielder/first baseman Bligh Madris off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays, the Tampa Bay Times reported Friday. Neither team immediately confirmed the move. The Tigers must drop one player to add Madris, a move that is likely to be announced before Friday’s night’s non-tender deadline....
San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers among MLB teams pursuing free agent All-Star outfielder
The San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers are pursuing the top MLB free agents this winter, but the best front
Cubs Non-Tender Three Players Ahead of MLB Deadline
The Chicago Cubs had some tough decisions to make as they non-tendered three players on Friday.
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top Prospect
The Los Angeles Angels have made a trade involving a top player and top prospect with the Minnesota Twins. The Los Angeles Angels announced that they have traded away minor league prospect pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo to the Minnesota Twins for infielder Gio Urshela.
Non-tendered Bellinger joins Cubs' free agent target list
The Cubs’ free agent shopping list just grew by at least one prominent name and maybe a few more intriguing ones with Friday night’s non-tender deadline. The Dodgers, as expected, non-tendered 2019 MVP Cody Bellinger, who seriously underperformed the last two years, in part because of injury. And the Cubs are expected to explore his market to help fill their centerfield and first base needs, according to sources.
MLB
Angels bulk up infield with trade for Urshela
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have been looking to add to their overall depth this offseason and did just that on Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela from the Twins in exchange for Minor League right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. Urshela, 31, gives the Angels a veteran third baseman who also has some...
MLB
Candelario among 7 non-tendered by Tigers
DETROIT -- Jeimer Candelario shared the Major League lead in doubles in the 2021 season and looked like an emerging young hitter. Now, the switch-hitting third baseman is a free agent looking for a home for a potential bounce-back season after the Tigers declined to offer him a contract by Friday’s non-tender deadline.
MLB
Dodgers non-tender Bellinger, but could bring him back
In a move that was unthinkable just two seasons ago, the Dodgers decided to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger before the deadline Friday. The move makes Bellinger, the 2019 National League Most Valuable Player, a free agent for the first time in his career. “Obviously, it’s been a unique path for...
MLB
Braves sign Matzek, Soroka, non-tender 5 others
Braves pitchers Tyler Matzek and Mike Soroka avoided arbitration by signing Major League deals, while left-handers Max Fried and A.J. Minter were tendered contracts on Friday. The team also non-tendered outfielder Guillermo Heredia and right-handers Silvino Bracho, Alan Rangel, Jackson Stephens and Brooks Wilson. Matzek signed a two-year deal worth...
MLB
Mets non-tender Dom Smith, Reid-Foley
NEW YORK -- Dominic Smith’s uneven tenure with the Mets has come to an end. The Mets on Friday non-tendered Smith, their first-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft who struggled for most of a decade to find his footing in Flushing. Smith is now a free agent, able to sign with any team. It’s highly unlikely he will return to New York given the presence of Pete Alonso as the starting first baseman and Daniel Vogelbach as a left-handed designated hitter.
MLB
Torrens among three non-tendered by Mariners
SEATTLE -- One day after trading Kyle Lewis to Arizona, the Mariners further adjusted their roster when opting to non-tender catchers Luis Torrens and Brian O’Keefe and reliever Luke Weaver, trimming their 40-man roster to 37 as the Hot Stove season gets ready to heat up. Torrens was the...
MLB
Breaking down the Cubs' non-tender decisions
CHICAGO -- The Cubs created more room for upcoming offseason additions on Friday, making a series of decisions ahead of the deadline to tender contracts to unsigned players on the 40-man roster. The North Siders non-tendered outfielder Rafael Ortega, along with former prospects Brailyn Marquez and Alexander Vizcaíno, making them...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Roster: Jake Reed Claimed Off Waivers From Boston Red Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Jake Reed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox, giving them 38 players on their 40-man roster. Reed first joined the Dodgers organization in June 2021 when he was signed to a Minor League contract after being released by the Los Angeles Angels. Reed went...
MLB
Anderson, Neidert non-tendered by Marlins
MIAMI -- The Marlins tendered contracts for the 2023 season to all but two of their arbitration-eligible players ahead of Friday night's deadline: third baseman/outfielder Brian Anderson and right-hander Nick Neidert. In addition, high-leverage reliever Dylan Floro agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $3.9 million to avoid arbitration, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
MLB
Nationals non-tender Fedde, Voit, Romero
The Nationals could have gaps to fill in their roster this offseason after they non-tendered righty starter Erick Fedde and first baseman/designated hitter Luke Voit. The club also non-tendered right-hander Tommy Romero, bringing the 40-man roster to 38. Fedde, 29, was a 2014 first-round Draft pick by Washington. He pitched...
MLB
Cardinals non-tender former closer Reyes
After his massive potential as a frontline starter and even as a lights-out closer was derailed due to arm injuries over the past seven seasons, Alex Reyes’ tumultuous run with the Cardinals ended on Friday. The Cardinals announced that they would not offer Reyes a contract for the 2023...
MLB
Engel among 3 non-tendered by White Sox
The White Sox parted ways with some of their defensive depth at Friday’s non-tender deadline, declining to offer 2023 contracts to infielder Danny Mendick and outfielders Adam Engel and Mark Payton. Chicago tendered contracts to all of its other arbitration-eligible players: right-handers Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Reynaldo López, Michael...
MLB
Phils tender contract to Hoskins, 5 other arb-eligibles
PHILADELPHIA -- Dave Dombrowski said the Phillies would offer Rhys Hoskins a contract before Friday’s 8 p.m. ET non-tender deadline. They did, and it was a no-brainer. But then so was every other Phillies player eligible for salary arbitration, including José Alvarado, Ranger Suárez, Seranthony Domínguez, Edmundo Sosa and Sam Coonrod.
MLB
Rangers non-tender RHP Nick Snyder
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers will not tender a 2023 contract to right-hander Nick Snyder, the club announced on Friday. He is now a free agent. The Rangers tendered contracts to their other 32 eligible players, while also having seven already under contract for 2023: right-handers Jon Gray, José Leclerc and Jake Odorizzi, left-hander Martín Pérez, shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien and utility man Brad Miller.
MLB
4 moves Yankees need to make if they lose Judge
Many expect the Yankees to do what it takes to re-sign Aaron Judge. But what if they don’t?. Many expected the Cardinals to re-sign Albert Pujols after the 2011 season, and the Braves to re-sign Freddie Freeman after 2021. Neither did. Point is, when a player reaches the open market, anything is possible.
