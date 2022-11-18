NEW YORK -- Dominic Smith’s uneven tenure with the Mets has come to an end. The Mets on Friday non-tendered Smith, their first-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft who struggled for most of a decade to find his footing in Flushing. Smith is now a free agent, able to sign with any team. It’s highly unlikely he will return to New York given the presence of Pete Alonso as the starting first baseman and Daniel Vogelbach as a left-handed designated hitter.

