Clemson, SC

Scarlet Nation

New AP Poll: Clemson Moves Up Two Spots, Contender For Playoff

Clemson will be the lone team with a shot at the college football playoff. Clemson took down Miami in convincing fashion on Saturday and is two games away from potentially punching its ticket to the College Football Playoff. Next week, the 7th-ranked Tigers will face its arch-rival South Carolina Saturday...
CLEMSON, SC
Scarlet Nation

The Daily Recap: Why Georgia opted to run against Kentucky

Here is the Nov. 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. It was quite simple, actually. With how the wind was swirling in Lexington, Georgia wasn't too keen on putting the ball repeatedly through the air. Therefore, the Bulldogs took the ground for the bulk of their offensive attack. The rushing attack performed well as Georgia totaled 46 carries for 247 rushing yards in Saturday's 16-6 win over Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, GA

