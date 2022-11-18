Here is the Nov. 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. It was quite simple, actually. With how the wind was swirling in Lexington, Georgia wasn't too keen on putting the ball repeatedly through the air. Therefore, the Bulldogs took the ground for the bulk of their offensive attack. The rushing attack performed well as Georgia totaled 46 carries for 247 rushing yards in Saturday's 16-6 win over Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO