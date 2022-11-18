Michigan has been dealing with injuries throughout its roster in recent weeks, against Illinois the Wolverines were as short-handed as they have been all season. The Wolverines were forced to lean on what ESPN's Molly McGrath called "unlikely heroes", but Jim Harbaugh was quick to correct her and said, "likely heroes". Possibly none stood out more than three freshmen who have been increasing their roles all season and posted career days against Illinois.

