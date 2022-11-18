ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Judge drops new contract demands

The New York Yankees are in hot pursuit of a superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but he is doing his due diligence and meeting with the West Coast teams looking to sign him in free agency. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has already indicated that he prefers Judge stay in pinstripes for the remainder of his career, but he’s going to have to cough up a new super yacht to get it done.
FanSided

Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed

According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
ABC30 Fresno

Astros give out $516,347 shares as part of record postseason pool

NEW YORK -- A full postseason share for the World Series champion Houston Astros totaled a record $516,347 from a player pool of $107.5 million, also a record, in the first season the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams. The Astros split $38.7 million into 59 full shares, 14.14 partial...
ABC30 Fresno

Angels acquire Hunter Renfroe, send 3 pitchers to Brewers

The Los Angeles Angels acquired power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for three young pitchers Tuesday night. Milwaukee received right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, and minor league lefty Adam Seminaris. Renfroe batted .255 with 29 home runs, 72 RBIs and an .807 OPS in...
