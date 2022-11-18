ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Scarlet Nation

One of the Buckeye State's top linemen reflects on Kentucky visit

In spite of the cold weather and some recent struggles on the field Kentucky brought in a good amount of recruiting talent for last weekend's game against Georgia.One of the top visitors was Ted Ha...
LEXINGTON, KY
Scarlet Nation

Stoops: 'I'm committed to this'

With NIL, the transfer portal, and conference realignment making college football coaching more challenging by the day, both the University of Kentucky and Mark Stoops wanted to show that they're serious about sustaining the Wildcats' recent success. The two parties agreed earlier this month to a new contract extension that...
LEXINGTON, KY
Scarlet Nation

Film Review: Digging a hole at Gonzaga

Kentucky was not ready for Gonzaga. In one of the biggest matchups of the college basketball marquee, the Wildcats came out as flat as one could imagine. ESPN color announcer Jimmy Dykes predicted ...
SPOKANE, WA
Scarlet Nation

QUICK TAKES: Gonzaga 88, Kentucky 72

In our regular postgame feature, the Cats Illustrated staff offers its first impressions from Kentucky's 88-72 loss to Gonzaga on Sunday night in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga delivered a huge blow right after the game tipped off and Kentucky dug itself such a huge hole that the Cats weren’t able to get out of it. They made it interesting in the second half, but you’re not going to win many games when Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick are 5-of-22 from the field and you get out rebounded by 10 on the road. Kentucky is really struggling with defense, and it doesn't have a rim protector playing a ton of minutes to help make up for perimeter mistakes. Nobody could stop Drew Timme from getting to the rim despite knowing it was coming, and the Cats never really spread out Gonzaga on the offensive end. I’m sure the Kentucky fan base wasn’t expecting to be this negative this early in the season with a veteran team.
LEXINGTON, KY

