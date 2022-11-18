In our regular postgame feature, the Cats Illustrated staff offers its first impressions from Kentucky's 88-72 loss to Gonzaga on Sunday night in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga delivered a huge blow right after the game tipped off and Kentucky dug itself such a huge hole that the Cats weren’t able to get out of it. They made it interesting in the second half, but you’re not going to win many games when Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick are 5-of-22 from the field and you get out rebounded by 10 on the road. Kentucky is really struggling with defense, and it doesn't have a rim protector playing a ton of minutes to help make up for perimeter mistakes. Nobody could stop Drew Timme from getting to the rim despite knowing it was coming, and the Cats never really spread out Gonzaga on the offensive end. I’m sure the Kentucky fan base wasn’t expecting to be this negative this early in the season with a veteran team.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO