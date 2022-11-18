ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros give out $516,347 shares as part of record postseason pool

NEW YORK -- A full postseason share for the World Series champion Houston Astros totaled a record $516,347 from a player pool of $107.5 million, also a record, in the first season the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams. The Astros split $38.7 million into 59 full shares, 14.14 partial...
