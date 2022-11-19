ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Christina Aguilera Shuts Down The Red Carpet In A Low-Cut, Curve-Hugging Violet Gown At The Latin Grammys

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJsyM_0jGKxEut00
Splash News

Christina Aguilera turned heads as she graced the Latin Grammys red carpet last night in a regal violet gown that showcased her ample curves and tiny waist. The “Genie In a Bottle” hitmaker, 41, rocked a custom Zac Posen couture piece that featured a stunning, shiny purple hue, a low-cut, plunging neckline, a cinched waist design, a long skirt with a train, and a dramatic ruffled collar. The former Voice coach added dangly diamond earrings to accessorize her get-up, along with glistening rings that drew eyes to her sharp purple mani.

Christina Aguilera Sizzles In Sultry Purple Gown While Gracing The Red Carpet

For the event, Aguilera tied her signature long blonde tresses into a glamorous updo with loose tendrils elegantly falling at the sides of her face. As for her makeup look, the Burlesque alum sparkled in the light with the help of glittery lilac eyeshadow, and emphasized her blue eyes with black liner, sky-high lashes, and added rosy blush and a glossy, nude lined lip. And she didn’t stop there! The style icon also had two other epic wardrobe changes, including a black version of her previous purple dress, and a sparkly leather jumpsuit.

Aguilera Wins ‘Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album’ Award

Aguilera deservedly took home yet another Grammy Award, and this time, she garnered a trophy for ‘Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album’ for her ninth studio album, Aguilera, released in May 2022. The “Reflection” singer stepped onstage to receive her award, and wore a black gown that looked very similar to the purple one she sported earlier. During her acceptance speech, the musician spoke about how much her second Spanish language album meant to her.

“I’ve been wanting to release another Spanish album since ‘Mi reflejo’,” Aguilera said to viewers. “It was such an amazing time for me. This is so important to me, and it’s so amazing to come back to this home,” she added. Aguilera, who is of Ecuadorian descent, was nominated for seven Latin Grammys in 2022, including album of the year for Aguilera, and her single “Pa Mis Muchachas” featuring Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso was nominated for both song and record of the year.

Aguilera Performs ‘Cuando Me Dé la Gana’ In Skintight Leather Jumpsuit

Aguilera flaunted her iconic powerhouse vocals while performing a live rendition of her song “Cuando Me Dé la Gana” with Mexican singer Christian Nodal later that night. While belting out impressive note after impressive note, Aguilera also looked incredible in a skintight, plunging black leather jumpsuit that was adorned with shiny crystals. The two crooners were backed by a full mariachi band as Aguilera wowed the audience with her talents. From her style to her vocals, she truly can do it all!

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Edges Up in Latex Bodysuit & Spiked Louboutin Boots for ‘The Voice’ Knockouts

Gwen Stefani looked stunning on the first day of the knockout round for “The Voice”, which aired last night on NBC. The “Sweet Escape” singer is one of the coaches on Season 22 of the singing competition alongside her husband Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, and John Legend. The singer wore a black Good American latex bodysuit with thick straps and a straight neckline. She paired the top with blue Comme des Garcons capri jeans that featured sidings decorated that connected to a ruched belt lining. She opted for black fishnet stockings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) Stefani...
Footwear News

Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022

Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. “The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt. Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Lionel Richie Suits Up With Girlfriend Lisa Parigi in Sparkling Plunging Dress at American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi arrived in striking designs at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday at the 2022  American Music Awards. Richie is set to receive this year’s Icon Award, fresh off his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. The singer opted for a double-lapel, single-breasted tuxedo jacket engraved with monochromatic floral patterns. The silver notch buckle of the jacket offered a unique feel to modern suiting. He paired the asymmetrical silhouette with black slacks and accessorized with suede boots.  Parigi wore a long-sleeve black sequined dress that featured a slightly padded shoulder silhouette along with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Sheryl Lee Ralph Looks Pretty in Pink Dress With Bow-Embellished Slingbacks at AMAs Red Carpet 2022

Sheryl Lee Ralph was pretty in pink at the 2022 American Music Awards tonight. The “Abbott Elementary” star attended the musical event in a long hot-pink dress featuring spaghetti straps, a pink-and-yellow patterned bodice, and cutouts near the elbows of the sleeves.  Ralph styled the look with gold statement earrings with pink gems matching the bold gown. Her makeup featured a nude lip, and blue and white rhinestone-enhanced smokey eyes. Ralph also had a short, hot-pink manicure to go along with her bold ensemble.  The actress completed her look with pink Mach & Mach slingback pumps. The style featured 4-inch heels, pointed toes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Keke Palmer Blossoms in Floral Carolina Herrera Dress & Matching Knee-High Boots at CFDA Awards 2022

Keke Palmer wore florals to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The “Hustlers” actress wore a Carolina Herrera dress to the fashion event. The off-the-shoulder ensemble featured bubble sleeves and a high-slit, which allowed us to take a peek at her footwear choice. The matching belt accentuated her waist while bringing more volume to the skirt. The stunning piece was picked off the runway from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

3 Life-Changing Short Haircuts Women Over 40 Can Try To Look Years Younger

Turning 40 is a major accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate this than with a flattering haircut? We reached out to professional hair stylists and hair experts to learn more about three timeless, trendy and celeb-fave haircuts that beauties over 40 can utilize to emphasize their best features, rock a youthful-esque glow and use for a fresh change to ring in the holiday season. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jean Will, hair expert and co-founder of NiaWigs Inc. and Gina Rivera, celebrity hair stylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
Footwear News

Hillary Clinton Makes Breezy Statement in Sheer Kaftan & Metallic Heels at Nation Portrait Gallery Gala 2022

Hillary Clinton put a sharp finish on a breezy ensemble for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12. The celebration honored those who have contributed to American history through noteworthy creative, scientific and or charitable endeavors by adding their portraits to the gallery’s collection. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Alicia Keys, Venus and Serena Williams and Ava DuVernay also attended. Clinton made a gilded statement arriving in a billowy cream kaftan. The eye-catching piece was decorated with gold accents throughout and included a swirl design on the neckline and sleeves. The garment...
WASHINGTON, DC
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Blooms in 3D Red Rose Dress & Flexes Her Feet for Vogue December Cover

Jennifer Lopez is closing the year on a fashion-forward note — as “Vogue’s” December 2022 covergirl. Marking her third moment covering the magazine’s US edition, the musician posed for Annie Leibovitz’s lens in a flowing red Valentino haute couture gown. The silky piece — worn barefoot — featured a 3D rose bodice, shot as a tribute to photographer Gordon Parks’s 1952 photo of Eartha Kitt for “Life” magazine.
shefinds

Anya Taylor-Joy Goes From A Sheer Goth Dress To A Barbiecore Mini On 'The Menu' Tour—She Looks Amazing In Both!

Anya Taylor-Joy continues to promote her latest film, The Menu, in style! The Golden Globe winner, 26, just rocked two opposite (and ultra-chic) outfits this week that we can’t get over— one being a sheer, lacy LBD, soon followed by a curve-hugging bubblegum pink mini dress. The Queen’s Gambit alum graced the New York City premiere of her new horror movie on November 14th while donning a strapless, black lace-adorned floral Dior dress, and turned heads in the process.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kim Cattrall Updates the Little Black Dress With Mirrored ‘Tire Track’ & Peep-Toe Pumps at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, in partnership with Samsung, is in full swing in London today, and celebrities from the worlds of music, fashion and film are taking to the star-studded red carpet. Kim Cattrall made a sparkling appearance at the event held at the Outernet London. Cattrall joined a host of celebrities at the event including, Rita Ora, Cynthia Erivo and Ashley Roberts. The “Sex in the City” star made a sleek style statement, stepping out in...
Footwear News

Bebe Rexha Turns Heads in Blue Velvet 3D Bodysuit With Attached Heels at MTV EMAs 2022

Bebe Rexha certainly made an entrance on the red carpet ahead of the MTV EMAs. The “Break My Heart Myself” singer attended the MTV European Music Awards on Sunday in Duesseldorf, Germany. She took home the Collaboration of the Year award from her work with David Guetta on their song, “I’m Good (Blue).” Though she’s been nominated several times before, this is Rexha’s first MTV EMA award. For the event, the musician really was feeling — or at least looking blue. She wore an abstract look from Fjolla Nila. The cobalt blue garment was essentially a velvet bodysuit that featured a mock...
WWD

Rita Ora Makes a Sheer Statement in Strappy Jacquemus Dress at Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards

Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, wearing her approach to the classic black dress to receive the Entertainer Award. The singer selected a sheer black dress from Jacquemus with a cowl-neck and spaghetti straps styled off the shoulder. Underneath the dress, its delicate fabric revealed she wore black underwear.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Ora accessorized with several bangles, including one on her right arm and two on...
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Anitta Gets Slick in Velvet Catsuit & Crystal Boots With Missy Elliott for AMAs Performance

Anitta took her signature slick style to the stage for a special performance at the 2022 American Music Awards tonight. While onstage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, the musician danced and sang her songs “Envolver” and “Lobby” — the latter featured Missy Elliott, who came out in a surprise cameo during the set. For the occasion, Anitta wore a slim-fitting black velvet catsuit, complete with a high neckline and long sleeves ending in matching gloves. Her ensemble was layered with a low-slung patent leather belt buckled with a shiny horse bit. Metallic hoop earrings completed her outfit. When it came to shoes, Anitta...
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
205K+
Followers
5K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy