Christina Aguilera Shuts Down The Red Carpet In A Low-Cut, Curve-Hugging Violet Gown At The Latin Grammys

Splash News

Christina Aguilera turned heads as she graced the Latin Grammys red carpet last night in a regal violet gown that showcased her ample curves and tiny waist. The “Genie In a Bottle” hitmaker, 41, rocked a custom Zac Posen couture piece that featured a stunning, shiny purple hue, a low-cut, plunging neckline, a cinched waist design, a long skirt with a train, and a dramatic ruffled collar. The former Voice coach added dangly diamond earrings to accessorize her get-up, along with glistening rings that drew eyes to her sharp purple mani.

Christina Aguilera Sizzles In Sultry Purple Gown While Gracing The Red Carpet

For the event, Aguilera tied her signature long blonde tresses into a glamorous updo with loose tendrils elegantly falling at the sides of her face. As for her makeup look, the Burlesque alum sparkled in the light with the help of glittery lilac eyeshadow, and emphasized her blue eyes with black liner, sky-high lashes, and added rosy blush and a glossy, nude lined lip. And she didn’t stop there! The style icon also had two other epic wardrobe changes, including a black version of her previous purple dress, and a sparkly leather jumpsuit.

Aguilera Wins ‘Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album’ Award

Aguilera deservedly took home yet another Grammy Award, and this time, she garnered a trophy for ‘Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album’ for her ninth studio album, Aguilera, released in May 2022. The “Reflection” singer stepped onstage to receive her award, and wore a black gown that looked very similar to the purple one she sported earlier. During her acceptance speech, the musician spoke about how much her second Spanish language album meant to her.

“I’ve been wanting to release another Spanish album since ‘Mi reflejo’,” Aguilera said to viewers. “It was such an amazing time for me. This is so important to me, and it’s so amazing to come back to this home,” she added. Aguilera, who is of Ecuadorian descent, was nominated for seven Latin Grammys in 2022, including album of the year for Aguilera, and her single “Pa Mis Muchachas” featuring Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso was nominated for both song and record of the year.

Aguilera Performs ‘Cuando Me Dé la Gana’ In Skintight Leather Jumpsuit

Aguilera flaunted her iconic powerhouse vocals while performing a live rendition of her song “Cuando Me Dé la Gana” with Mexican singer Christian Nodal later that night. While belting out impressive note after impressive note, Aguilera also looked incredible in a skintight, plunging black leather jumpsuit that was adorned with shiny crystals. The two crooners were backed by a full mariachi band as Aguilera wowed the audience with her talents. From her style to her vocals, she truly can do it all!