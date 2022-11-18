ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Patriots make a roster move after putting Christian Barmore on IR

By Jordy McElroy
 2 days ago
The New England Patriots are promoting rookie backup offensive lineman Kody Russey from the practice squad to the 53-man roster in the aftermath of defensive tackle Christian Barmore going on injured reserve.

It would make sense that the Patriots would want to bolster the offensive front, particularly with center David Andrews expected to return after missing the previous two games with a concussion.

Russey is a versatile offensive lineman with the ability to work in at center and guard. So he’s a solid insurance option if the injury bug starts biting in Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets.

Not having a playmaker like Barmore is going to hurt the defensive front, but the offense could clearly soften the blow if they can keep Mac Jones upright and start putting more points on the board.

That responsibility now falls on the starters up front and Russey to keep a talented Jets defense from wreaking havoc on their second-year quarterback.

